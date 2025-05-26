KALW Almanac - Monday May 26, 2025

Today is Monday, the 26th of May of 2025,

May 26 is the 146th day of the year

219 days remain until the end of the year.

25 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:51:48 am

and sunset will be at 8:22:55 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 31 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:07:21 pm.

The first low tide was at 4:52 am at 2.56 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:51 am at 4.79 feet

The next low tide at 4:25 pm at 2.56 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:26 pm at 7.02 feet

Right now the moon is 0.8% visible, still waning

It is a New Moon today, zero percent visibility at 8:02 pm tonight

Today is….

Memorial Day

Jerusalem Day

National Blueberry Cheesecake Day

National Cherry Dessert Day

National Paper Airplane Day

Sally Ride Day

World Dracula Day

World Lindy Hop Day

World Redhead Day

Today is also….

Independence Day, commemorates the day of the First Republic in 1918 (Georgia)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Guyana from the United Kingdom in 1966.

Mother's Day (Poland)

National Sorry Day (Australia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

Isadora Duncan (1877-1927)

American free form/interpretative dancer, born in San Francisco, California

1883 – Mamie Smith, American singer, actress, dancer, and pianist (d. 1946)

1886 – Al Jolson, American singer and actor (d. 1950)

1895 – Dorothea Lange, American photographer and journalist (d. 1965)

1907 – John Wayne, American actor, director, and producer (d. 1979)

1909 – Matt Busby, Scottish footballer and manager (d. 1994)

1919 – Rubén González, Cuban pianist (d. 2003)

1920 – Peggy Lee, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2002)

1926 – Miles Davis, American trumpet player, composer, and bandleader (d. 1991)

1928 – Jack Kevorkian, American pathologist, author, and assisted suicide activist (d. 2011)

1938 – William Bolcom, American pianist and composer

1940 – Levon Helm, American singer-songwriter, drummer, producer, and actor (d. 2012)

1941 – Aldrich Ames, American CIA officer and criminal

1946 – Mick Ronson, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer (d. 1993)

1948 – Stevie Nicks, American singer-songwriter

1949 – Jeremy Corbyn, British journalist and politician

1949 – Pam Grier, American actress

1949 – Hank Williams Jr., American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1951 – Sally Ride, American physicist and astronaut, founded Sally Ride Science (d. 2012)

1951 – Madeleine Taylor-Quinn, Irish educator and politician

1957 – Kristina Olsen, American folk singer-songwriter ("I'm Keeping This Life of Mine"), and session musician, born in San Francisco, California

1962 – Bobcat Goldthwait, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1964 – Lenny Kravitz, American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and actor

1966 – Helena Bonham Carter, English actress

1966 – Zola Budd, South African runner

1975 – Lauryn Hill, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1976 – Stephen Curry, Australian comedian and actor

…..and on this day in history…..

1864 – Montana is organized as a United States territory.

1868 – in the Impeachment of Andrew Johnson, President Andrew Johnson is acquitted by one vote in the United States Senate.

1869 – Boston University is chartered by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

1879 – Russia and the United Kingdom sign the Treaty of Gandamak establishing an Afghan state.

1896 – Nicholas II is crowned as the last Tsar of Imperial Russia.

1896 – Charles Dow publishes the first edition of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

1927 – The last Ford Model T rolls off the assembly line after a production run of 15,007,003 vehicles.

1936 – In the House of Commons of Northern Ireland, Tommy Henderson begins speaking on the Appropriation bill. By the time he sits down in the early hours of the following morning, he had spoken for ten hours.

1937 – Walter Reuther and members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) clash with Ford Motor Company security guards at the River Rouge Complex complex in Dearborn, Michigan, during the Battle of the Overpass.

1938 – In the United States, the House Un-American Activities Committee begins its first session.

1940 – World War II: Operation Dynamo: In northern France, Allied forces begin a massive evacuation from Dunkirk, France. The Battle of Dunkirk begins simultaneously as Allied defenders fight to slow down the German offensive.

1948 – The U.S. Congress passes Public Law 80-557, which permanently establishes the Civil Air Patrol as an auxiliary of the United States Air Force.

1966 – British Guiana gains independence, becoming Guyana.

1967 – The Beatles' album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band is released.

1968 – H-dagurinn in Iceland: Traffic changes from driving on the left to driving on the right overnight.

1969 – Apollo program: Apollo 10 returns to Earth after a successful eight-day test of all the components needed for the forthcoming first crewed Moon landing.

1970 – The Soviet Tupolev Tu-144 becomes the first commercial transport to exceed Mach 2.

1972 – The United States and the Soviet Union sign the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.

1986 – The European Community adopts the European flag.

1991 – Zviad Gamsakhurdia becomes the first elected President of the Republic of Georgia in the post-Soviet era.

1998 – The Supreme Court of the United States rules in New Jersey v. New York that Ellis Island, the historic gateway for millions of immigrants, is mainly in the state of New Jersey, not New York.

1998 – The first "National Sorry Day" is held in Australia. Reconciliation events are held nationally, and attended by over a million people.

2020 – Protests triggered by the murder of George Floyd erupt in Minneapolis–Saint Paul, later becoming widespread across the United States and around the world.

2021 – Ten people are killed in a shooting at a VTA rail yard in San Jose, California, United States.