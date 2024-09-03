Almanac - Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Today is Tuesday September 3, 2024, the 246th day of the year with 119 days remain until the end of the year.
Sunrise: 6:42am
Sunset: 7:35pm
The waxing crescent moon (1% visible) will rise this morning at 7:11 and set at 8:04pm.
At the Golden Gate...
High Tides: 12:02am/1:15pm
Low Tides: 6:24am/6:34pm
...water temperature at Aquatic Park will reach a high of degrees today.
Today is...
- National Cinema Day
- Pressed Pennies Day
- Skyscraper Day
- National Baby Back Ribs Day
On this day in...
1783 - The Revolutionary War between the U.S. and Great Britain ended with the Treaty of Paris.
1838 - Frederick Douglass boarded a train in Maryland on his way to freedom from being a slave.
1935 - Sir Malcolm Campbell became the first person to drive an automobile over 300 miles an hour. He reached 304.331 MPH on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah.
1939 - British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, in a radio broadcast, announced that Britain and France had declared war on Germany. Germany had invaded Poland on September 1.
1943 - Italy was invaded by the Allied forces during World War II.
1954 - "The Lone Ranger" was heard on radio for the final time after 2,956 episodes over a period of 21 years.
1967 - In Sweden, motorists stopped driving on the left side of the road and began driving on the right side.
1976 - The U.S. spacecraft Viking 2 landed on Mars. The unmanned spacecraft took the first close-up, color photos of the planet's surface.
1989 - The U.S. began shipping military aircraft and weapons, worth $65 million, to Columbia in its fight against drug lords.
2013 - Hunters in Mississippi caught a 727-pound alligator.
Birthday celebrants today include (or included)...
- Ferdinand Porsche 1875
- Alan Ladd 1913
- Kitty Carlisle-Hart 1914
- Mort Walker 1923 - Cartoonist ("Beetle Bailey")
- Irene Papas 1926 - Actress
- Bill Fleming 1926
- George Biondo (Steppenwolf) 1945
- Donald Brewer (Grand Funk Railroad) 1948
- Charlie Sheen 1965 - Actor
- Jennifer Paige 1973
- Shaun White 1986 - Olympic snowboarder