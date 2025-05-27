KALW Almanac - Tuesday May 27, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 27th of May of 2025,

May 27 is the 147th day of the year

218 days remain until the end of the year.

24 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 5:51:18 am

and sunset will be at 8:23:39 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 32 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:07:28 pm.

The first low tide will be at 5:41 am at -1.84 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:49 pm at 4.89 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 5:16 pm at 2.85 feet

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:13 pm at 6.98 feet

The moon is currently 0.4% visible

We can still call it a New Moon

Today is….

Cellophane Tape Day

National Grape Popsicle Day

National Gray Day

Nothing to Fear Day

Old-Time Player Piano Day

Sunscreen Protection Day

Today is also….

Armed Forces Day (Nicaragua)

Children's Day (Nigeria)

Mother's Day (Bolivia)

Navy Day (Japan)

Slavery Abolition Day (Guadeloupe, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Martin)

Start of National Reconciliation Week (Australia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1794 – Cornelius Vanderbilt, American businessman and philanthropist (died 1877)

1819 – Julia Ward Howe, American poet and songwriter (died 1910)

1837 – Wild Bill Hickok, American police officer (died 1876)

1894 – Dashiell Hammett, American detective novelist and screenwriter (died 1961)

1907 – Rachel Carson, American biologist, environmentalist, and author (died 1964)

1911 – Hubert Humphrey, American journalist and politician, 38th Vice President of the United States (died 1978)

1911 – Teddy Kollek, Hungarian-Israeli politician, Mayor of Jerusalem (died 2007)

1911 – Vincent Price, American actor (died 1993)

1912 – John Cheever, American novelist and short story writer (died 1982)

1912 – Sam Snead, American golfer and sportscaster (died 2002)

1915 – Herman Wouk, American novelist (died 2019)

1922 – Christopher Lee, English actor (died 2015)

1923 – Henry Kissinger, German-American political scientist and politician, 56th United States Secretary of State, Nobel Prize laureate (died 2023)

1925 – Tony Hillerman, American journalist and author (died 2008)

1928 – Thea Musgrave, Scottish-American composer and educator

1930 – John Barth, American novelist and short story writer (died 2024)

1930 – William S. Sessions, American civil servant and judge, 8th Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (died 2020)

1934 – Harlan Ellison, American author and screenwriter (died 2018)

1935 – Ramsey Lewis, American jazz pianist and composer (died 2022)

1935 – Lee Meriwether, American model and actress, Miss America 1955

1936 – Louis Gossett Jr., American actor and producer (died 2024)

1944 – Christopher Dodd, American lawyer and politician

1945 – Bruce Cockburn, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – Pete Sears, English bass player

1950 – Dee Dee Bridgewater, American singer-songwriter and actress

1957 – Siouxsie Sioux, English singer-songwriter, musician, and producer

1963 – Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Cuban pianist and composer

1975 – André 3000, American rapper

1975 – Jamie Oliver, English chef and author

….and on this day in history….

1927 – The Ford Motor Company ceases manufacture of the Ford Model T and begins to retool plants to make the Ford Model A.

1930 – The 1,046 feet (319 m) Chrysler Building in New York City, the tallest man-made structure at the time, opens to the public.

1933 – New Deal: The U.S. Federal Securities Act is signed into law requiring the registration of securities with the Federal Trade Commission.

1935 – New Deal: The Supreme Court of the United States declares the National Industrial Recovery Act to be unconstitutional in A.L.A. Schechter Poultry Corp. v. United States, (295 U.S. 495).[6]

1937 – In California, the Golden Gate Bridge opens to pedestrian traffic, creating a vital link between San Francisco and Marin County, California.

1967 – Australians vote in favor of a constitutional referendum granting the Australian government the power to make laws to benefit Indigenous Australians and to count them in the national census.

2016 – Barack Obama is the first president of the United States to visit Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and meet bombing survivors, called Hibakusha.