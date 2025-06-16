KALW Almanac - Monday June 16, 2025

Today is Monday, the 16th of June of 2025,

Sunrise at 5:47:23 am

and sunset will be at 8:34:22 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:10:52 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.3°F

The first high tide will be at 1:57 am at 5.36 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:07 am at -0.56 feet

The next high tide at 4:24 pm at 4.92 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:39 pm at 2.89 feet

The Moon is currently 74.5% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous moon

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days Wednesday the 18th of June of 2025 at 12:19 pm

Today is....

Fresh Veggies Day

Ladies' Initiated in Baseball Day

National Cannoli Day

National Fudge Day

National Tortilla Day

National Vinegar Day

No Orange Clothes Day

Ride to Work Day

Take Your Cat To Work Day

Wish Fulfillment Day

World Refill Day

World Sea Turtle Day

Today is also....

Birthday of Leonard P. Howell (Rastafari)

Bloomsday

Engineer's Day (Argentina)

Father's Day (Seychelles)

International Day of the African Child (Organisation of African Unity)

Martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev (Sikhism)

Sussex Day (Sussex)

Youth Day (South Africa)

If today is your birthday,. Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with....

1723 – Adam Smith, Scottish philosopher and economist (died 1790)

1890 – Stan Laurel, English actor and comedian (died 1965)

1902 – Barbara McClintock, American geneticist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1992)

1917 – Katharine Graham, American publisher (died 2001)

1938 – Joyce Carol Oates, American novelist, short story writer, critic, and poet

1939 – Billy "Crash" Craddock, American singer-songwriter

1941 – Lamont Dozier, American songwriter and producer (died 2022)

1955 – Laurie Metcalf, American actress

1971 – Tupac Shakur, American rapper and producer (died 1996)

....and on this day in history....

1824 – A meeting at Old Slaughter's coffee house in London leads to the formation of what is now the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

1858 – Abraham Lincoln delivers his House Divided speech in Springfield, Illinois.

1884 – The first purpose-built roller coaster, LaMarcus Adna Thompson's "Switchback Railway", opens in New York's Coney Island amusement park.

1904 – Irish author James Joyce begins a relationship with Nora Barnacle and subsequently uses the date to set the actions for his novel Ulysses; this date is now traditionally called "Bloomsday".

1911 – IBM founded as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company in Endicott, New York.

1922 – General election in the Irish Free State: The pro-Treaty Sinn Féin party wins a large majority.

1933 – The National Industrial Recovery Act is passed in the United States, allowing businesses to avoid antitrust prosecution if they establish voluntary wage, price, and working condition regulations on an industry-wide basis.

1961 – While on tour with the Kirov Ballet in Paris, Rudolf Nureyev defects from the Soviet Union.

1963 – Soviet Space Program: Vostok 6 mission: Cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova becomes the first woman in space

1976 – Soweto uprising: A non-violent march by 15,000 students in Soweto, South Africa, turns into days of rioting when police open fire on the crowd.

1977 – Oracle Corporation is incorporated in Redwood Shores, California, as Software Development Laboratories (SDL), by Larry Ellison, Bob Miner and Ed Oates.

2010 – Bhutan becomes the first country to institute a total ban on tobacco.

2015 – American businessman Donald Trump announces his campaign to run for President of the United States in the upcoming election.

2019 – Upwards of 2,000,000 people participate in the 2019–20 Hong Kong protests, the largest in Hong Kong's history