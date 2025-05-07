KALW Almanac - Wednesday May 7, 2025

Today Wednesday, 7th of May of 2025

May 7 is the 127th day of the year

238 days remain until the end of the year.

44 days until summer begins

Sunrise will be at 6:06:40 am

and sunset will be at 8:07:00 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:50 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 59.2°F.

The first low tide was at 2:32 am at 1.43 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:07 am at 4.23 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:15 pm at 0.8 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:53 pm at 5.4 feet

The Moon is currently 77.5% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 5 days on Monday the 12th of May of 2025 at 9:56 am

Today is….

National Skilled Trades Day

National Packaging Design Day

National Interpreter Appreciation Day

Bike To School Day

Great American Grump Out

National Anxiety Disorders Screening Day

National Barrier Awareness Day

National Cosmopolitan Day

National Roast Leg of Lamb Day

National School Nurse Day

National Tourism Day

Occupational Safety and Health Professional Day

Paste Up Day

World Carnivorous Plant Day

Today is also….

Defender of the Fatherland Day (Kazakhstan)

Dien Bien Phu Victory Day (Vietnam)

Radio Day, commemorating the work of Alexander Popov (Russia, Bulgaria)

As it was on this day in 1895 – In Saint Petersburg, Russian scientist Alexander Stepanovich Popov demonstrates to the Russian Physical and Chemical Society his invention, the Popov lightning detector—a primitive radio receiver. In some parts of the former Soviet Union the anniversary of this day is celebrated as Radio Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

Before 160 – Julia Maesa, Roman noblewoman (d. 224)

1711 – David Hume, Scottish economist, historian, and philosopher (d. 1776)

1833 – Johannes Brahms, German pianist and composer (d. 1897)

1840 – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Russian composer and educator (d. 1893)

1861 – Rabindranath Tagore, Indian author and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1941)

1885 – George "Gabby" Hayes, American actor (d. 1969)

1892 – Archibald MacLeish, American poet, playwright, and lawyer (d. 1982)

1892 – Josip Broz Tito, Yugoslav field marshal and politician, 1st President of Yugoslavia (d. 1980)

1901 – Gary Cooper, American actor (d. 1961)

1919 – Eva Perón, Argentinian actress, 25th First Lady of Argentina (d. 1952)

1923 – Anne Baxter, American actress (d. 1985)

1927 – Ruth Prawer Jhabvala, German-American author and screenwriter (d. 2013)

1931 – Teresa Brewer, American singer (d. 2007)

1932 – Pete Domenici, American lawyer and politician, 37th Mayor of Albuquerque (d. 2017)

1932 – Derek Taylor, English journalist and author (d. 1997)

1933 – Johnny Unitas, American football player and sportscaster (d. 2002)

1943 – Terry Allen, American singer and painter

1945 – Christy Moore, Irish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1946 – Thelma Houston, American R&B/disco singer and actress

1946 – Bill Kreutzmann, American drummer

1968 – Traci Lords, American actress and singer

1976 – Calvin Booth, American basketball player and executive

1987 – Aidy Bryant, American actress and comedian

….and on this day in history….

1274 – In France, the Second Council of Lyon opens; it ratified a decree to regulate the election of the Pope.

1342 – In Avignon, France, Cardinal Pierre Roger is elected Pope and takes the name Clement VI.

1718 – The city of New Orleans is founded by Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne, Sieur de Bienville.

1824 – World premiere of Ludwig van Beethoven's Ninth Symphony in Vienna, Austria. The performance is conducted by Michael Umlauf under the composer's supervision.

1846 – The Cambridge Chronicle, America's oldest surviving weekly newspaper, is published for the first time in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

1946 – Tokyo Telecommunications Engineering (later renamed Sony) is founded.

1952 – The concept of the integrated circuit, the basis for all modern computers, is first published by Geoffrey Dummer.

1964 – Pacific Airlines Flight 773 is hijacked by Francisco Gonzales and crashes in Contra Costa County, California, killing 44.

1994 – Edvard Munch's painting The Scream is recovered undamaged after being stolen from the National Gallery of Norway in February.

1998 – Mercedes-Benz buys Chrysler for US$40 billion and forms DaimlerChrysler in the largest industrial merger in history.

1999 – Pope John Paul II travels to Romania, becoming the first pope to visit a predominantly Eastern Orthodox country since the Great Schism in 1054.

2000 – Vladimir Putin is inaugurated as president of Russia.