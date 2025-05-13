KALW Almanac - Tuesday May 13, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 13th of May of 2025,

May 13 is the 133rd day of the year

232 days remain until the end of the year.

38 days until Summer

Sunrise at 6:00:58 am

and sunset will be this evening at 8:12:20 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 11 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:39 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 60.8°F.

The first low tide will be at 6:08 am at -0.61 feet

The first high tide will be at 1:16 pm at 4.35 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 5:39 pm at 3.02 feet

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 5.83 feet

The Moon is currently 99.3% visible

It was Full Moon yesterday

It’s now a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 7 days next Tuesday the 20th of May of 2025 at 4:59 am

Today is….

Cough Drop Day

Frog Jumping Day

International Hummus Day

Leprechaun Day

National Apple Pie Day

National Crouton Day

National Fruit Cocktail Day

Sex Differences in Health Awareness Day

Top Gun Day

Tulip Day

World Cocktail Day

Today is also….

Abbotsbury Garland Day in Dorset, England

Rotuma Day in Rotuma, part of nation of Fiji

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1221 – Alexander Nevsky, Russian prince and saint (d. 1263)

1830 – Zebulon Baird Vance, American colonel, lawyer, and politician, 37th Governor of North Carolina (d. 1894)

1907 – Daphne du Maurier, English novelist and playwright (d. 1989)

1909 – Ken Darby, American composer and conductor (d. 1992)

1911 – Maxine Sullivan, American singer and actress (d. 1987)

1912 – Gil Evans, Canadian-American pianist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1988)

1913 – William R. Tolbert, Jr., Liberian politician, 20th President of Liberia (d. 1980)

1914 – Joe Louis, American boxer (d. 1981)

1922 – Bea Arthur, American actress and singer (d. 2009)

1931 – Jim Jones, American cult leader, founder of the Peoples Temple (d. 1978)

1937 – Roger Zelazny, American author and poet (d. 1995)

1939 – Harvey Keitel, American actor

1940 – Bruce Chatwin, English author (d. 1989)

1941 – Ritchie Valens, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1959)

1943 – Mary Wells, American singer-songwriter (d. 1992)

1944 – Armistead Maupin, American author, screenwriter, and actor

1950 – Stevie Wonder, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer

1961 – Dennis Rodman, American basketball player, wrestler, and actor

1964 – Stephen Colbert, American comedian and talk show host

1966 – Darius Rucker, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1969 – Buckethead, American guitarist and songwriter

1978 – Barry Zito, American baseball player

1986 – Lena Dunham, American actress, director, and screenwriter

1986 – Robert Pattinson, English actor

….and on this day in history….

1373 – Julian of Norwich has visions of Jesus while suffering from a life-threatening illness, visions which are later described and interpreted in her book Revelations of Divine Love.

1862 – The USS Planter, a steamer and gunship, steals through Confederate lines and is passed to the Union, by a southern slave, Robert Smalls, who later was officially appointed as captain, becoming the first black man to command a United States ship.

1958 – During a visit to Caracas, Venezuela, the US Vice President Richard Nixon's car is attacked by anti-American demonstrators.

1958 – Ben Carlin becomes the first (and only) person to circumnavigate the world by amphibious vehicle, having travelled over 17,000 kilometres (11,000 mi) by sea and 62,000 kilometres (39,000 mi) by land during a ten-year journey.

1960 – Hundreds of University of California, Berkeley students congregate at San Francisco City Hall for the first day of protest against a visit by the House Committee on Un-American Activities.

1989 – Large groups of students occupy Tiananmen Square and begin a hunger strike.

1995 – Alison Hargreaves, a 33-year-old British mother, becomes the first woman to conquer Everest without oxygen or the help of sherpas.