Almanac - Monday October 21, 2024

Today is Monday the 21st of October of 2024,

October 21 is the 295th day of the year

71 days remain until the end of the year

61 days until winter begins

14 Days and 18 hours before Election Day

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:24:54 am

and sunset will be at 6:22:30 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 57 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:53:42 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:21 am at 4.91 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:47 am at 3.19 feet

The next high tide will be at 1:38 pm at 6.39 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:59 pm at -0.61 feet

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Thursday the 24th of October of 2024 at 1:03 am

Today is….

"Back to the Future" Day

Apple Day

Babbling Day

Celebration of the Mind Day

Check Your Meds Day

Count Your Buttons Day

Garbanzo Bean Day

Global Iodine Deficiency Disorders Prevention Day

International Adjust your Chair Day

International Day of the Nacho

Multicultural Diversity Day

National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day

National Mezcal Day

National Pets for Veterans Day

National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day

National Witch Hazel Day

Reptile Awareness Day

World Bolognese Ragù Day

Today is also….

Armed Forces Day (Honduras)

Egyptian Naval Day (Egypt)

Indian Police Commemoration Day (India)

National Nurses' Day (Thailand)

Ndadaye Day (Burundi)

Overseas Chinese Day (Taiwan, Republic of China)

Trafalgar Day (the British Empire in the 19th and early 20th century)

Birth of the Báb in the Baháʼí Faith

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1328 – Hongwu Emperor of China (d. 1398)

1772 – Samuel Taylor Coleridge, English poet, philosopher, and critic (d. 1834)

1833 – Alfred Nobel, Swedish chemist and engineer, invented dynamite and founded the Nobel Prize (d. 1896)

1912 – Georg Solti, Hungarian-English conductor and director (d. 1997)

1917 – Dizzy Gillespie, American trumpet player, composer, and bandleader (d. 1993)

1925 – Celia Cruz, Cuban-American singer (d. 2003)

1929 – Ursula K. Le Guin, American author and critic (d. 2018)

1935 – Derek Bell, Irish harp player, pianist, and songwriter (d. 2002)

1940 – Manfred Mann, South African-English keyboard player and producer

1941 – Steve Cropper, American guitarist, songwriter, producer, and actor

1942 – Elvin Bishop, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1943 – Tariq Ali, Pakistani historian and author

1949 – Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli captain and politician, 9th Prime Minister of Israel

1952 – Patti Davis, American actress and author

1959 – Ken Watanabe, Japanese actor and producer

1976 – Josh Ritter, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1980 – Kim Kardashian, American reality television personality, actress, model, businesswoman and socialite

1995 – Doja Cat, American rapper, singer and songwriter

On this day in history…..

1854 – Florence Nightingale and a staff of 38 nurses are sent to the Crimean War.

1879 – Thomas Edison applies for a patent for his design for an incandescent light bulb.

1921 – President Warren G. Harding delivers the first speech by a sitting U.S. president against lynching in the Deep South.

1940 – The first edition of the Ernest Hemingway novel For Whom the Bell Tolls is published.

1945 – In the 1945 French legislative election French women vote for the first time.

1967 – The National Mobilization Committee to End the War in Vietnam organizes a march of fifty thousand people from the Lincoln Memorial to the Pentagon.

1981 – Andreas Papandreou becomes Prime Minister of Greece, ending an almost 50-year-long system of power dominated by conservative forces.

1983 – The metre is defined as the distance light travels in a vacuum in 1/299,792,458 of a second.

2011 – Iraq War: President Barack Obama announces that the withdrawal of United States troops from Iraq will be complete by the end of the year.

2019 – In Canada, the 2019 Canadian federal election ends, resulting in incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remaining in office, albeit with the Liberal Party in a minority government.

2021 – A shooting occurs on the set of the film Rust, in which actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop weapon which had been loaded, killing the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, and injuring director Joel Souza.