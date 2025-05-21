KALW Almanac - Wednesday May 21, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 21st of May of 2025,

May 21 is the 141st day of the year

224 days remain until the end of the year.

30 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 5:54:47 am

and sunset this evening will be at 8:19:03 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 24 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:06:55 pm.

The first low tide was early this morning at 12:34 am at 2.29 feet

The first high tide was at 5:46 am at 4.35 feet

The next low tide at 12:20 pm at 0.27 feet

and the final high tide Ocean Beach will be this evening at 7:16 pm at 5.3 feet

The Moon is currently 39.1% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We will have a New Moon in 6 days on Monday the 26th of May of 2025 at 8:02 pm

Today is….

National Waitstaff Day

National Strawberries And Cream Day

American Red Cross Founder's Day

Emergency Medical Services for Children Day

I Need a Patch for That Day

International Tea Day

National Juice Slush Day

National Memo Day

Rapture Party Day

Sister Maria Hummel Day

Turn Beauty Inside Out Day

World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development

Today is also….

Afro-Colombian Day (Colombia)

Circassian Day of Mourning (Circassians)

Day of Patriots and Military (Hungary)

Independence Day, celebrates the Montenegrin independence referendum in 2006, celebrated until the next day. (Montenegro)

Navy Day (Chile)

Saint Helena Day, celebrates the discovery of Saint Helena in 1502. (Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1471 – Albrecht Dürer, German painter, engraver, and mathematician (d. 1528)

1844 – Henri Rousseau, French painter (d. 1910)

1895 – Lázaro Cárdenas, Mexican general, president (1934–1940) and father of Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas (d. 1970)

1898 – Armand Hammer, American physician and businessman, founded Occidental Petroleum (d. 1990)

1901 – Sam Jaffe, American film producer and agent (d. 2000)

1903 – Manly Wade Wellman, American author (d. 1986)

1904 – Robert Montgomery, American actor and director (d. 1981)

1904 – Fats Waller, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1943)

1916 – Dennis Day, American singer and actor (d. 1988)

1916 – Harold Robbins, American author and screenwriter (d. 1997)

1917 – Raymond Burr, Canadian-American actor and director (d. 1993)

1921 – Andrei Sakharov, Russian physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1989)

1923 – Dorothy Hewett, Australian feminist poet, novelist and playwright (d. 2002)

1923 – Evelyn Ward, American actress (d. 2012)

1924 – Peggy Cass, American actress, comedian, and game show panelist (d. 1999)

1926 – Robert Creeley, American novelist, essayist, and poet (d. 2005)

1928 – Tom Donahue, American radio host and producer (d. 1975)

1928 – Alice Drummond, American actress (d. 2016)

1940 – Tony Sheridan, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2013)

1941 – Martin Carthy, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1944 – Mary Robinson, Irish lawyer and politician, President of Ireland

1948 – Leo Sayer, English-Australian singer-songwriter and musician

1951 – Al Franken, American actor, screenwriter, and politician

1952 – Mr. T, American actor and wrestler

1954 – Marc Ribot, American guitarist and composer

1959 – Nick Cassavetes, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1972 – The Notorious B.I.G., American rapper (d. 1997)

….and on this day in history….

1851 – Slavery in Colombia is abolished.

1881 – The American Red Cross is established by Clara Barton in Washington, D.C.

1904 – The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) is founded in Paris.

1911 – President of Mexico Porfirio Díaz and the revolutionary Francisco Madero sign the Treaty of Ciudad Juárez to put an end to the fighting between the forces of both men, concluding the initial phase of the Mexican Revolution.

1927 – Charles Lindbergh touches down at Le Bourget Field in Paris, completing the world's first solo nonstop flight across the Atlantic Ocean.

1932 – Bad weather forces Amelia Earhart to land in a pasture in Derry, Northern Ireland, and she thereby becomes the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

1934 – Oskaloosa, Iowa, becomes the first municipality in the United States to fingerprint all of its citizens.

1979 – White Night riots in San Francisco following the manslaughter conviction of Dan White for the assassinations of George Moscone and Harvey Milk.

1981 – Transamerica Corporation agrees to sell United Artists to Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer for $380 million after the box office failure of the 1980 film Heaven's Gate.

1992 – After 30 seasons Johnny Carson hosted his penultimate episode and last featuring guests (Robin Williams and Bette Midler) of The Tonight Show.

2005 – The tallest roller coaster in the world, Kingda Ka opens at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey.

2010 – JAXA, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, launches the solar-sail spacecraft IKAROS aboard an H-IIA rocket. The vessel would make a Venus flyby late in the year.

2011 – Radio broadcaster Harold Camping predicted that the world would end on this date.

2017 – Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed their final show at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.