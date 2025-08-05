KALW Almanac - Tuesday August 5, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 5th of August of 2025,

August 5 is the 217th day of the year

148 days remain until the end of the year

48 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 6:17:17 am

and sunset will be at 8:13:16 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 55 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:15:16 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.5°F.

The first low tide was at 3:14 am at 0.16 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:33 am at 4.51 feet

The next low tide at 2:43 pm at 3.52 feet

and the Final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:22 pm at 6.16 feet

The Moon is currently 84.8% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous moon

We'll have a Full Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 9th of August of 2025 at 12:55 am

Today is....

Green Peppers Day

International Traffic Light Day

National Night Out

National Oyster Day

National Underwear Day

Work Like a Dog Day

Today is also....

Independence Day (Burkina Faso)

July Mass Uprising Day (Bangladesh)

Victory and Homeland Thanksgiving Day and the Day of Croatian defenders (Croatia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

79 BC – Tullia, Roman daughter of Cicero (died 45 BC)

1850 – Guy de Maupassant, French short story writer, novelist, and poet (died 1893)

1880 – Ruth Sawyer, American author and educator (died 1970)

1889 – Conrad Aiken, American novelist, short story writer, critic, and poet (died 1973)

1906 – John Huston, American actor, director, and screenwriter (died 1987)

1911 – Robert Taylor, American actor and singer (died 1969)

1929 – Don Matheson, American soldier, police officer, and actor (died 2014)

1930 – Neil Armstrong, American pilot, engineer, and astronaut (died 2012)

1934 – Wendell Berry, American novelist, short story writer, poet, and essayist

1941 – Airto Moreira, Brazilian jazz drummer, percussionist, and composer (Quarteto Novo, Miles Davis, Return to Forever), born in Itaiópolis, Brazil

1942 – Joe Boyd, American record producer, founded Hannibal Records

1945 – Loni Anderson, American actress (died 2025)

1947 – Rick Derringer, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (died 2025)

1956 – Maureen McCormick, American actress

1960 – David Baldacci, American lawyer and author

1961 – Mark O'Connor, American multiple Grammy Award-winning violinist and composer of classical, jazz and bluegrass music (Appalachian Journey), born in Seattle, Washington

1980 – Jesse Williams, American actor, director, producer, and political activist

....and on this day in history....

1735 – Freedom of the press: New York Weekly Journal writer John Peter Zenger is acquitted of seditious libel against the royal governor of New York, on the basis that what he had published was true.

1816 – The British Admiralty dismisses Francis Ronalds's new invention of the first working electric telegraph as "wholly unnecessary", preferring to continue using the semaphore.

1858 – Cyrus West Field and others complete the first transatlantic telegraph cable after several unsuccessful attempts. It will operate for less than a month.

1882 – Standard Oil Company of New Jersey, today known as ExxonMobil, is established officially. The company would later grow to become the holder of all Standard Oil companies and the entity at the center of the breakup of Standard Oil.

1884 – The cornerstone for the Statue of Liberty is laid on Bedloe's Island (now Liberty Island) in New York Harbor.

1914 – In Cleveland, Ohio, the first electric traffic light is installed.

1925 – Plaid Cymru is formed with the aim of disseminating knowledge of the Welsh language that is at the time in danger of dying out.

1926 – Harry Houdini performs his greatest feat, spending 91 minutes underwater in a sealed tank before escaping.

1957 – American Bandstand, a show dedicated to the teenage "baby-boomers" by playing the songs and showing popular dances of the time, debuts on the ABC television network.

1960 – Burkina Faso, then known as Upper Volta, becomes independent from France.

1962 – Apartheid: Nelson Mandela is jailed. He would not be released until 1990.

1962 – American actress Marilyn Monroe is found dead at her home from a drug overdose.

1969 – The Lonesome Cowboys police raid occurs in Atlanta, Georgia, leading to the creation of the Georgia Gay Liberation Front.

1974 – Watergate scandal: President Richard Nixon, under orders of the US Supreme Court, releases the "Smoking Gun" tape, recorded on June 23, 1972, clearly revealing his actions in covering up and interfering investigations into the break-in. His political support vanishes completely.

1981 – President Ronald Reagan fires 11,359 striking air-traffic controllers who ignored his order for them to return to work.