Almanac - Tuesday March 25, 2025

Today Tuesday, 25th of March of 2025,

March 25 is the 84th day of the year

281 days remain until the end of the year.

87 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:04:37 am

and sunset will be at 7:27:34 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 22 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:16:05 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 55.4°F.

The first low tide was at 2:17 am at 2.73 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:49 am at 5.46 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:53 pm at -0.39 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 9:46 pm at 4.79 feet

The Moon is currently 20.5% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon and a Partial Solar Eclipse in 4 days Saturdat the 29th of March of 2025 at 3:58 am

On this day in Women’s Herstory….

March 25th in 1911 was the day of the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire, a tragic event that killed 146 young working women, mostly Italian and Jewish immigrants, sparking increased awareness and calls for labor reforms and worker safety.

Born on this day in Women’s Herstory…

March 25, 1934 – Gloria Steinem, women’s rights activist and journalist, founding editor of Ms. Magazine, helped found National Women’s Political Caucus, the Women’s Action Alliance, and the Coalition of Labor Union Women

March 25, 1939 (d.1995) – Toni Cade Bambara, challenged masculinist assumptions in black radical discourse of the Sixties, wrote short fiction Gorilla, My Love (1972) which won the Black Rose Award, The Salt Eaters (1981) won the Langston Hughes Society Award

March 25, 1949 – Lillian E. Fishburne, the first African-American female to hold the rank of Rear Admiral (RDML) in the United States Navy (1998)

Today is….

NATIONAL EQUAL PAY DAY

American Diabetes Association Alert Day

National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day

National Day of Celebration of Greek and American Democracy

National Lobster Newburg Day

National Medal of Honor Day

Old New Year's Day

Pecan Day

Say Their Name Day

Tolkien Reading Day

Today is also….

Anniversary of the Arengo and the Feast of the Militants in San Marino

Commemoration Day for the Victims of Communist Genocide in Latvia

Cultural Workers Day in Russia

Empress Menen's Birthday in Rastafari

European Union Talent Day

Freedom Day in Belarus

Independence Day, celebrates the start of Greek War of Independence from the Ottoman Empire, in 1821 in Greece

International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade

International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing United Nations Staff Members

International Day of the Unborn Child

Maryland Day in Maryland

Mother's Day in Slovenia

New Year's Day (Lady Day) in England, Wales, Ireland, and some of the future United States and Canada from 1155 through 1751, until the Calendar (New Style) Act 1750 moved it to 1 January and adopted the Gregorian calendar. (The year 1751 began on 25 March; the year 1752 began on 1 January.)

NZ Army Day

Quarter day (first of four) in Ireland and England.

Struggle for Human Rights Day in Slovakia

Vårfrudagen or Våffeldagen, "Waffle Day" (Sweden, Norway & Denmark)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1345 – Blanche of Lancaster (d. 1369)

1347 – Catherine of Siena, Italian philosopher, theologian, and saint (d. 1380)

1491 – Marie d'Albret, Countess of Rethel (d. 1549)

1782 – Caroline Bonaparte, French daughter of Carlo Buonaparte (d. 1839)

1867 – Gutzon Borglum, American sculptor, designed Mount Rushmore (d. 1941)

1867 – Arturo Toscanini, Italian-American cellist and conductor (d. 1957)

1881 – Béla Bartók, Hungarian pianist and composer (d. 1945)

1881 – Mary Webb, English author and poet (d. 1927)

1901 – Ed Begley, American actor (d. 1970)

1903 – Binnie Barnes, English-American actress (d. 1998)

1904 – Pete Johnson, American boogie-woogie and jazz pianist (d. 1967)

1915 – Dorothy Squires, Welsh singer (d. 1998)

1918 – Howard Cosell, American soldier, journalist, and author (d. 1995)

1920 – Usha Mehta, Gandhian and freedom fighter of India (d. 2000)

1921 – Nancy Kelly, American actress (d. 1995)

1921 – Simone Signoret, French actress (d. 1985)

1921 – Alexandra of Yugoslavia, the last Queen of Yugoslavia (d. 1993)

1922 – Eileen Ford, American businesswoman, co-founded Ford Models (d. 2014)

1923 – Bonnie Guitar, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2019)

1924 – Machiko Kyō, Japanese actress (d. 2019)

1925 – Flannery O'Connor, American short story writer and novelist (d. 1964)

1926 – Shirley Jean Rickert, American actress (d. 2009)

1926 – Gene Shalit, American journalist and critic

1929 – Cecil Taylor, American pianist and composer (d. 2018)

1934 – Gloria Steinem, American feminist activist, co-founded the Women's Media Center

1938 – Hoyt Axton, American singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1999)

1942 – Aretha Franklin, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2018)

1945 – Leila Diniz, Brazilian actress (d. 1972)

1947 – Elton John, English singer-songwriter, pianist, producer, and actor

1948 – Bonnie Bedelia, American actress

1949 – Sue Klebold, American activist

1957 – Christina Boxer, English runner and journalist

1958 – Susie Bright, American journalist, author, and critic

1958 – Sisy Chen, Taiwanese journalist and politician

1958 – María Caridad Colón, Cuban javelin thrower and shot putter

1960 – Brenda Strong, American actress

1962 – Marcia Cross, American actress

1963 – Karen Bruce, English dancer and choreographer

1965 – Sarah Jessica Parker, American actress, producer, and designer

1966 – Jeff Healey, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2008)

1967 – Debi Thomas, American figure skater and physician

1969 – Cathy Dennis, English singer-songwriter, record producer and actress

1971 – Stacy Dragila, American pole vaulter and coach

1971 – Cammi Granato, American ice hockey player and sportscaster

1971 – Sheryl Swoopes, American basketball player and coach

1975 – Melanie Blatt, English singer-songwriter and actress

1975 – Erika Heynatz, Papua New Guinean-Australian model and actress

1977 – Natalie Clein, English cellist and educator

1980 – Kathrine Sørland, Norwegian fashion model and television presenter

1984 – Katharine McPhee, American singer-songwriter and actress

1985 – Carmen Rasmusen, Canadian-American singer-songwriter and actress

1985 – Diana Rennik, Estonian figure skater

1986 – Megan Gibson, American softball player

1992 – Meg Lanning, Australian cricketer

1994 – Justine Dufour-Lapointe, Canadian skier

…..Also on this day in history….

421 – Italian city Venice is founded with the dedication of the first church, that of San Giacomo di Rialto on the islet of Rialto.

1306 – Robert the Bruce becomes King of Scots (Scotland).

1894 – Coxey's Army, the first significant American protest march, departs Massillon, Ohio for Washington, D.C.

1948 – The first successful tornado forecast predicts that a tornado will strike Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

1957 – United States Customs seizes copies of Allen Ginsberg's poem "Howl" on obscenity grounds.

1959 – Chain Island is sold by the State of California to Russell Gallaway III, a Sacramento businessman who plans to use it as a "hunting and fishing retreat", for $5,258.20 ($56,716 in 2024).

1965 – Civil rights activists led by Martin Luther King Jr. successfully complete their 4-day 50-mile (80 km) march from Selma to the capitol in Montgomery, Alabama.

1995 – WikiWikiWeb, the world's first wiki, and part of the Portland Pattern Repository, is made public by Ward Cunningham.