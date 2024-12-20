Almanac - Friday December 20, 2024

Today is Friday, the 20th of December of 2024,

December 20 is the 355th day of the year

11 days remain until the end of the year.

1 day until the beginning of Winter

Winter Solstice will occur early tomorrow morning December 21, 2024 at 1:21 AM Pacific Time

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:21:27 am

and sunset will be at 4:54:43 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 12:08:05 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 53.2°F

the first high tide was early this morning at 3:10 am at 5.05 feet

The first low tide will be this morning at 8:27 am at 3.03 feet

The next high tide at 1:32 pm at 5.06 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:36 pm at 0.15 feet

High Surf Advisory in effect from Tomorrow morning through Saturday at Sundown December 21, 06:00 AM PST until December 22, 04:00 PM PST

Moon: 72.4%

Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days this Sunday the 22th of December of 2024 at 2:18 pm

Today is….

Cathode-Ray Tube Day

Dot Your I's Day

Games Day

Go Caroling Day

Mudd Day

National Sangria Day

National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

Sacagawea Day

Underdog Day

Today is also….

Abolition of Slavery Day, also known as Fête des Cafres (Réunion, French Guiana)

Bo Aung Kyaw Day (Myanmar)

Winter solstice's eve (Northern Hemisphere)

Yaldā (Iran)

International Human Solidarity Day

Macau Special Administrative Region Establishment Day (Macau)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with….

1898 – Irene Dunne, American actress and singer (d. 1990)

1939 – Kim Weston, American soul singer

1946 – Uri Geller, Israeli-English magician and psychic

1948 – Alan Parsons, English keyboard player and producer

1948 – Mitsuko Uchida, Japanese pianist

1954 – Sandra Cisneros, American author and poet

1957 – Billy Bragg, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1969 – Alain de Botton, Swiss-English philosopher and author

1983 – Jonah Hill, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

….and on this day in history….

1940 – Captain America Comics #1, containing the first appearance of the superhero Captain America, is published.

1946 – It's a Wonderful Life premieres at the Globe Theatre in New York to mixed reviews.

1968 – In Bay Area history, The Zodiac Killer murders his first two officially confirmed victims, David Arthur Faraday and Betty Lou Jensen, on Lake Herman Road in Benicia, California, United States.

2007 – Queen Elizabeth II becomes the oldest monarch in the history of the United Kingdom, surpassing Queen Victoria, who lived for 81 years and 243 days.

2019 – The United States Space Force becomes the first new branch of the United States Armed Forces since 1947.