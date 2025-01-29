Almanac - Wednesday January 29, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 29th of January of 2025,

January 29 is the 29th day of the year

336 days remain until the end of the year

50 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 7:15:41 am

and sunset will be at 5:31:32 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 15 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:23:36 pm

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 52°F.

The first low tide was at 4:02 am at 2.82 feet

the first high tide at 9:53 am at 6.64 feet

The next low tide will be at 4:57 pm at -1.17 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight at 11:51 pm at 5.1 feet

The moon is 0.2% visible

We are in a New Moon as of 4:36 am this morning

That means today is the first day of the Lunar New Year

This year is the Year of the Snake

Today is….

Curmudgeons Day

Freethinkers Day

Gnocchi Day (Argentina)

National Carnation Day

National Corn Chip Day

National Puzzle Day

Seeing Eye Dog Day

Kansas Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1499 – Katharina von Bora, wife of Martin Luther; formerly a Roman Catholic nun (d. 1552)

1737 – Thomas Paine, English-American political activist, philosopher, political theorist, and revolutionary (d. 1809)

1843 – William McKinley, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 25th President of the United States (d. 1901)

1860 – Anton Chekhov, Russian playwright and short story writer (d. 1904)

1874 – John D. Rockefeller Jr., American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1960)

1880 – W. C. Fields, American actor, comedian, and screenwriter (d. 1946

1913 – Victor Mature, American actor (d. 1999)

1917 – John Raitt, American actor and singer (d. 2005)

1918 – John Forsythe, American actor (d. 2010)

1923 – Paddy Chayefsky, American author and screenwriter (d. 1981)

1927 – Edward Abbey, American environmentalist and author (d. 1989)

1939 – Germaine Greer, Australian journalist and author

1941 – Robin Morgan, American actress, journalist, and author

1945 – Tom Selleck, American actor and businessman

1946 – Bettye LaVette, American singer-songwriter

1950 – Ann Jillian, American actress and singer

1954 – Oprah Winfrey, American talk show host, actress, and producer, founded Harpo Productions

1960 – Greg Louganis, American diver and author

1962 – Nicholas Turturro, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1970 – Heather Graham, American actress

1975 – Sara Gilbert, American actress, producer, and talk show host

….and on this day in history….

1845 – "The Raven" is published in The Evening Mirror in New York, the first publication with the name of the author, Edgar Allan Poe.

1863 – The Bear River Massacre: A detachment of California Volunteers led by Colonel Patrick Edward Connor engage the Shoshone at Bear River, Washington Territory, killing hundreds of men, women and children.

1886 – Karl Benz patents the first successful gasoline-driven automobile.[10]

1891 – Liliʻuokalani is proclaimed the last monarch and only queen regnant of the Kingdom of Hawaii

1936 – The first inductees into the Baseball Hall of Fame are announced.

1996 – President Jacques Chirac announces a "definitive end" to French nuclear weapons testing.

2002 – In his State of the Union address, President George W. Bush describes "regimes that sponsor terror" as an Axis of evil, in which he includes Iraq, Iran and North Korea.

2005 – The first direct commercial flights from mainland China (from Guangzhou) to Taiwan since 1949 arrived in Taipei. Shortly afterwards, a China Airlines flight lands in Beijing.