Coastal flood warning for low-lying Bay Area communities
The National Weather Service issued a coastal advisory yesterday for minor flooding in coastal communities along the San Francisco Bay through noon today.
High tides, prompted by a new moon, are forecast for the San Francisco Bay, which may lead to flooding in low-lying areas.
The weather agency is cautioning motorists to allow for extra time when driving as some roads may be closed. They are also advised not to drive through barricades or drive through water of unknown depth.