KALW Almanac - Monday August 18, 2025

Today is Monday, the 18th of August of 2025

August 18 is the 230th day of the year

135 days remain until the end of the year.

Sunrise will be at 6:28:29 am

and sunset will be at 7:57:21 pm

We will have 13 hours and 28 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:12:55 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 67.5°F.

The first low tide will be at 1:43 am at -0.12 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:58 am at 4.56 feet

The next low tide at will be this afternoon 1:08 pm at 3.41 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 7:05 pm at 6.56 feet

The Moon is currently 25% visible

It's a Waning Crescent

We'll have the New Moon in 4 days on Friday the 22nd of August of 2025 at 11:06 pm

Today is....

Cupcake Day (Australia)

Also known as RSPCA Cupcake Day

Helium Discovery Day

Mail Order Catalog Day

National Bad Poetry Day

National Fajita Day

National Ice Cream Pie Day

Never Give Up Day

Pinot Noir Day

Serendipity Day

Stay Home with Your Kids Day

Today is also....

Arbor Day (Pakistan)

Armed Forces Day (North Macedonia)

Birthday of Virginia Dare (Roanoke Island)

Constitution Day (Indonesia)

Long Tan Day, also called Vietnam Veterans' Day (Australia)

National Science Day (Thailand)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1750 – Antonio Salieri, Italian composer and conductor (died 1825)

1904 – Max Factor, Jr., American businessman (died 1996)

1906 – Curtis Jones, American blues pianist and singer (died 1971)

1917 – Caspar Weinberger, American captain, lawyer, and politician, 15th United States Secretary of Defense (died 2006)

1918 – Cisco Houston, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1961)

1920 – Shelley Winters, American actress (died 2006)

1927 – Rosalynn Carter, 41st First Lady of the United States (died 2023)

1933 – Roman Polanski, French-Polish director, producer, screenwriter, and actor

1934 – Vincent Bugliosi, American lawyer and author (died 2015)

1934 – Roberto Clemente, Puerto Rican-American baseball player and soldier (died 1972)

1936 – Robert Redford, American actor, director, and producer

1939 – Maxine Brown, American soul/R&B singer-songwriter

1943 – Martin Mull, American actor and comedian[37] (died 2024)

1944 – Paula Danziger, American author (died 2004)

1950 – Dennis Elliott, English drummer and sculptor

1952 – Elayne Boosler, American actress, director, and screenwriter

1952 – Patrick Swayze, American actor and dancer (died 2009)

1953 – Marvin Isley, American R&B bass player and songwriter (died 2010)

1957 – Denis Leary, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter

1969 – Edward Norton, American actor

1969 – Christian Slater, American actor and producer

1970 – Jason Furman, American economist and politician

1970 – Malcolm-Jamal Warner, American actor and producer (died 2025)

1978 – Andy Samberg, American actor and comedian

1989 – Anna Akana, American actress, comedian, musician, and YouTuber

1992 – Bogdan Bogdanović, Serbian basketball player

1992 – Frances Bean Cobain, American visual artist and model

1998 – Nick Fuentes, American far-right political commentator

....and on this day in history.....

1492 – The first grammar of the Spanish language (Gramática de la lengua castellana) is presented to Queen Isabella I.

1783 – A huge fireball meteor is seen across Great Britain as it passes over the east coast.

1868 – French astronomer Pierre Janssen discovers helium.

1903 – German engineer Karl Jatho allegedly flies his self-made, motored gliding airplane four months before the first flight of the Wright brothers.

1920 – The Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, guaranteeing women's suffrage.

1958 – Vladimir Nabokov's controversial novel Lolita is published in the United States.

1963 – Civil rights movement: James Meredith becomes the first African American to graduate from the University of Mississippi.

2019 – One hundred activists, officials, and other concerned citizens in Iceland hold a funeral for Okjökull glacier, which has completely melted after having once covered six square miles (15.5 km2).