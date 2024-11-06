Almanac - Wednesday November 6, 2024

Today is Wednesday, the 6th of November of 2024,

November 6 is the 311th day of the year

55 days remain until the end of the year

46 days until winter begins

The sun will rise at 6:41:24 am

and sunset will be at 5:04:42 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 23 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:53:03 am.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 61°F.

the first high tide will be at 2:58 am at 2:58 am

The first low tide will be at 6:49 am at 3.7 feet

The next high tide at 12:38 pm at 5.63 feet

and the final low tide will be at 8:09 pm at -0.21 feet

The Moon is currently 23% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Friday the 8th of November of 2024 at 9:56 pm

Today is….

Basketball Day

Eat Smart Day

International Stress Awareness Day

Marooned Without a Compass Day

National Nachos Day

National Saxophone Day

Today is also….

Gustavus Adolphus Day (in Sweden, Finland and Estonia)

Finnish Swedish Heritage Day (in Finland)

International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict

Obama Day (in Kenya)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1814 – Adolphe Sax, Belgian-French instrument designer, invented the saxophone (d. 1894)

1841 – Nelson W. Aldrich, American businessman and politician (d. 1915)

1851 – Charles Dow, American journalist and economist (d. 1902)

1854 – John Philip Sousa, American composer and bandleader (d. 1932)

1861 – James Naismith, Canadian-American physician and educator, invented basketball (d. 1939)

1926 – Zig Ziglar, American soldier, businessman, and author (d. 2012)

1930 – Derrick Bell, American scholar, author and critical race theorist (d. 2011)[48]

1931 – Mike Nichols, German-born American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2014)

1939 – Michael Schwerner, American activist (d. 1964)

1941 – Guy Clark, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2016)

1941 – Doug Sahm, American singer-songwriter and musician (d. 1999)

1946 – Sally Field, American actress

1948 – Glenn Frey, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 2016)

1949 – Arturo Sandoval, Cuban-American musician

1955 – Maria Shriver, American journalist and author

1968 – Jerry Yang, Taiwanese-American engineer and businessman, co-founded

1970 – Ethan Hawke, American actor, author, and director

1988 – Emma Stone, American actress

1990 – Bowen Yang, Australian-born American actor, comedian, podcaster, and writer

….and on this day in history….

1860 – Abraham Lincoln is elected the 16th president of the United States with only 40% of the popular vote, defeating John C. Breckinridge, John Bell, and Stephen A. Douglas in a four-way race.

1869 – In New Brunswick, New Jersey, Rutgers College defeats Princeton University (then known as the College of New Jersey), 6–4, in the first official intercollegiate American football game.

1947 – Meet the Press, the longest running television program in history, makes its debut on NBC Television.

1971 – The United States Atomic Energy Commission tests the largest U.S. underground hydrogen bomb, code-named Cannikin, on Amchitka Island in the Aleutians.

2012 – Tammy Baldwin becomes the first openly gay politician to be elected to the United States Senate.