Almanac - Monday October 7, 2024

Today is Monday, the 7th of October of 2024,

October 7 is the 281st day of the year

85 days remain until the end of the year.

75 days until winter begins

And 28 days and 16 hours until Election Day

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:11:35 am

and sunset will be at 6:41:49 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 30 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 12:56:42 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 67.6°F

The first high tide was at 2:51 am at 4.31 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:20 am at 3.17 feet

and the next high tide at 1:24 pm at 5.67 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:37 pm at 0.39 feet

The Moon is currently 19.1% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days Thursday the 10th of October of 2024 at 11:55 am

Today is….

Bathtub Day

Blue Shirt Day

Child Health Day

Day of Unity

National Chocolate Covered Pretzel Day

National Consignment Day

National Flower Day

National Forgiveness & Happiness Day

National Frappé Day

National Inner Beauty Day

National LED Light Day

National Propane Day

Team Margot Stem Cell and Bone Marrow Registration Day

World Architecture Day

World Habitat Day

You Matter to Me Day

Today is also….

Teachers' Day in Laos

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1849 – James Whitcomb Riley, American poet and author (d. 1916)

1870 – Uncle Dave Macon, American old-time country banjo player, singer-songwriter, and comedian (d. 1952)

1879 – Joe Hill, Swedish-born American labor activist and poet (d. 1915)

1885 – Niels Bohr, Danish physicist and philosopher, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1962)

1888 – Henry A. Wallace, American agronomist and politician, 33rd Vice President of the United States (d. 1965)

1897 – Elijah Muhammad, American religious leader (d. 1975)

1927 – R. D. Laing, Scottish psychiatrist and author (d. 1989)

1931 – Desmond Tutu, South African archbishop and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2021)

1934 – Amiri Baraka, American poet, playwright, and academic (d. 2014)

1943 – Oliver North, American colonel, journalist, and author

1946 – Catharine MacKinnon, American lawyer, activist, and author

1951 – John Mellencamp, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1952 – Vladimir Putin, Russian colonel and politician, 4th President of Russia

1955 – Yo-Yo Ma, French-American cellist and educator

1964 – Dan Savage, American LGBT rights activist, journalist and television producer

1966 – Sherman Alexie, American novelist, short story writer, poet, and filmmaker

1967 – Michelle Alexander, American law professor, author and activist

1967 – Toni Braxton, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

…and on this day in history….

3761 BC – The epoch reference date for the start of the modern Hebrew calendar

1868 – Cornell University holds opening day ceremonies; initial student enrollment is 412, the highest at any American university to that date.

1944 – During an uprising at Birkenau concentration camp, Jewish prisoners burn down Crematorium IV.

1950 – Mother Teresa establishes the Missionaries of Charity.

1963 – President Kennedy signs the ratification of the Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

1987 – Sikh nationalists declare the independence of Khalistan from India; it is not internationally recognized.

1996 – Fox News Channel begins broadcasting.

1998 – Matthew Shepard, a gay student at the University of Wyoming, is found tied to a fence after being savagely beaten by two young adults in Laramie, Wyoming. He dies five days later.

2023 – Hamas and several other Palestinian militant groups launch an attack into Israel, which results in the deaths of around 1,200, mostly civilians, and taking more than 240 hostages, including civilians and soldiers. The attack initiated the Israel–Hamas war.