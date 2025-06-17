KALW Almanac - Tuesday June 17, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 17th of June of 2025

June 17 is the 168th day of the year

197 days remain until the end of the year.

3 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 5:47:29 am

and sunset will be at 8:34:40 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 47 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:11:04 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.8°F.

The first high tide was at 2:55 am at 4.91 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:52 am at -0.15 feet

The next high tide will be at 5:02 pm at 5.19 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:54 pm at 2.41 feet

The Moon is currently 64.5% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous moon

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon tomorrow Wednesday the 18th of June of 2025 at 12:19 pm

Today is....

Global Garbage Man Day

National Apple Strudel Day

National Cherry Tart Day

National Eat Your Vegetables Day

Stewart's Root Beer Day

World Croc Day (that's as in Crocodiles, not the footwear)

Today is also.....

Father's Day in El Salvador, Guatemala

Icelandic National Day, celebrates the independence of Iceland from Kingdom of Denmark in 1944.

National Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Forest Fires in Portugal

Occupation of the Latvian Republic Day in Latvia

World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought

Zemla Intifada Day in Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1818 – Charles Gounod, French composer and academic (died 1893)

1871 – James Weldon Johnson, American author, journalist, and activist (died 1938)

1882 – Igor Stravinsky, Russian pianist, composer, and conductor (died 1971)

1898 – M. C. Escher, Dutch illustrator (died 1972)

1904 – Ralph Bellamy, American actor (died 1991)

1910 – Red Foley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1968)

1916 – Terry Gilkyson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1999)

1931 – John Baldessari, American painter and illustrator (died 2020)

1943 – Newt Gingrich, American historian and politician, 58th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

1943 – Barry Manilow, American singer-songwriter and producer

1945 – Art Bell, American broadcaster and author (died 2018)

1949 – Snakefinger, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1987)

1951 – Starhawk, American author and activist

1951 – Joe Piscopo, American actor, comedian, and screenwriter

1958 – Jello Biafra, American singer-songwriter and producer

1980 – Venus Williams, American tennis player

1987 – Kendrick Lamar, American Grammy Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning hip hop singer-songwriter (Damn, "Humble", "All the Stars"), born in Compton, California

....and on this day in history....

1579 – Sir Francis Drake claims a land he calls Nova Albion (modern California) for England.

1631 – Mumtaz Mahal dies during childbirth. Her husband, Mughal emperor Shah Jahan I, will spend the next 17 years building her mausoleum, the Taj Mahal.

1885 – The Statue of Liberty arrives in New York Harbor.

1930 – U.S. President Herbert Hoover signs the Smoot–Hawley Tariff Act into law.

1932 – Bonus Army: Around a thousand World War I veterans amass at the United States Capitol as the U.S. Senate considers a bill that would give them certain benefits.

1944 – Iceland declares independence from Denmark and becomes a republic.

1960 – The Nez Perce tribe is awarded $4 million for 7 million acres (28,000 km2) of land undervalued at four cents/acre in the 1863 treaty.

1963 – The United States Supreme Court rules 8–1 in Abington School District v. Schempp against requiring the reciting of Bible verses and the Lord's Prayer in public schools.

1971 – U.S. President Richard Nixon in a televised press conference called drug abuse "America's public enemy number one", starting the War on drugs.

1972 – Watergate scandal: Five White House operatives are arrested for burgling the offices of the Democratic National Committee during an attempt by members of the administration of President Richard M. Nixon to illegally wiretap the political opposition as part of a broader campaign to subvert the democratic process.

1991 – Apartheid: The South African Parliament repeals the Population Registration Act which required racial classification of all South Africans at birth.

2021 – Juneteenth National Independence Day, was signed into law by President Joe Biden, to become the first federal holiday established since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.