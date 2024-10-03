Almanac - Thursday October 3, 2024

Today Thursday, the 3nd of October of 2024,

October 3 is the 277th day of the year

89 days remain until the end of the year.

79 days until winter begins

32 days and 16 hours until Election Day Tuesday November 5, 2024

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:07:58 am

and sunset will be at 6:47:45 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 39 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:57:51 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 65.7°F

The first low tide will be at 5:26 am at 1.5 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:39 am at 5.65 feet

The next low tide at 6:02 pm at 0.72 feet

And the final high tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:20 am at 4.88 feet

The Moon is currently 0.4% visible

It’s now a Waxing Crescent

We just had a New Moon yesterday

Today is….

Bring Your Bible to School Day

Global Smoothie Day

Latina Women's Equal Pay Day

Look at the Leaves Day

Mean Girls Appreciation Day

National Boyfriend Day

National Butterfly and Hummingbird Day

National Caramel Custard Day

National Family TV Show Day

National Poetry Day (UK)

National Soft Taco Day

National Techies Day

National Virus Appreciation Day

Today is also…..

The first full day on Rosh Hashanah, the start of the Jewish New Year 5785, which began last night at sundown

3 October Festival (Leiden, Netherlands)

German Unity Day (Germany)

Mean Girls Day

Morazán Day (Honduras)

National Day, celebrates the independence of Iraq from the United Kingdom in 1932.

National Foundation Day or Gae-cheon-jeol (South Korea) The day the sky opened

On this day in 2457 BC – Gaecheonjeol, Hwanung (환웅) purportedly descended from heaven. South Korea's National Foundation Day.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day

1900 – Thomas Wolfe, American novelist (d. 1938)

1916 – James Herriot, English veterinarian and author (d. 1995)

1924 – Harvey Kurtzman, American cartoonist (d. 1993)

1925 – Gore Vidal, American novelist, screenwriter, and critic (d. 2012)

1925 – George Wein, American pianist and producer, co-founded the Newport Folk Festival (d. 2021)

1936 – Steve Reich, American composer

1938 – Eddie Cochran, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 1960)

1941 – Chubby Checker, American singer-songwriter

1949 – Lindsey Buckingham, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1951 – Keb' Mo', American blues musician and songwriter

1954 – Al Sharpton, American minister, talk show host, and political activist

1954 – Stevie Ray Vaughan, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 1990)

1969 – Gwen Stefani, American singer-songwriter, actress, and fashion designer

1973 – Neve Campbell, Canadian actress

1975 – India Arie, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

…and on this day in history….

1789 – George Washington proclaims Thursday November 26, 1789 a Thanksgiving Day.

1863 – The last Thursday in November is declared as Thanksgiving Day by U.S. President Abraham Lincoln.

1919 – Cincinnati Reds pitcher Adolfo Luque becomes the first Latin American player to appear in a World Series.

1949 – WERD, the first black-owned radio station in the United States, opens in Atlanta.

1957 – The California State Superior Court rules that the book Howl and Other Poems is not obscene.

1962 – Project Mercury: US astronaut Wally Schirra, in Sigma 7, is launched from Cape Canaveral for a six-orbit flight.

1990 – Radio Berlin International closed down its final transmission with the Doors song, The End. The German Democratic Republic is abolished and becomes part of the Federal Republic of Germany; the event is afterwards celebrated as German Unity Day.

1991 – Nadine Gordimer is announced as the winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature.

1995 – O. J. Simpson murder case: O. J. Simpson is acquitted of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.