KALW Culture
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Tuesday, September 3, 2024

By David Latulippe
Published September 3, 2024 at 1:00 AM PDT
On this day in 1976 the U.S. spacecraft Viking 2 landed on Mars. The unmanned spacecraft took the first close-up, color photos of the planet's surface.
Today is Tuesday September 3, 2024, the 246th day of the year with 119 days remain until the end of the year.

Sunrise: 6:42am
Sunset: 7:35pm
The waxing crescent moon (1% visible) will rise this morning at 7:11 and set at 8:04pm.

At the Golden Gate...
High Tides: 12:02am/1:15pm
Low Tides: 6:24am/6:34pm
...water temperature at Aquatic Park will reach a high of degrees today.

Today is...

  • National Cinema Day
  • Pressed Pennies Day
  • Skyscraper Day
  • National Baby Back Ribs Day

On this day in...

1783 - The Revolutionary War between the U.S. and Great Britain ended with the Treaty of Paris.

1838 - Frederick Douglass boarded a train in Maryland on his way to freedom from being a slave.

1935 - Sir Malcolm Campbell became the first person to drive an automobile over 300 miles an hour. He reached 304.331 MPH on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah.

1939 - British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, in a radio broadcast, announced that Britain and France had declared war on Germany. Germany had invaded Poland on September 1.

1943 - Italy was invaded by the Allied forces during World War II.

1954 - "The Lone Ranger" was heard on radio for the final time after 2,956 episodes over a period of 21 years.

1967 - In Sweden, motorists stopped driving on the left side of the road and began driving on the right side.

1976 - The U.S. spacecraft Viking 2 landed on Mars. The unmanned spacecraft took the first close-up, color photos of the planet's surface.

1989 - The U.S. began shipping military aircraft and weapons, worth $65 million, to Columbia in its fight against drug lords.

2013 - Hunters in Mississippi caught a 727-pound alligator.

Birthday celebrants today include (or included)...

  • Ferdinand Porsche 1875
  • Alan Ladd 1913
  • Kitty Carlisle-Hart 1914
  • Mort Walker 1923 - Cartoonist ("Beetle Bailey")
  • Irene Papas 1926 - Actress
  • Bill Fleming 1926
  • George Biondo (Steppenwolf) 1945
  • Donald Brewer (Grand Funk Railroad) 1948
  • Charlie Sheen 1965 - Actor
  • Jennifer Paige 1973
  • Shaun White 1986 - Olympic snowboarder
David Latulippe
David Latulippe is host of On the Arts, KALW's weekly radio magazine of the performing arts, and has produced and hosted KALW's Explorations in Music, From the Conservatory, Music from Menlo, Music from Mills, and the Berkeley Symphony broadcasts. www.radio-latulippe.com
