Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Tuesday March 18, 2025

By Kevin Vance
Published March 18, 2025 at 6:41 AM PDT
oatmeal cookies; 'cause when you're bummin', cookies always sound like a good idea.
Anathea Utley
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Today is Tuesday, the 18th of March of 2025

March 18 is the 77th day of the year

288 days remain until the end of the year

2 days until spring begins

Spring Equinox in the Northern Hemisphere will be on Thursday, March 20, 2025, 2:01 AM Pacific Time

Sunrise at 7:15:17 am

and sunset will be at 7:21:06 pm

We will have 12 hours and 5 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:18:11 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 54.9°F.

The first high tide will be at 1:22 am at 5.5 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:08 am at 0.53 feet

The next high tide at 2:40 pm at 4.06 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:39 pm at 2.48 feet

The Moon is currently 84.9% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 22nd of March of 2025 at 4:30 am

On this day in Women’s Herstory…

In 1789:

A women-led march on Versailles, France, triggered by economic hardship and the lavish lifestyle of Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette, demanded the release of grain stores, marking a turning point in the French Revolution.

In 1870:

Anna Whitehead Bodeker published an article, "Defence of Woman Suffrage", in the Richmond (Virginia) Daily Enquirer, advocating for women's right to vote.

Born on this day In 1964 – Bonnie Blair, speed skater, one of the most successful Winter Olympians in U.S. history, 5 time gold medalist

In 1970:

American musician and actress Queen Latifah was born in Newark, New Jersey.

And in 1980:

A celebration (certainly not the first) of Women's History Month began as a local event in Santa Rosa, California, organized by the Education Task Force of the Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women.

Today is….

Awkward Moments Day

Forgive Mom and Dad Day

Goddess of Fertility Day

National Agriculture Day

National Biodiesel Day

National Lacy Oatmeal Cookie Day

National Sloppy Joe Day

Supreme Sacrifice Day

World Social Work Day

Today is also…..

Anniversary of the Oil Expropriation (Mexico)

Flag Day (Aruba)

Gallipoli Memorial Day (Turkey)

Men's and Soldiers' Day (Mongolia)

Ordnance Factories' Day (India)

Sheelah's Day (Ireland, Canada, Australia)

Teacher's Day (Syria)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…..

1495Mary Tudor, Queen of France (d. 1533)

1634Madame de La Fayette, French author (d. 1693)

1837Grover Cleveland, American lawyer and politician, 22nd and 24th President of the United States (d. 1908)

1844Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Russian composer and academic (d. 1908)

1845Kicking Bear, Native American tribal leader (d. 1904)

1869Neville Chamberlain, English businessman and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1940)

1877Edgar Cayce, American mystic and psychic (d. 1945)

1893 – Wilfred Owen, English soldier and poet (d. 1918)

1899Marjorie Abbatt, English toy-maker and businesswoman (d. 1991)

1909Ernest Gallo, American businessman, co-founded the E & J Gallo Winery (d. 2007)

1922 – Suzanne Perlman, Hungarian-Dutch visual artist (d. 2020)

1927 – George Plimpton, American journalist and actor (d. 2003)

1927 – Lillian Vernon, German-American businesswoman and philanthropist, founded the Lillian Vernon Company (d. 2015)

1928 – Fidel V. Ramos, Filipino general and politician, 12th President of the Philippines (d. 2022)

1932John Updike, American novelist, short story writer, and critic (d. 2009)

1933Unita Blackwell, American civil rights activist and politician (d. 2019)

1934 – Charley Pride, American country music singer and musician (d. 2020)

1936F. W. de Klerk, South African lawyer and politician, former State President of South Africa, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2021)

1941Wilson Pickett, American singer-songwriter (d. 2006)

1942Kathleen Collins, American filmmaker and playwright (d. 1988)

1945 – Susan Tyrrell, American actress (d. 2012)

1950 – Linda Partridge, English geneticist and academic

1951 – Ben Cohen, American businessman and philanthropist, co-founded Ben and Jerry's

1951 – Bill Frisell, American guitarist and composer

1951 – Tret Fure, American contemporary folk singer-songwriter, and audio engineer, born in Iowa

1952Will Durst, American journalist and actor

1959 – Irene Cara, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2022)

1962 – James McMurtry, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1963 – Vanessa L. Williams, American model, actress, and singer

1964Bonnie Blair, American speed skater

1964 – Jo Churchill, British politician

1964 – Isabel Noronha, Mozambican film director

1967Miki Berenyi, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1970Katy Gallagher, Australian politician

1970 – Queen Latifah, American rapper, producer, and actress

1971 – Kitty Ussher, English economist and politician

1972Dane Cook, American comedian, actor, director, and producer

1972 – Reince Priebus, American lawyer and politician

1973Luci Christian, American voice actress and screenwriter

1974Laure Savasta, French basketball player, coach, and sportscaster

1976Giovanna Antonelli, Brazilian actress and producer

1976 – Mike Quackenbush, American wrestler, trainer, and author, founded Chikara wrestling promotion

1979Adam Levine, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and television personality

1980 – Sophia Myles, English actress

1981Tora Berger, Norwegian biathlete

1981 – Jang Na-ra, South Korean singer and actress

1983 – Stéphanie Cohen-Aloro, French tennis player

1985Ana Beatriz, Brazilian race car driver

1987 – Rebecca Soni, American swimmer

1989 – Lily Collins, English-American actress

1995Irina Bara, Romanian tennis player

1995 – Julia Goldani Telles, American actress and dancer

1997Ciara Bravo, American actress

….also on this day in history….

1938 – Mexico creates Pemex by expropriating all foreign-owned oil reserves and facilities.

1965Cosmonaut Alexei Leonov, leaving his spacecraft Voskhod 2 for 12 minutes, becomes the first person to walk in space.

1990 – Germans in the German Democratic Republic vote in the first democratic elections in the former communist dictatorship.

1994Bosnia's Bosniaks and Croats sign the Washington Agreement, ending war between the Croatian Republic of Herzeg-Bosnia and the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and establishing the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
