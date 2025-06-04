KALW Almanac - Wednesday June 4, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 4th of June of 2025,

June 4 is the 155th day of the year

10 days remain until the end of the year.

17 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 5:48:17 am

and sunset will be at 8:28:56 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 40 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:36 pm.

The first low tide was at 1:10 am at 1.75 feet

The first high tide will be at 6:27 am at 3.82 feet

The next low tide at 12:32 pm at 1.11 feet

and the final high tide at 7:21 pm at 5.46 feet

The Moon is currently 63%, going on 64% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous

We'll have a Full Moon in 7 days next Wednesday the 11th of June of 2025 at 12:44 am

Today is....

Audacity to Hope Day

Global Running Day

Also known as National Running Day

Hug your Cat Day

International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression

National Cheese Day

National Clean Beauty Day

National Cognac Day

National SAFE Day

National Tailors' Day

Old Maid's Day

Shopping Cart Day

Today is also....

Birthday of C. G. E. Mannerheim, Marshal of Finland and the flag flying day of the Finnish Defence Forces (Finland)

Emancipation Day or Independence Day,

commemorates the abolition of serfdom in Tonga by King George Tupou in 1862,

and the independence of Tonga from the British protectorate in 1970. (Tonga)

International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression

National Unity Day (Hungary)

Trianon Treaty Day (Romania)

Tiananmen Square Protests of 1989 Memorial Day (International)

Day of state symbols in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to celebrate alongside....

1907 – Rosalind Russell, American actress (died 1976)

1924 – Dennis Weaver, American actor and director (died 2006)

1928 – Ruth Westheimer, German-American sex therapist, talk show host, professor, author, and Holocaust survivor (died 2024)

1930 – Morgana King, American singer and actress (died 2018)

1932 – John Drew Barrymore, American actor (died 2004)

1932 – Oliver Nelson, American saxophonist and composer (died 1975)

1936 – Bruce Dern, American actor

1937 – Freddy Fender, American singer and guitarist (died 2006)

1937 – Gorilla Monsoon, American wrestler (died 1999)

1944 – Michelle Phillips, American singer-songwriter and actress

1945 – Anthony Braxton, American saxophonist, clarinet player, and composer

1956 – John Hockenberry, American journalist and author

1966 – Cecilia Bartoli, Italian soprano and actress

1971 – Joseph Kabila, Congolese soldier and politician, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo

1975 – Russell Brand, English comedian and actor

1975 – Angelina Jolie, American actress, filmmaker, humanitarian, and activist

1976 – Kasey Chambers, Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1981 – T.J. Miller, American actor and comedian

2021 – Princess Lilibet of Sussex

Today is also....

1876 – An express train called the Transcontinental Express arrives in San Francisco via the first transcontinental railroad only 83 hours and 39 minutes after leaving New York City.

1912 – Massachusetts becomes the first state of the United States to set a minimum wage.

1919 – Women's rights: The U.S. Congress approves the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which guarantees suffrage to women, and sends it to the U.S. states for ratification.

1975 – The Governor of California Jerry Brown signs the California Agricultural Labor Relations Act into law, the first law in the United States giving farmworkers collective bargaining rights.

1977 – JVC introduces its VHS videotape at the Consumer Electronics Show in Chicago. It will eventually prevail against Sony's rival Betamax system in a format war to become the predominant home video medium.[5]

1989 – Solidarity's victory in the 1989 Polish legislative election occurs, the first election since the Communist Polish United Workers' Party abandoned its monopoly of power. It sparks off the Revolutions of 1989 in Eastern Europe.

