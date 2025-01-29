© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Wednesday January 29, 2025

By Kevin Vance
Published January 29, 2025 at 5:23 AM PST
Lunar new year is coming - year of the Snake Wishing all a happy, prosperous and healthy new year 新年快 乐万事如意 財氣满满 日日健康
GeorgeTan#5
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Lunar new year is coming - year of the Snake Wishing all a happy, prosperous and healthy new year 新年快 乐万事如意 財氣满满 日日健康

Today is Wednesday, the 29th of January of 2025,

January 29 is the 29th day of the year

336 days remain until the end of the year

50 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 7:15:41 am

and sunset will be at 5:31:32 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 15 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:23:36 pm

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 52°F.

The first low tide was at 4:02 am at 2.82 feet

the first high tide at 9:53 am at 6.64 feet

The next low tide will be at 4:57 pm at -1.17 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight at 11:51 pm at 5.1 feet

The moon is 0.2% visible

We are in a New Moon as of 4:36 am this morning

That means today is the first day of the Lunar New Year

This year is the Year of the Snake

Today is….

Curmudgeons Day

Freethinkers Day

Gnocchi Day (Argentina)

National Carnation Day

National Corn Chip Day

National Puzzle Day

Seeing Eye Dog Day

Kansas Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1499Katharina von Bora, wife of Martin Luther; formerly a Roman Catholic nun (d. 1552)

1737Thomas Paine, English-American political activist, philosopher, political theorist, and revolutionary (d. 1809)

1843William McKinley, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 25th President of the United States (d. 1901)

1860Anton Chekhov, Russian playwright and short story writer (d. 1904)

1874John D. Rockefeller Jr., American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1960)

1880W. C. Fields, American actor, comedian, and screenwriter (d. 1946

1913Victor Mature, American actor (d. 1999)

1917John Raitt, American actor and singer (d. 2005)

1918John Forsythe, American actor (d. 2010)

1923Paddy Chayefsky, American author and screenwriter (d. 1981)

1927Edward Abbey, American environmentalist and author (d. 1989)

1939Germaine Greer, Australian journalist and author

1941Robin Morgan, American actress, journalist, and author

1945 – Tom Selleck, American actor and businessman

1946 – Bettye LaVette, American singer-songwriter

1950Ann Jillian, American actress and singer

1954 – Oprah Winfrey, American talk show host, actress, and producer, founded Harpo Productions

1960 – Greg Louganis, American diver and author

1962 – Nicholas Turturro, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1970Heather Graham, American actress

1975 – Sara Gilbert, American actress, producer, and talk show host

….and on this day in history….

1845 – "The Raven" is published in The Evening Mirror in New York, the first publication with the name of the author, Edgar Allan Poe.

1863 – The Bear River Massacre: A detachment of California Volunteers led by Colonel Patrick Edward Connor engage the Shoshone at Bear River, Washington Territory, killing hundreds of men, women and children.

1886Karl Benz patents the first successful gasoline-driven automobile.[10]

1891Liliʻuokalani is proclaimed the last monarch and only queen regnant of the Kingdom of Hawaii

1936 – The first inductees into the Baseball Hall of Fame are announced.

1996 – President Jacques Chirac announces a "definitive end" to French nuclear weapons testing.

2002 – In his State of the Union address, President George W. Bush describes "regimes that sponsor terror" as an Axis of evil, in which he includes Iraq, Iran and North Korea.

2005 – The first direct commercial flights from mainland China (from Guangzhou) to Taiwan since 1949 arrived in Taipei. Shortly afterwards, a China Airlines flight lands in Beijing.

Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance