KALW Almanac - Thursday August 14, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 14th of August of 2025,

August 14 is the 226th day of the year

139 days remain until the end of the year

39 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 6:25:02 am

and sunset will be at 8:02:34 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 37 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:13:48 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.1°F.

The first high tide was at 2:59 am at 4.71 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:40 am at 1.51 feet

The next high tide at 3:14 pm at 6.25 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:01 pm at 0.86 feet

The Moon is currently 69 going on 68% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon tomorrow Friday the 15th of August of 2025 at 10:12 pm

Today is....

National Navajo Code Talkers Day. It is a holiday in the United States honoring Navajo code talkers in the military.

Color Book Day

National Creamsicle Day

National Financial Awareness Day

National Tattoo Removal Day

National Wiffle Ball Day

Social Security Day

Today is also....

Falklands Day is the celebration of the first sighting of the Falkland Islands by John Davis in 1592.

Independence Day celebrates the independence of Pakistan from the United Kingdom in 1947.

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day commemorates the victims and sufferings of people during the Partition of India in 1947.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share cake and ice cream with....

1840 – Richard von Krafft-Ebing, German-Austrian psychologist and author (died 1902)

1851 – Doc Holliday, American dentist and gambler (died 1887)

1881 – Francis Ford, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (died 1953)

1912 – Frank Oppenheimer, American physicist and academic (died 1985)

1925 – Russell Baker, American critic and essayist (died 2019)

1926 – René Goscinny, French author and illustrator (died 1977)

1926 – Buddy Greco, American singer and pianist (died 2017)

1928 – Lina Wertmüller, Italian director and screenwriter (died 2021)

1941 – David Crosby, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2023)

1943 – Ben Sidran, American jazz and rock keyboardist

1945 – Steve Martin, American actor, comedian, musician, producer, and screenwriter

1945 – Wim Wenders, German director, producer, and screenwriter

1946 – Susan Saint James, American actress

1947 – Maddy Prior, English folk singer

1947 – Danielle Steel, American author

1950 – Gary Larson, American cartoonist

1959 – Magic Johnson, American basketball player and coach

1960 – Sarah Brightman, English singer and actress

1966 – Halle Berry, American model, actress, and producer

1983 – Mila Kunis, Ukrainian-American actress

1987 – Tim Tebow, American football and baseball player and sportscaster

....and on this day in history....

1791 – Slaves from plantations in Saint-Domingue hold a Vodou ceremony led by houngan Dutty Boukman at Bois Caïman, marking the start of the Haitian Revolution.

1885 – Japan's first patent is issued to the inventor of a rust-proof paint.

1893 – France becomes the first country to introduce motor vehicle registration.

1935 – Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Social Security Act, creating a government pension system for the retired.

1948 – An Idaho Department of Fish and Game program to relocate beavers known as Beaver drop occurred. This program relocated beavers from Northwestern Idaho to Central Idaho by airplane and then parachuting the beavers into the Chamberlain Basin .

1959 – Founding and first official meeting of the American Football League.

1967 – UK Marine Broadcasting Offences Act 1967 declares participation in offshore pirate radio illegal.

1980 – Lech Wałęsa leads strikes at the Gdańsk, Poland shipyards.

1994 – Ilich Ramírez Sánchez, also known as "Carlos the Jackal", is captured.

2003 – A widescale power blackout affects the northeast United States and Canada.

2006 – Lebanon War: A ceasefire takes effect three days after the United Nations Security Council's approval of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, formally ending hostilities between Lebanon and Israel.

2015 – The U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba re-opens after 54 years of being closed when Cuba–United States relations were broken off.

2023 – Former U.S. president Donald Trump is charged in Georgia along with 18 others in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election in that state, his fourth indictment of 2023

