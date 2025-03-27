© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac - Thursday March 27, 2025

By Kevin Vance
Published March 27, 2025 at 5:26 AM PDT
Today Thursday, 27th of March of 2025,

March 27 is the 86th day of the year

279 days remain until the end of the year.

85 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:01:35 am

and sunset will be at 7:29:24 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 27 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:29 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 57.2°F.

The first low tide will be at 3:28 am at 1.44 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:44 am at 5.75 feet

The next low tide at 4:11 pm at -0.32 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:41 pm at 5.48 feet

Today is….

Celebrate Exchange Day

International Whisky Day

National Joe Day

National Scribble Day

National Spanish Paella Day

Opening Day

Quirky Country Music Song Titles Day

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day (Myanmar)

Day of the Union of Bessarabia with Romania (Romania)

World Theatre Day

The Moon is 5.7% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon and a Partial Solar Eclipse in 2 days on Saturday the 29th of March of 2025 at 3:58 am

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these figures in Women’s Herstory…

March 27, 1897 (d.1981) – Effa Manley, co-owner and manager with husband Abe of the Negro League baseball team the Brooklyn Eagles (1935-46), supported integration with the NAACP, worked hard to get Negro League players included in the Baseball Hall of Fame

March 27, 1924 (d.1990) – Sarah Vaughan, world renown jazz singer and pianist known as the “Divine One”

March 27, 1950 – Julia Alvarez, Dominican-American poet, novelist, and essayist, her first novel How the García Girls Lost Their Accents (1991) was highly acclaimed for its portrayal of the integration of Latina immigrants into the U.S. mainstream

1724Jane Colden, American botanist and author (d. 1766)

1824Virginia Minor, American women's suffrage activist (d. 1894)

1862Jelena Dimitrijević, Serbian short story writer, novelist, poet, traveller, social worker, feminist and polyglot (d. 1945)

1868Patty Hill, American songwriter and educator (d. 1946)

1878Kathleen Scott, British sculptor (d. 1947)

1883Marie Under, Estonian author and poet (d. 1980)

1899 – Gloria Swanson, American actress and producer (d. 1983)

1905Leroy Carr, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1935)

1906Pee Wee Russell, American clarinet player, saxophonist, and composer (d. 1969)

1909 – Ben Webster, American saxophonist (d. 1973)

1915Robert Lockwood, Jr., American guitarist (d. 2006)

1917Cyrus Vance, American lawyer and politician, 57th United States Secretary of State (d. 2002)

1917 – Mary Watt, New Zealand landscape architect and gardener (d. 2005)

1924Sarah Vaughan, American singer (d. 1990)

1924 – Margaret K. Butler, American mathematician and computer programmer (d. 2013)

1927 – Mstislav Rostropovich, Russian cellist and conductor (d. 2007)

1929Anne Ramsey, American actress (d. 1988)

1950 – Maria Ewing, American soprano (d. 2022)

1952Annemarie Moser-Pröll, Austrian skier

1952 – Maria Schneider, French actress (d. 2011)

1955 – Susan Neiman, American-German philosopher and author

1963 – Quentin Tarantino, American director, producer, screenwriter and actor

1963 – Xuxa, Brazilian actress, singer, businesswoman and television presenter

1967Talisa Soto, American actress

1968Irina Belova, Russian heptathlete

1969 – Pauley Perrette, American actress

1969 – Mariah Carey, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1970Leila Pahlavi, Princess of Iran (d. 2001)

1970 – Elizabeth Mitchell, American actress

1975 – Fergie, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress

1976Roberta Anastase, Romanian politician, 57th President of the Chamber of Deputies of Romania

1978 – Amélie Cocheteux, French tennis player

1979 – Jennifer Wilson, Zimbabwean-South African field hockey player

1980 – Michaela Paštiková, Czech tennis player

1981 – Hilda Kibet, Kenyan runner

1983Yuliya Golubchikova, Russian pole vaulter

1987 – Polina Gagarina, Russian singer-songwriter

1987 – Buster Posey, American baseball player

1988 – Brenda Song, American actress

1989 – Camilla Lees, New Zealand netball player

1990 – Kimbra, New Zealand musician

1997Lisa, Thai rapper and dancer[34]

2000Halle Bailey, American singer-songwriter and actress[37]

2000 – Sophie Nélisse, Canadian actress[38]

2002Daria Snigur, Ukrainian tennis player[40]

Also on this day in history….

1866President of the United States of America Andrew Johnson vetoes the Civil Rights Act of 1866. His veto is overridden by Congress and the bill passes into law on April 9.

1912 – First Lady Helen Taft and the Viscountess Chinda, wife of the Japanese ambassador, plant two Yoshino cherry trees on the northern bank of the Potomac River in Washington, D.C., the origin of the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

1915Typhoid Mary, the first healthy carrier of disease ever identified in the United States, is put in quarantine for the second time, where she would remain for the rest of her life.

1964 – The Good Friday earthquake, the most powerful earthquake recorded in North American history at a magnitude of 9.2 strikes Southcentral Alaska, killing 125 people and inflicting massive damage to the city of Anchorage.

1975 – Construction of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System begins.

1976 – The first section of the Washington Metro opens to the public.

1981 – The Solidarity movement in Poland stages a warning strike, in which at least 12 million Poles walk off their jobs for four hours.

1998 – The Food and Drug Administration approves Viagra for use as a treatment for erectile dysfunction, the first pill to be approved for this condition in the United States.

2014Philippines signs a peace accord with the largest Muslim rebel group, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, ending decades of conflict.

