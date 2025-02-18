Almanac - Tuesday February 18, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 18th of February of 2025

It is the 49th day of the year

316 days remain until the end of the year

29 days until spring begins

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:54:58 am

and sunset will be at 5:53:28 pm.

Tomorrow we will have 10 hours and 58 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 12:24:13 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 52°F

the first high tide was at 1:51 am at 5.42 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:42 am at 1.29 feet

The next high tide at 2:50 pm at 3.73 feet

and the final low tide this evening at Ocean Beach will be at 7:52 pm at 2.46 feet

The Moon is currently 70.4% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Thursday the 20th of February of 2025 at 9:33 am

On this day in Black History….

In 1688, four Pennsylvania Quakers held the first formal protest against slavery by a religious group in the English colonies

In 1865, Black soldiers marched into Charleston, South Carolina, and some of the first Union troops to enter the city were members of the United States Colored Troops

In 1903, Dahomey, the first full-length musical written, produced, and performed by Black people, opened on Broadway

In 1931, Toni Morrison was born in Lorain, Ohio. She is a novelist, editor, and professor who won the Nobel Prize in Literature and the Presidential Medal of Freedom

In 1934, Audre Lorde was born. She was a civil rights activist, feminist, and writer who promoted the idea of intersectionality

In 1965, Jimmie Lee Jackson was murdered by an Alabama State trooper while protecting his mother and grandfather

And in 2016, President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama hosted a reception at the White House in recognition of Black History Month

Today is…..

Cow Milked While Flying in an Airplane Day

Crab-Stuffed Flounder Day

Eat Ice Cream For Breakfast Day

National Battery Day

National Drink Wine Day

Pluto Day

Thumb Appreciation Day

Today is also…

Dialect Day (Amami Islands, Japan)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of the Gambia from the United Kingdom in 1965

Kurdish Students Union Day (Iraqi Kurdistan)

National Democracy Day, celebrates the 1951 overthrow of the Rana dynasty (Nepal)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1862 – Charles M. Schwab, American businessman, co-founded Bethlehem Steel (d. 1939)

1883 – Nikos Kazantzakis, Greek philosopher, author, and playwright (d. 1957)

1890 – Adolphe Menjou, American actor (d. 1963)

1892 – Wendell Willkie, American captain, lawyer, and politician (d. 1944)

1903 – Nikolai Podgorny, Ukrainian engineer and politician (d. 1983)

1906 – Hans Asperger, Austrian pediatrician and academic (d. 1980)

1909 – Wallace Stegner, American novelist, short story writer, and essayist (d. 1993)

1914 – Pee Wee King, American singer-songwriter and fiddler (d. 2000)

1915 – Phyllis Calvert, English actress (d. 2002)

1918 – Freddie Blassie, American wrestler and manager (d. 2003)

1919 – Jack Palance, American boxer and actor (d. 2006)

1922 – Eric Gairy, Grenadan politician, 1st Prime Minister of Grenada (d. 1997)

1922 – Helen Gurley Brown, American journalist and author (d. 2012)

1925 – George Kennedy, American actor (d. 2016)

1931 – Johnny Hart, American cartoonist, co-created The Wizard of Id (d. 2007)

1931 – Toni Morrison, American novelist and editor, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2019)

1932 – Miloš Forman, Czech-American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 2018)

1933 – Yoko Ono, Japanese-American multimedia artist and musician

1934 – Audre Lorde, American writer and activist (d. 1992)

1936 – Jean M. Auel, American author

1941 – Irma Thomas, American singer-songwriter

1950 – Cybill Shepherd, American actress

1952 – Randy Crawford, American jazz and R&B singer

1952 – Juice Newton, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1954 – John Travolta, American actor, singer and producer

1957 – Vanna White, American television personality

1959 – Jayne Atkinson, English-American actress

1964 – Matt Dillon, American actor

1965 – Dr. Dre, American rapper, record producer, and entrepreneur

1968 – Molly Ringwald, American actress

1974 – Julia Butterfly Hill, American environmentalist and author

1980 – Regina Spektor, Russian-American musician and songwriter

….also on this day in history…..

3102 BC – Kali Yuga, the fourth and final yuga of Hinduism, starts with the death of Krishna.

1885 – Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain is published in the United States.

1911 – The first official flight with airmail takes place from Allahabad, United Provinces, British India (now India), when Henri Pequet, a 23-year-old pilot, delivers 6,500 letters to Naini, about 10 kilometres (6.2 mi) away.

1930 – While studying photographs taken in January, Clyde Tombaugh discovers Pluto.

1930 – Elm Farm Ollie becomes the first cow to fly in a fixed-wing aircraft and also the first cow to be milked in an aircraft.

1965 – The Gambia becomes independent from the United Kingdom.

1970 – The Chicago Seven are found not guilty of conspiring to incite riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

1972 – The California Supreme Court in the case of People v. Anderson, (6 Cal.3d 628) invalidates the state's death penalty and commutes the sentences of all death row inmates to life imprisonment.

1977 – A thousand armed soldiers raid Kalakuta Republic, the commune of Nigerian singer Fela Kuti, leading to the death of Funmilayo Anikulapo Kuti.

2010 – WikiLeaks publishes the first of hundreds of thousands of classified documents disclosed by the soldier now known as Chelsea Manning.