Almanac - Wednesday April 23, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 23rd of April of 2025,

April 23 is the 113th day of the year

252 days remain until the end of the year.

58 days until summer begins

Sun rise in San Francisco was at 6:22:53 am

and sunset this evening will be at 7:54:10 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 31 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:08:31 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 57.7°F.

The first low tide was at 1:55 am at 2.11 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:26 am at 4.84 feet

The next low tide is this afternoon at 2:02 pm at -0.02 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 8:47 pm at 5.16 feet

The Moon is currently 24.9% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have New Moon in 5 days on Sunday the 27th of April of 2025 at 12:31 pm

Today is…..

National Take A Chance Day

Administrative Professionals Day

German Beer Day

Impossible Astronaut Day

International Creator Day

International Nose Picking Day

International Pixel-Stained Technopeasant Day

Lover's Day

Movie Theatre Day

National Cherry Cheesecake Day

National English Muffin Day

National Lost Dog Awareness Day

National Picnic Day

Saint George's Day

Take a Chance Day

Talk Like Shakespeare Day

World Book and Copyright Day

World Book Night

World Laboratory Day

Today is also….

Canada Book Day

Castile and León Day in Northwestern Spain

Khongjom Day in Manipur state in India

National Sovereignty and Children's Day in Turkey and Northern Cyprus

Navy Day in China

UN English Language Day

UN Spanish Language Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out candles with….

1564 – William Shakespeare, English playwright and poet (d. 1616)

1621 – William Penn, English admiral and politician (d. 1670)

1791 – James Buchanan, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 15th President of the United States (d. 1868)

1813 – Stephen A. Douglas, American educator and politician, 7th Illinois Secretary of State (d. 1861)

1857 – Ruggero Leoncavallo, Italian composer (d. 1919)

1895 – Ngaio Marsh, New Zealand author and director (d. 1982)

1897 – Lester B. Pearson, Canadian historian and politician, 14th Prime Minister of Canada, Nobel Peace Prize laureate (d. 1972)

1921 – Janet Blair, American actress and singer (d. 2007)

1926 – J.P. Donleavy, American-Irish novelist and playwright (d. 2017)

1928 – Shirley Temple, American actress, singer, dancer, and diplomat (d. 2014)

1936 – Roy Orbison, American singer-songwriter (d. 1988)

1939 – Lee Majors, American actor

1942 – Sandra Dee, American model and actress (d. 2005)

1943 – Gail Goodrich, American basketball player and coach

1943 – Tony Esposito, Canadian-American ice hockey player, coach, and manager (d. 2021)

1947 – Bernadette Devlin McAliskey, Irish civil rights leader and politician

1952 – Narada Michael Walden, American singer-songwriter, drummer, and producer

1954 – Michael Moore, American director, producer, and activist

1957 – Neville Brody, English graphic designer, typographer, and art director

1960 – Valerie Bertinelli, American actress

1977 – John Cena, American professional wrestler and actor

1977 – John Oliver, English comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter

1977 – Kal Penn, Indian-American actor

….and on this day in history…..

1635 – The first public school in the United States, the Boston Latin School, is founded.

1968 – Vietnam War: Student protesters at Columbia University in New York City take over administration buildings and shut down the university.

1985 – Coca-Cola changes its formula and releases New Coke. The response is overwhelmingly negative, and the original formula is back on the market in less than three months.

1990 – Namibia becomes the 160th member of the United Nations and the 50th member of the Commonwealth of Nations.

1993 – Eritreans vote overwhelmingly for independence from Ethiopia in a United Nations-monitored referendum.

2005 – The first YouTube video, titled "Me at the zoo", was published by co-founder Jawed Karim