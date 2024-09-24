Almanac - Tuesday September 24, 2024

Today Tuesday, 24th of September of 2024

September 24 is the 268th day of the year

98 days remain until the end of the year.

88 days until winter begins

And 42 days (really 41 days and 18 hours) until Election Day, Tuesday November 5, 2024

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:00:05 am

and sunset will be at 7:01:31 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:00:48 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 64.2°F.

The first high tide will be at 6:00 am at 4.58 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 11:01 am.

The next high tide at 4:10 pm at 5.92 feet

The Moon is currently 53.2% visible

We are in the Third Quarter phase of the moon

And will be until 11:50 am Today

Today is….

Festival of Latest Novelties

Gallbladder Good Health Day

Kiss Day

Lash Stylists' Day

National Bluebird of Happiness Day

National Cherries Jubilee Day

National Horchata Day

National Punctuation Day

Schwenkfelder Thanksgiving

Today is also….

Armed Forces Day (Peru)

Constitution Day (Cambodia)

Earliest day on which Maple Leaf Day can fall, while September 30 is the latest; celebrated on the last Wednesday in September. (Canada)

Heritage Day (South Africa)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Guinea-Bissau from Portugal in 1973.

Mahidol Day (Thailand)

New Caledonia Day (New Caledonia)

Republic Day (Trinidad and Tobago)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1534 – Guru Ram Das, fourth Sikh Guru (d. 1581)

1893 – Blind Lemon Jefferson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1929)

1911 – Konstantin Chernenko, Soviet politician (d. 1985)

1923 – Fats Navarro, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1950)

1936 – Jim Henson, American puppeteer, director, producer, and screenwriter, created The Muppets (d. 1990)

1939 – Wayne Henderson, American trombonist and producer (d. 2014)

1941 – Linda McCartney, American singer, photographer, and activist (d. 1998)

Year.

1945 – Lou Dobbs, American journalist and author (d. 2024)

1946 – Jerry Donahue, American guitarist and producer

1948 – Phil Hartman, Canadian-American actor and screenwriter (d. 1998)

….and on this day in history….

1789 – The United States Congress passes the Judiciary Act, creating the office of the Attorney General and federal judiciary system and ordering the composition of the Supreme Court.

1957 – President Eisenhower sends the 101st Airborne Division to Little Rock, Arkansas, to enforce desegregation.

2007 – Between 30,000 and 100,000 people take part in anti-government protests in Yangon, Burma, the largest in 20 years.