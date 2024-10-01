Almanac - Tuesday October 1, 2024

Today Tuesday, 1st of October of 2024,

October 1 is the 275th day of the year

91 days remain until the end of the year.

81 days until winter begins

And 34 days and 18 hours until Election Day

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:06:11 am

and sunset will be at 6:50:46 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 44 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:58:28 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 63.7°F.

The first low tide will be at 4:33 am at 0.74 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:59 am at 5.46 feet

The next low tide at 4:58 pm at 1.25 feet

and the final high tide at 10:56 pm at 5.23 feet

The Moon is currently 1.5%

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon and an Annular Solar Eclipse

tomorrow Wednesday the 2nd of October of 2024 at 11:49 am

Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown tomorrow evening

Today is….

October 1 is the name of a 2014 Nigerian thriller film

CD Player Day

Homemade Cookie Day

International Coffee Day

International Day of Older Persons

International Music Day

International Raccoon Appreciation Day

Less Than Perfect Day

Lincolnshire Day

Model T Day

National Black Dog Day

National BOOK IT! Day

National Fire Pup Day

National Fruit at Work Day

National Green City Day

National Hair Day

National Lace Day

National Pumpkin Spice Day

World Vegetarian Day

Today is also….

Armed Forces Day in South Korea

Beginning of the Fiscal Year in some places

Children's Day in El Salvador, Guatemala, Sri Lanka

Day of Prosecutors in Azerbaijan

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Cyprus from United Kingdom in 1960.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Nigeria from United Kingdom in 1960.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Palau from UN trust territory status in 1994.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Tuvalu from United Kingdom in 1978.

National Day of the People's Republic of China

Pancasila Sanctity Day in Indonesia

Tampere Day in Finland

Teacher's Day in Uzbekistan

Unification Day in Cameroon

Defender of Ukraine Day

And Ground Forces Day in Russia

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1832 – Henry Clay Work, American composer and songwriter (d. 1884)

1881 – William Boeing, American engineer and businessman who founded the Boeing Company (d. 1956)

1903 – Vladimir Horowitz, Russian-born American pianist and composer (d. 1989)

1909 – Sam Yorty, American captain, politician, and 37th Mayor of Los Angeles (d. 1998)

1910 – Bonnie Parker, American criminal (d. 1934)

1914 – Daniel J. Boorstin, American historian, lawyer, author, and 12th Librarian of Congress (d. 2004)

1920 – Walter Matthau, American actor (d. 2000)

1921 – James Whitmore, American actor (d. 2009)

1924 – Jimmy Carter, American naval lieutenant, politician, 39th President of the United States, and Nobel Prize laureate

1924 – William Rehnquist, American lawyer and jurist, 16th Chief Justice of the United States (d. 2005)

1927 – Tom Bosley, American actor (d. 2010)

1930 – Richard Harris, Irish actor (d. 2002)

1935 – Julie Andrews, English actress and singer

1940 – Marc Savoy, American accordion player, created the Cajun accordion

1945 – Donny Hathaway, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer (d. 1979)

1946 – Tim O'Brien, American novelist and short story writer

1947 – Dave Arneson, American game designer, co-created Dungeons & Dragons (d. 2009)

1950 – Randy Quaid, American actor

1956 – Theresa May, English politician, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

1959 – Youssou N'Dour, Senegalese singer-songwriter, musician, and politician

1962 – Esai Morales, American actor

1969 – Zach Galifianakis, American actor, comedian, producer, and screenwriter

1984 – Beck Bennett, American actor and comedian

1989 – Brie Larson, American actress

….and on this day in history…..

1861 – Mrs Beeton's Book of Household Management is published, going on to sell 60,000 copies in its first year and remaining in print until the present day.

1890 – Yosemite National Park is established by the U.S. Congress.

1891 – Stanford University opens its doors in California, United States.

1903 – Baseball: The Boston Americans play the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first game of the modern World Series.

1908 – Ford Model T automobiles are offered for sale at a price of US$825.

1931 – Clara Campoamor persuades the Constituent Cortes to enfranchise women in Spain's new constitution.

1949 – The People's Republic of China is established.

1955 – The Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region is established.

1957 – The motto In God We Trust first appears on U.S. paper currency.

1958 – The National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics is replaced by NASA.

1960 – Nigeria gains independence from the United Kingdom.

1961 – The CTV Television Network, Canada's first private television network, is launched.[15]

1962 – James Meredith enters the University of Mississippi, defying racial segregation rules.[16]

1963 – On its third anniversary as an independent nation, Nigeria became a republic.

1964 – The Free Speech Movement is launched on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley.

1964 – Japanese Shinkansen ("bullet trains") begin high-speed rail service from Tokyo to Osaka.

1971 – Walt Disney World opens near Orlando, Florida.

1971 – The first practical CT scanner is used to diagnose a patient.

1975 – Muhammad Ali defeats Joe Frazier in a boxing match in Manila, Philippines.

1978 – Tuvalu gains independence from the United Kingdom.

1982 – EPCOT (Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow) opens at Walt Disney World in Florida.

1982 – Sony and Phillips launch the compact disc in Japan; on the same day, Sony releases the model CDP-101 compact disc player, the first player of its kind.

1989 – Denmark introduces the world's first legal same-sex registered partnerships.

2001 – 3G wireless technology first becomes available when it is adopted by Japanese telecommunications company NTT Docomo.

2017 – An independence referendum, later declared illegal by the Constitutional Court of Spain, takes place in Catalonia.

2021 – The 2020 World Expo in Dubai begins. Its opening was originally scheduled for 20 October 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.