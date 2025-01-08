Almanac - Wednesday January 8, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 8th of January of 2025,

January 8 is the eighth day of the year

357 days remain until the end of the year

70 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:25:25 am

and sunset will be at 5:09:08 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 53.4°F

The first high tide was at 5:10 am at 6.37 feet

The first low tide will be at 12:32 pm at 0.29 feet

The next high tide at 7:12 pm at 3.99 feet

And the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be late tonight at 11:34 pm at 2.67 feet

We will have 9 hours and 43 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:17:16 pm.

The Moon is currently 67.3% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 5 days on Monday the 13th of January of 2025 at 2:27 pm

Today is….

Argyle Day

Bubble Bath Day

Earth's Rotation Day

National Career Coach Day

National English Toffee Day

National JoyGerm Day

National Man Watcher's Day

National Winter Skin Relief Day

Show and Tell Day at Work Day

War on Poverty Day

Today is also….

Babinden (Belarus, Russia)

Commonwealth Day (Northern Mariana Islands)

World Typing Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with…..

1862 – Frank Nelson Doubleday, American publisher, founded the Doubleday Publishing Company (d. 1934

1900 – Dorothy Adams, American character actress (d. 1988)

1911 – Gypsy Rose Lee, American actress, dancer, and author (d. 1970)

1912 – José Ferrer, Puerto Rican-American actor and director (d. 1992)

1923 – Larry Storch, American actor and comedian (d. 2022)

1926 – Soupy Sales, American comedian and actor (d. 2009)

1931 – Bill Graham, German-American businessman (d. 1991)

1933 – Charles Osgood, American soldier and journalist (d. 2024)

1935 – Elvis Presley, American singer, guitarist, and actor (d. 1977)

1936 – Robert May, Baron May of Oxford, Australian-English

1938 – Bob Eubanks, American game show host and producer

1941 – Graham Chapman, English actor and screenwriter (d. 1989)

1942 – Stephen Hawking, English physicist and author (d. 2018)

1944 – Terry Brooks, American lawyer and author

1947 – David Bowie, English singer-songwriter, producer, and actor (d. 2016)

1952 – Vladimir Feltsman, Russian-American pianist and educator

1958 – Betsy DeVos, American businesswoman and politician, 11th Secretary of Education

1964 – Ron Sexsmith, Canadian singer-songwriter

1982 (or 1983, 1984) – Kim Jong Un, North Korean soldier and politician, 3rd Supreme Leader of North Korea

And on this day in history….

1790 – George Washington delivers the first State of the Union address in New York City.

1815 – War of 1812: Battle of New Orleans: Andrew Jackson leads American forces in victory over the British.

1828 – The Democratic Party of the United States is organized.

1835 – US President Andrew Jackson announces a celebratory dinner after having reduced the United States national debt to zero for the only time

1867 – The United States Congress passes the bill to allow African American men the right to vote in Washington, D.C.

1900 – President William McKinley places Alaska under military rule.

1912 – The African National Congress is founded, under the name South African Native National Congress (SANNC

1959 – Charles de Gaulle is proclaimed as the first President of the French Fifth Republic.

1964 – President Lyndon B. Johnson declares a "War on Poverty" in the United States.

1972 – Bowing to international pressure, President of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto releases Bengali leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from prison, who had been arrested after declaring the independence of Bangladesh

1973 – Watergate scandal: The trial of seven men accused of illegal entry into Democratic Party headquarters at Watergate begins.

1975 – Ella T. Grasso becomes Governor of Connecticut, the first woman to serve as a Governor in the United States other than by succeeding her husband.

1982 – Breakup of the Bell System: In the United States, AT&T agrees to divest itself of twenty-two subdivisions

2005 – The nuclear sub USS San Francisco collides at full speed with an undersea mountain south of Guam. One man is killed, but the sub surfaces and is repaired.

2011 – Sitting US Congresswoman Gabby Giffords is shot in the head along with 18 others in a mass shooting in Tucson, Arizona. Giffords survived the assassination attempt, but six others died, including John Roll, a federal judge.

2023 – Supporters of former Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro storm the Brazilian Congress.