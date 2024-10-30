Almanac - Wednesday October 30, 2024

Today is Wednesday, the 30th of October of 2024

October 30 is the 304th day of the year

62 days remain until the end of the year.

52 days until winter begins

And 5 Days and 17 hours until Election Day

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:34:03 am

and sunset will be at 6:11:48 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 37 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:52:55 pm.

Water temperature at Aquatic Park in San Francisco is 61.9°F

The first low tide will be at 3:49 am at 1.57 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:03 am at 5.76 feet

The next low tide at 4:38 pm at 0.49 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:55 pm at 4.69 feet

The Moon is currently 3.8% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 2 days on Friday the 1st of November of 2024 at 5:47 am

Diwali, the festival of light, will be from Thursday Oct 31 at 3:22 AM to Friday November 1 at 5:46 AM

Today is….

NATIONAL WICKED DAY

SPEAK UP FOR SERVICE DAY

Buy a Doughnut Day

Checklist Day

Create a Great Funeral Day

Haunted Refrigerator Night

Mischief Night

National Candy Corn Day

National Publicist Day

National Speak Up For Service Day

National Text Your Ex Day

Pumpkin Bread Day

Sugar Addiction Awareness Day

Today is also….

Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions (former Soviet republics, except Ukraine)

Thevar Jayanthi (Thevar community, India)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

39 BC – Julia the Elder, Roman daughter of Augustus (d. 14)

1735 – John Adams, American lawyer and politician, 2nd President of the United States (d. 1826)

1857 – Georges Gilles de la Tourette, French-Swiss physician and neurologist (d. 1904)

1871 – Paul Valéry, French poet and philosopher (d. 1945)

1885 – Ezra Pound, American poet and critic (d. 1972)

1892 – Charles Atlas, Italian-American bodybuilder (d. 1972)

1908 – Patsy Montana, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 1996)

1915 – Fred W. Friendly, American journalist and producer (d. 1998)

1915 – Jane Randolph, American-Swiss actress and singer (d. 2009)

cinematographer (d. 1992)

1930 – Clifford Brown, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1956)

1934 – Frans Brüggen, Dutch flute player and conductor (d. 2014)

1935 – Robert Caro, American journalist and author

1939 – Eddie Holland, American singer-songwriter and producer

1939 – Grace Slick, American singer-songwriter and model

1945 – Henry Winkler, American actor, comedian, director, and producer

1946 – Andrea Mitchell, American journalist

1947 – Timothy B. Schmit, American singer-songwriter and bass player

1951 – Trilok Gurtu, Indian drummer and songwriter

1951 – Poncho Sanchez, American singer and conga player

1970 – Nia Long, American actress

1981 – Ivanka Trump, American model and businesswoman

….and on this day in history…..

1817 – Simón Bolívar becomes President of the Third Republic of Venezuela.

1831 – Nat Turner is arrested for leading the bloodiest slave rebellion in United States history.

1905 – Czar Nicholas II issues the October Manifesto, nominally granting the Russian peoples basic civil liberties and the right to form a duma. (October 17 in the Julian calendar)

1938 – Orson Welles broadcasts a radio adaptation of H. G. Wells's The War of the Worlds, causing a massive panic in some of the audience in the United States.

1945 – Jackie Robinson of the Kansas City Monarchs signs a contract for the Brooklyn Dodgers, breaking the baseball color line.

1973 – The Bosphorus Bridge in Turkey is completed, connecting the continents of Europe and Asia over the Bosphorus for the second time.

1975 – Prince Juan Carlos I of Spain becomes acting head of state, taking over for the country's ailing dictator, Gen. Francisco Franco.

1991 – The Israeli-Palestinian conflict: The Madrid Conference commences in an effort to revive peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.

1995 – Quebec citizens narrowly vote (50.58% to 49.42%) in favour of remaining a province of Canada in their second referendum on national sovereignty.