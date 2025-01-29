Almanac - Wednesday January 29, 2025
Today is Wednesday, the 29th of January of 2025,
January 29 is the 29th day of the year
336 days remain until the end of the year
50 days until spring begins
Sunrise at 7:15:41 am
and sunset will be at 5:31:32 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 15 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:23:36 pm
Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 52°F.
The first low tide was at 4:02 am at 2.82 feet
the first high tide at 9:53 am at 6.64 feet
The next low tide will be at 4:57 pm at -1.17 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight at 11:51 pm at 5.1 feet
The moon is 0.2% visible
We are in a New Moon as of 4:36 am this morning
That means today is the first day of the Lunar New Year
This year is the Year of the Snake
Today is….
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1499 – Katharina von Bora, wife of Martin Luther; formerly a Roman Catholic nun (d. 1552)
1737 – Thomas Paine, English-American political activist, philosopher, political theorist, and revolutionary (d. 1809)
1843 – William McKinley, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 25th President of the United States (d. 1901)
1860 – Anton Chekhov, Russian playwright and short story writer (d. 1904)
1874 – John D. Rockefeller Jr., American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1960)
1880 – W. C. Fields, American actor, comedian, and screenwriter (d. 1946
1913 – Victor Mature, American actor (d. 1999)
1917 – John Raitt, American actor and singer (d. 2005)
1918 – John Forsythe, American actor (d. 2010)
1923 – Paddy Chayefsky, American author and screenwriter (d. 1981)
1927 – Edward Abbey, American environmentalist and author (d. 1989)
1939 – Germaine Greer, Australian journalist and author
1941 – Robin Morgan, American actress, journalist, and author
1945 – Tom Selleck, American actor and businessman
1946 – Bettye LaVette, American singer-songwriter
1950 – Ann Jillian, American actress and singer
1954 – Oprah Winfrey, American talk show host, actress, and producer, founded Harpo Productions
1960 – Greg Louganis, American diver and author
1962 – Nicholas Turturro, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter
1970 – Heather Graham, American actress
1975 – Sara Gilbert, American actress, producer, and talk show host
….and on this day in history….
1845 – "The Raven" is published in The Evening Mirror in New York, the first publication with the name of the author, Edgar Allan Poe.
1863 – The Bear River Massacre: A detachment of California Volunteers led by Colonel Patrick Edward Connor engage the Shoshone at Bear River, Washington Territory, killing hundreds of men, women and children.
1886 – Karl Benz patents the first successful gasoline-driven automobile.[10]
1891 – Liliʻuokalani is proclaimed the last monarch and only queen regnant of the Kingdom of Hawaii
1936 – The first inductees into the Baseball Hall of Fame are announced.
1996 – President Jacques Chirac announces a "definitive end" to French nuclear weapons testing.
2002 – In his State of the Union address, President George W. Bush describes "regimes that sponsor terror" as an Axis of evil, in which he includes Iraq, Iran and North Korea.
2005 – The first direct commercial flights from mainland China (from Guangzhou) to Taiwan since 1949 arrived in Taipei. Shortly afterwards, a China Airlines flight lands in Beijing.