Almanac - Thursday November 21, 2024

Today is Thursday the 21st of November of 2024November 21 is the 326th day of the year

40 days remain until the end of the year.

30 days until Winter Solstice

The sun rose this morning at 6:57:19 am

and sunset will be at 4:54:03 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 56 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 11:55:41 am.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 54.3°F.

The first low tide will be in a few minutes at 9:04 am at 3.36 feet

The next high tide at 2:05 pm at 5.22 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:29 pm at 0.02 feet

The Moon is currently 63 going on 62% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon tomorrow afternoon at 5:28 pm

Today is….

A-las-cat-ta-lo Day

The celebration is based on the Alaskan mascot, the A-las-cat-ta-lo, a cross between a moose and a walrus.

Beaujolais Nouveau Day

False Confession Day

Great American Smokeout

National Cranberry Day

National Gingerbread Day

National Red Mitten Day (Canada)

National Rural Health Day

National Stuffing Day

Native Women's Equal Pay Day

Pumpkin Pie Day

Social Enterprise Day

Use Less Stuff Day

World Hello Day

World Pancreatic Cancer Day

World Philosophy Day

World Television Day

Today is also….

Armed Forces Day (Bangladesh)

1694 – Voltaire,

Francisco Tárrega,

René Magritte,

Isaac Bashevis Singer

Coleman Hawkins, American saxophonist and clarinet player (d. 1969)

1920 – Stan Musial, American baseball player and manager (d. 2013)

1937 – Marlo Thomas, American actress, producer, and activist

1944 – Harold Ramis, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2014)

1945 – Goldie Hawn, American actress, singer, and producer

1950 – Livingston Taylor, American singer-songwriter and musician

1965 – Björk, Icelandic singer-songwriter

1965 – Reggie Lewis, American basketball player (d. 1993)

1969 – Ken Griffey Jr., American baseball player and actor

1986 – Colleen Ballinger, American YouTuber, comedian, actress, and singer

….and on this day in history….

164 BCE – Judas Maccabeus, son of Mattathias of the Hasmonean family, rededicates the Temple in Jerusalem, an event that is commemorated each year by the festival of Hanukkah. (25 Kislev 3597 in the Hebrew calendar.)

1877 – Thomas Edison announces his invention of the phonograph, a machine that can record and play sound.

1900 – Claude Monet's paintings shown at Gallery Durand-Ruel in Paris.

1905 – Albert Einstein's paper that leads to the mass–energy equivalence formula, E = mc², is published in the journal Annalen der Physik.

1922 – Rebecca Latimer Felton of Georgia takes the oath of office, becoming the first female United States Senator.

1942 – The completion of the Alaska Highway (also known as the Alcan Highway) is celebrated (however, the highway is not usable by standard road vehicles until 1943).

1959 – American disc jockey Alan Freed, who had popularized the term "rock and roll" and music of that style, is fired from WABC radio over allegations he had participated in the payola scandal.

1969 – U.S. President Richard Nixon and Japanese Premier Eisaku Satō agree on the return of Okinawa to Japanese control in 1972. The U.S. retains rights to bases on the island, but these are to be nuclear-free.

1969 – The first permanent ARPANET link is established between UCLA and SRI.

1986 – National Security Council member Oliver North and his secretary start to shred documents allegedly implicating them in the Iran–Contra affair.

1995 – The Dayton Agreement is initialed at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, near Dayton, Ohio, ending three and a half years of war in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

2019 – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is indicted on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

2019 – Tesla launches the SUV Cybertruck. A gaffe occurs during the launch event when its "unbreakable" windows shatter during demonstration.