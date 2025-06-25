KALW Almanac - Wednesday June 25, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 25th of June of 2025,

June 25 is the 176th day of the year

189 days remain until the end of the year.

89 days until autumn begins

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.2°F

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:49:23 am

and sunset will be at 8:36:01 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:12:42 pm.

the first low tide was at 5:32 am at -1.67 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:44 pm at 4.99 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 5:06 pm at 3.12 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:59 pm at 7.02 feet

The Moon is currently 0.2% visible

It's still a New Moon

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 7 days next Wednesday the 2nd of July of 2025 at 12:30 pm

Today is....

Bourdain Day

Anthony Bourdain, American chef and author was born on this day in1956 – (died 2018)

Color TV Day

Day of the Seafarer

Global Beatles Day

the date that the Beatles participated in the BBC show Our World in 1967, performing "All You Need Is Love" broadcast to an international audience.

Leon Day

Mitch Lane Day

National Catfish Day

National Parchment Day

National Police Community Cooperative Day

National Strawberry Parfait Day

Today is also....

Arbor Day (Philippines)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Mozambique from Portugal in 1975.

Independence Day (Croatia)

National Catfish Day (United States)

Statehood Day (Slovenia)

Statehood Day (Virginia)

Teacher's Day (Guatemala)

World vi·tuh·lie·go Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!

You share your special day with....

1852 – Antoni Gaudí, Spanish architect, designed the Park Güell (died 1926)

1900 – Louis Mountbatten, 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma, English admiral and politician, 44th Governor-General of India (died 1979)

1903 – George Orwell, British novelist, essayist, and critic (died 1950)

1925 – June Lockhart, American actress

1928 – Peyo, Belgian author and illustrator, created The Smurfs (died 1992)

1929 – Eric Carle, American author and illustrator (died 2021)

1931 – V. P. Singh, Indian lawyer and politician, 7th Prime Minister of India (died 2008)

1937 – Eddie Floyd, American R&B/soul singer-songwriter

1943 – Carly Simon, American singer-songwriter

1947 – Jimmie Walker, American actor

1954 – Sonia Sotomayor, American lawyer and jurist, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

1956 – Anthony Bourdain, American chef and author (died 2018)

1961 – Ricky Gervais, English comedian, actor, director, producer and singer

1963 – Yann Martel, Spanish-born Canadian author

1963 – George Michael, English singer-songwriter and producer (died 2016)

....and on this day in history....

1678 – Venetian Elena Cornaro Piscopia is the first woman awarded a doctorate of philosophy when she graduates from the University of Padua.

1848 – A photograph of the June Days uprising becomes the first known instance of photojournalism.

1910 – Igor Stravinsky's ballet The Firebird is premiered in Paris, bringing him to prominence as a composer.

1944 – The final page of the comic Krazy Kat is published, exactly two months after its author George Herriman died.

1947 – The Diary of a Young Girl (better known as The Diary of Anne Frank) is published.

1950 – The Korean War begins with the invasion of South Korea by North Korea.

1975 – Mozambique achieves independence from Portugal.

1978 – The rainbow flag representing gay pride is flown for the first time during the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Parade.

1981 – Microsoft is restructured to become an incorporated business in its home state of Washington.

1991 – The breakup of Yugoslavia begins when Slovenia and Croatia declare their independence from Yugoslavia.

1993 – Kim Campbell is sworn in as the first female Prime Minister of Canada.

1996 – American rapper Jay-Z releases his debut album, Reasonable Doubt.

