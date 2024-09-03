Almanac - Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Today is Tuesday September 3, 2024, the 246th day of the year with 119 days remain until the end of the year.

Sunrise: 6:42am

Sunset: 7:35pm

The waxing crescent moon (1% visible) will rise this morning at 7:11 and set at 8:04pm.

At the Golden Gate...

High Tides: 12:02am/1:15pm

Low Tides: 6:24am/6:34pm

...water temperature at Aquatic Park will reach a high of degrees today.

Today is...



National Cinema Day

Pressed Pennies Day

Skyscraper Day

National Baby Back Ribs Day

On this day in...

1783 - The Revolutionary War between the U.S. and Great Britain ended with the Treaty of Paris.

1838 - Frederick Douglass boarded a train in Maryland on his way to freedom from being a slave.

1935 - Sir Malcolm Campbell became the first person to drive an automobile over 300 miles an hour. He reached 304.331 MPH on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah.

1939 - British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, in a radio broadcast, announced that Britain and France had declared war on Germany. Germany had invaded Poland on September 1.

1943 - Italy was invaded by the Allied forces during World War II.

1954 - "The Lone Ranger" was heard on radio for the final time after 2,956 episodes over a period of 21 years.

1967 - In Sweden, motorists stopped driving on the left side of the road and began driving on the right side.

1976 - The U.S. spacecraft Viking 2 landed on Mars. The unmanned spacecraft took the first close-up, color photos of the planet's surface.

1989 - The U.S. began shipping military aircraft and weapons, worth $65 million, to Columbia in its fight against drug lords.

2013 - Hunters in Mississippi caught a 727-pound alligator.

Birthday celebrants today include (or included)...

