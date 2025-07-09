KALW Almanac - Wednesday July 9, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 9th of July of 2025

July 9 is the 190th day of the year

175 days remain until the end of the year.

75 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 5:56:19 am

and sunset will be at 8:33:45 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 37 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:02 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.2°F.

The first low tide will be at 4:58 am at -0.57 feet

The first high tide will be at mid-day at 12:13 pm at 4.63 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 4:24 pm at 3.44 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:10 pm at 6.38 feet

The Moon is currently 97.9% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous moon

We can call it a 100% visible Full Moon tomorrow afternoon at 1:37 pm

The July moon is called the Buck Moon

At this time, the antlers of bucks (male deer) are in full growth mode.

The July full moon is also called the....

Feather Moulting Moon (Cree)

Salmon Moon (Tlingit)

Berry Moon (Anishinaabe),

Moon When the Chokecherries are Ripe (Dakota)

Month of the Ripe Corn Moon (Cherokee)

and Raspberry Moon (Algonquin, Ojibwe)

Thunder Moon (Western Abenaki)

Halfway Summer Moon (Anishinaabe)

Today is....

Call of the Horizon Day

Fashion Day

Martyrdom of the Báb

National Dimples Day

National Don't Put all your Eggs in One Omelet Day

National No Bra Day

National Sugar Cookie Day

Today is also....

Arbor Day (Cambodia)

Constitution Day (Australia)

Constitution Day (Palau)

Constitutionalist Revolution Day (São Paulo)

Day of the Employees of the Diplomatic Service (Azerbaijan)

Independence Day, celebrates the declaration of independence of the United Provinces of South America by the Congress of Tucumán in 1816. (Argentina)

There are numerous streets in Argentina, as well as parks, towns, railway stations, even a navy ship named for the Ninth of July

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of South Sudan from Sudan in 2011.

Nunavut Day (Nunavut province in northern and eastern Canada)

as it was on this day in 1993 – The Parliament of Canada passes the Nunavut Act leading to the 1999 creation of Nunavut, dividing the Northwest Territories into arctic (Inuit) and sub-arctic (Dene) lands based on a plebiscite.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1879 – Ottorino Respighi, Italian composer and conductor (died 1936)

1901 – Barbara Cartland, English author (died 2000)

1916 – Edward Heath, English colonel and politician; Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, 1970-74 (died 2005)

1927 – Ed Ames, American singer and actor (died 2023)

1929 – Jesse McReynolds, American singer and mandolin player (died 2023)

1932 – Donald Rumsfeld, American captain and politician, 13th United States Secretary of Defense (died 2021)

1933 – Oliver Sacks, English-American neurologist, author, and academic (died 2015)

1935 – Mercedes Sosa, Argentine singer and activist (died 2009)

1936 – June Jordan, American poet and educator (died 2002)

1937 – David Hockney, English painter and photographer

1942 – Richard Roundtree, American actor (died 2023)

1945 – Dean Koontz, American author and screenwriter

1947 – Mitch Mitchell, English drummer (died 2008)

1947 – O. J. Simpson, American football player and actor (died 2024)

1950 – Viktor Yanukovych, Ukrainian engineer and politician, 4th President of Ukraine

1952 – John Tesh, American pianist, composer, and radio and television host

1955 – Lindsey Graham, American lawyer and politician

1956 – Tom Hanks, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1956 – Michael Lederer, American author, poet, and playwright

1957 – Kelly McGillis, American actress

1964 – Courtney Love, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress

1976 – Fred Savage, American actor, director, and producer

....and on this day in history....

1762 – Catherine the Great becomes Empress of Russia following the coup against her husband, Peter III.

1763 – The Mozart family grand tour of Europe began, lifting the profile of son Wolfgang Amadeus.

1776 – George Washington orders the Declaration of Independence to be read out to members of the Continental Army in Manhattan, while thousands of British troops on Staten Island prepare for the Battle of Long Island.

1789 – In Versailles, the National Assembly reconstitutes itself as the National Constituent Assembly and begins preparations for a French constitution.

1793 – The Act Against Slavery in Upper Canada bans the importation of slaves and will free those who are born into slavery after the passage of the Act at 25 years of age.

1816 – Argentina declares independence from Spain.

1868 – The 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, guaranteeing African Americans full citizenship and all persons in the United States due process of law.

1877 – The inaugural Wimbledon Championships begins.

1922 – Johnny Weissmuller swims the 100 meters freestyle in 58.6 seconds breaking the world swimming record and the 'minute barrier'.

1937 – The silent film archives of Fox Film Corporation are destroyed by the 1937 Fox vault fire

1955 – The Russell–Einstein Manifesto calls for a reduction of the risk of nuclear warfare.

1986 – The New Zealand Parliament passes the Homosexual Law Reform Act legalising homosexuality in New Zealand.

1993 – The Parliament of Canada passes the Nunavut Act leading to the 1999 creation of Nunavut, dividing the Northwest Territories into arctic (Inuit) and sub-arctic (Dene) lands based on a plebiscite.

2002 – The African Union is established in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, replacing the Organisation of African Unity (OAU). The organization's first chairman is Thabo Mbeki, President of South Africa.

2004 – The Senate Report on Iraqi WMD Intelligence is released by the United States Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, casting doubt on the rationale for the Iraq War.

2011 – South Sudan gains independence and secedes from Sudan.