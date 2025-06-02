KALW Almanac - Monday June 2, 2025

Today is Monday, 2nd of June of 2025

June 2 is the 153rd day of the year

212 days remain until the end of the year.

18 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:48:52 am

and sunset will be this evening at 8:27:43 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 38 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:17 pm.

Water temperature in SF Bay may feel colder than 60 degrees Fahrenheit

the first high tide was at 3:54 am at 4.71 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 10:48 am at 0.11 feet

and the next high tide will be at 6:11 pm at 5.04 feet

The moon is currently 44.4 % visible

It is the First Quarter moon

Today is....

American Indian Citizenship Day

I Love My Dentist Day

National Bubba Day

National Leave the Office Early Day

National Rocky Road Ice Cream Day

National Rotisserie Chicken Day

Shavuot

Also known as Feast of the Harvest, Feast of Weeks, and Festival of Weeks

Yell "Fudge" at the Cobras in North America Day

Today is also....

Children's Day (North Korea)

Civil Aviation Day (Azerbaijan)

Coronation of King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, also Social Forestry Day (Bhutan)

Day of Hristo Botev (Bulgaria)

Decoration Day (Canada)

Festa della Repubblica (Italy)

Gawai Dayak, harvest festival in the state of Sarawak (Malaysia)[89][90]

International Sex Workers Day

Telangana Day (Telangana, India)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with....

1731 – Martha Washington, First Lady of the United States (died 1802)

1740 – Marquis de Sade, French philosopher and politician (died 1814)

1840 – Thomas Hardy, English novelist and poet (died 1928)

1857 – Edward Elgar, English composer and educator (died 1934)

1875 – Charles Stewart Mott, American businessman and politician, 50th Mayor of Flint, Michigan (died 1973)

1904 – Johnny Weissmuller, Hungarian-American swimmer and actor (died 1984)

1913 – Barbara Pym, English author (died 1980)

1929 – Norton Juster, American architect, author, and academic (died 2021)

1937 – Sally Kellerman, American actress (died 2022)

1941 – Stacy Keach, American actor

1941 – Charlie Watts, English drummer, songwriter, and producer (died 2021)

1948 – Jerry Mathers, American actor

1951 – Gilbert Baker, American artist, gay rights activist, and designer of the rainbow flag (died 2017)

1953 – Cornel West, American philosopher, author, and academic

1955 – Dana Carvey, American comedian and actor

1959 – Lydia Lunch, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress

1968 – Andy Cohen, American television host

1977 – Zachary Quinto, American actor and producer

1988 – Awkwafina, American actress, rapper, and comedian

....and on this day in history.....

455 – Sack of Rome: Vandals enter Rome, and plunder the city for two weeks.

1896 – Guglielmo Marconi applies for a patent for his wireless telegraph.

1953 – The coronation of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey becomes the first British coronation and one of the first major international events to be televised.

1979 – Pope John Paul II starts his first official visit to his native Poland, becoming the first Pope to visit a Communist country.

2003 – Europe launches its first voyage to another planet, Mars. The European Space Agency's Mars Express probe launches from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan.

2022 – Following a request from Ankara, the United Nations officially changed the name of the Republic of Turkey in the organization from what was previously known as "Turkey" to "Türkiye".