Almanac - Friday December 6, 2024

Today is Friday, the 6th of December of 2024,

December 6 is the 341st day of the year

25 days remain until the end of the year.

15 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:11:43 am

and sunset will be at 4:50:45 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 39 minutes of daylight

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 54.1°F

The solar transit will be at 12:01:14 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:17 am at 4.79 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:55 am at 3.41 feet

The next high tide will be at 1:22 pm at 5.42 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:37 pm at -0.37 feet

The Moon is currently 27.7% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Sunday the 8th of December of 2024 at 7:27 am

Today is….

Bartender Appreciation Day

Faux Fur Friday

International Sweater Vestival

Miners' Day

Mitten Tree Day

National "Cook for Christmas" Day

National Gazpacho Day

National Microwave Oven Day

National Pawnbrokers Day

Put on Your Own Shoes Day

Today is also….

Anniversary of the Founding of Quito (Ecuador)

Armed Forces Day (Ukraine)

Constitution Day (Spain)

Day of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technologies of Azerbaijan

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Finland from Russia in 1917.

National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women (Canada)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1520 – Barbara Radziwiłł, (Rad-Djee-Viewll) queen of Poland (d. 1551)

1886 – Joyce Kilmer, American soldier, author, and poet (d. 1918)

1896 – Ira Gershwin, American songwriter (d. 1983)

1900 – Agnes Moorehead, American actress (d. 1974)

1908 – Baby Face Nelson, American gangster (d. 1934)

1917 – Kamal Jumblatt, Lebanese lawyer and politician (d. 1977)

1920 – Dave Brubeck, American pianist and composer (d. 2012)

1924 – Wally Cox, American actor (d. 1973)

1936 – David Ossman, American writer and comedian

1955 – Steven Wright, American actor, comedian, and screenwriter

1956 – Peter Buck, American guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1956 – Randy Rhoads, American guitarist, songwriter, and producer (d. 1982)

1967 – Judd Apatow, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1993 – Elián González, Cuban technician, known for a child custody and immigration case held in 2000

….and on this day in history….

1790 – The U.S. Congress moves from New York City to Philadelphia.

1865 – Georgia ratifies the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

1884 – The Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., is completed.

1897 – London becomes the world's first city to host licensed taxicabs.

1933 – In United States v. One Book Called Ulysses Judge John M. Woolsey rules that James Joyce's novel Ulysses is not obscene despite coarse language and sexual content, a leading decision affirming free expression.

1969 – Altamont Free Concert: At a free concert performed by the Rolling Stones, eighteen-year old Meredith Hunter is stabbed to death by Hells Angels security guards.

1973 – The Twenty-fifth Amendment: The United States House of Representatives votes 387–35 to confirm Gerald Ford as Vice President of the United States. (On November 27, the Senate confirmed him 92–3.)

1995 – The United States Food and Drug Administration approves Saquinavir, the first protease inhibitor to treat HIV/AIDS. Within 2 years of its approval, annual deaths from AIDS in the United States fall from over 50,000 to approximately 18,000.

1998 – in Venezuela, Hugo Chávez is victorious in presidential elections.

1999 – A&M Records, Inc. v. Napster, Inc.: The Recording Industry Association of America sues the peer-to-peer file-sharing service Napster, alleging copyright infringement.

2017 – Donald Trump's administration officially announces the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.