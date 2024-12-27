Almanac - Friday December 27, 2024

Today is Friday, the 27th of December of 2024,

December 27 is the 362nd day of the year

Four days remain until the end of the year.

82 days until spring begins

Sunrise is at 7:24:18 am

and sunset will be at 4:59:00 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 34 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:11:39 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 53.4°F.

The first low tide will be at 1:27 am at 3.11 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:26 am at 6.1 feet

The next low tide at 2:54 pm at -0.1 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:02 pm at 4.41 feet

The Moon is 11.7% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days on Monday the 30th of December of 2024 at 2:27 pm

Today is….

Make Cut Out Snowflakes Day

National Fruitcake Day

Visit the Zoo Day

Today is also….

Constitution Day (North Korea)

Emergency Rescuer's Day (Russia)

St. Stephen's Day (Eastern Orthodox Church; a public holiday in Romania)

It’s the second day of Kwanzaa

Today’s principle is Ku-ji-cha-gu-li-a; Self-determination.

The third of the Twelve Days of Christmas (Western Christianity)

Send your true love Three French hens,Two turtle doves, And a partridge in a pear tree.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1571 – Johannes Kepler, German mathematician, astronomer, and astrologer (d. 1630)

1822 – Louis Pasteur, French chemist and microbiologist (d. 1895)

1879 – Sydney Greenstreet, English-American actor (d. 1954)

1901 – Marlene Dietrich, German-American actress and singer (d. 1992)

1905 – Cliff Arquette, American actor and comedian (d. 1974)

1906 – Oscar Levant, American pianist, composer, and actor (d. 1972)

1911 – Anna Russell, English-Canadian singer and actress (d. 2006)

1915 – William Masters, American gynecologist, author, and academic (d. 2001)

1943 – Cokie Roberts, American journalist and author (d. 2019)

1944 – Mick Jones, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1946 – Lenny Kaye, American guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1948 – Gérard Depardieu, French-Russian actor

1951 – Karla Bonoff, American singer-songwriter

1952 – David Knopfler, Scottish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1969 – Sarah Vowell, American author and journalist

1995 – Timothée Chalamet, French-American actor

….and on this day in history….

1831 – Charles Darwin embarks on his journey aboard HMS Beagle, during which he will begin to formulate his theory of evolution.

1845 – Ether anesthetic is used for childbirth for the first time by Dr. Crawford Long in Jefferson, Georgia.

1935 – Regina Jonas is ordained as the first female rabbi in the history of Judaism.

1978 – Spain becomes a democracy after 40 years of fascist dictatorship.

1989 – The Romanian Revolution concludes, as the last minor street confrontations and stray shootings abruptly end in the country's capital, Bucharest.