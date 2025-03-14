Almanac - Friday March 14, 2025

Today is Friday, 14th of March of 2025

March 14 is the 73rd day of the year

292 days remain until the end of the year.

6 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 7:21:20 am

and sunset will be at 7:17:21 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 56 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:19:20 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 54.9°F

The first low tide will be at 5:44 am at 1.17 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:39 am at 5.22 feet

The next low tide will be at 5:51 pm at 0.55 feet

And the final high tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:15 am at 5.38 feet

The Moon is 100.0% visible

It is indeed the Full Moon

The Full March Moon is called the Worm Moon

It’s also called the….

Eagle Moon

Crow Comes Back Moon.

Goose Moon

Snow Crust Moon

Sore Eyes Moon

Sugar Moon

Wind Strong Moon

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these figures in Women’s Herstory….

March 14, 1833 (d.1910) – Lucy Hobbs Taylor, first American woman to graduate from dental school (Ohio College of Dental Surgery in 1866)

March 14, 1887 (d.1962) – Sylvia Beach, American-born bookseller and publisher who lived most of her life in Paris, where she was one of the leading expatriate figures between World War I and II, known for her Paris bookstore, Shakespeare and Company

March 14, 1902 (d.1994) – Margaret Hickey, president of the National Federation of Business and Professional Women (1944-46), represented the BPW at the United Nations Conference in San Francisco (1945), chaired the Women’s Advisory Committee (1942) and served on and/or chaired many government groups which never had policy making opportunity

March 14, 1921 (d.2013) – Ada Louise Huxtable, architecture critic and writer on architecture, was awarded the first ever Pulitzer Prize for Criticism (1970)

You also get to share birthday cake and ice cream with….

1804 – Johann Strauss I, Austrian composer and conductor (d. 1849)

1822 – Teresa Cristina of the Two Sicilies (d. 1889)

1836 – Isabella Beeton, English author of Mrs Beeton's Book of Household Management (d. 1865)

1854 – Paul Ehrlich, German physician and biologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1915)

1864 – Casey Jones, American engineer (d. 1900)

1879 – Albert Einstein, German-American physicist, academic and Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1955)

1908 – Maurice Merleau-Ponty, French philosopher and academic (d. 1961)

1912 – Les Brown, American saxophonist, composer, and bandleader (d. 2001)

1914 – Lee Hays, American singer-songwriter (d. 1981)

1918 – Zoia Horn, American librarian (d. 2014)

1920 – Hank Ketcham, American author and cartoonist, created Dennis the Menace (d. 2001)

1920 – Dorothy Tyler-Odam, English high jumper (d. 2014)

1922 – Les Baxter, American pianist and composer (d. 1996)

1923 – Diane Arbus, American photographer (d. 1971)

1928 – Frank Borman, American astronaut (d. 2023)

1932 – Naina Yeltsina, Russian wife of Boris Yeltsin, First Lady of Russia

1933 – Michael Caine, English actor

1933 – Quincy Jones, American producer (d. 2024)

1938 – Eleanor Bron, English actress and screenwriter

1942 – Rita Tushingham, English actress

1943 – Anita Morris, American actress and singer (d. 1994)

1948 – Billy Crystal, American actor, comedian, director, producer, and screenwriter

1950 – Rick Dees, American actor and radio host

1951 – Jerry Greenfield, American businessman and philanthropist, co-founded Ben & Jerry's

1959 – Laila Robins, American actress

1959 – Tamara Tunie, American actress

1960 – Heidi Hammel, American astronomer and academic

1966 – Elise Neal, American actress and producer

1968 – Megan Follows, Canadian-American actress

1986 – Jessica Gallagher, Australian skier and cyclist

1997 – Simone Biles, American gymnast

2008 – Abby Ryder Fortson, American actress

Today is….

Celebrate Scientists Day

Crowdfunding Day

Genius Day

International Ask a Question Day

Learn About Butterflies Day

Legal Assistance Day

Moth-er Day

National Children's Craft Day

National Potato Chip Day

National Preschooler's Day

National Reuben Sandwich Day

National Save a Spider Day

National Write Your Story Day

Pi Day

Purim

Science Education Day

White Day

World Sleep Day

Today is also….

Constitution Day (Andorra)

Heroes' Day (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines)

Mother Tongue Day (Estonia)

Nanakshahi New Year, first day of the month of Chet (Sikhism)

Summer Day (Albania)

White Day on which men give gifts to women; complementary to Valentine's Day (Japan and other Asian nations)

Also on this day in history….

1900 – The Gold Standard Act is ratified, placing the United States currency on the gold standard. 1903 – Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge, the first national wildlife refuge in the US, is established by President Theodore Roosevelt.

1931 – Alam Ara, India's first talking film, is released.

1942 – Anne Miller becomes the first American patient to be treated with penicillin, under the care of Orvan Hess and John Bumstead.

1961 – A USAF B-52 bomber carrying nuclear weapons crashes near Yuba City, California.