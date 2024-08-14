Almanac - Wednesday August 14, 2024

Today Wednesday, 14th of August of 2024,

August 14 is the 227th day of the year

139 days remain until the end of the year.

39 days until autumn begins

83 days (82 days and 19 hours) until Election Day

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:25:14 am

and sunset will be at 8:02:16 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 37 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:13:45 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.9°F.

The first low tide was at 1:23 am at 0.76 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:59 am at 4.09 feet

The next low tide will be at 12:33 pm at 3.6 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:35 pm at 5.94 feet

The Moon is currently 68.5% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 5 days on Monday the 19th of August of 2024 at 11:26 am

Today is….

Color Book Day

Congressional Startup Day

National Creamsicle Day

National Financial Awareness Day

National Tattoo Removal Day

National Wiffle Ball Day

Social Security Day

World Calligraphy Day

Today is also….

National Navajo Code Talkers Day is a holiday in the United States honoring Navajo code talkers in the military.

Falklands Day is the celebration of the first sighting of the Falkland Islands by John Davis in 1592.

Independence Day celebrates the independence of Pakistan from the United Kingdom in 1947.

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day commemorates the victims and sufferings of people during the Partition of India in 1947.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out candles with….

1840 – Richard von Krafft-Ebing, German-Austrian psychologist and author (d. 1902)

1851 – Doc Holliday, American dentist and gambler (d. 1887)

1912 – Frank Oppenheimer, American physicist and academic (d. 1985)

1926 – Buddy Greco, American singer and pianist (d. 2017)

1928 – Lina Wertmüller, Italian director and screenwriter (d. 2021)

1941 – David Crosby, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2023)

1943 – Ben Sidran, American jazz and rock keyboardist

1945 – Steve Martin, American actor, comedian, musician, producer, and screenwriter

1945 – Wim Wenders, German director, producer, and screenwriter

1946 – Susan Saint James, American actress[132]

1946 – Tom Walkinshaw, Scottish race car driver and businessman (d. 2010)

1947 – Maddy Prior, English folk singer

1947 – Danielle Steel, American author

1950 – Gary Larson, American cartoonist

1959 – Magic Johnson, American basketball player and coach

1983 – Mila Kunis, Ukrainian-American actress

1987 – Tim Tebow, American football and baseball player and sportscaster

….and on this day in history….

1885 – Japan's first patent is issued to the inventor of a rust-proof paint.

1893 – France becomes the first country to introduce motor vehicle registration.

1920 – The 1920 Summer Olympics, having started four months earlier, officially open in Antwerp, Belgium, with the newly-adopted Olympic flag and the Olympic oath being raised and taken at the Opening Ceremony for the first time in Olympic history.

1921 – Tannu Uriankhai, later Tuvan People's Republic is established as a completely independent country (which is supported by Soviet Russia).

1935 – Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Social Security Act, creating a government pension system for the retired.

1967 – UK Marine Broadcasting Offences Act 1967 declares participation in offshore pirate radio illegal

1980 – Lech Wałęsa leads strikes at the Gdańsk, Poland shipyards.

1994 – Ilich Ramírez Sánchez, also known as "Carlos the Jackal", is captured.

2003 – A widescale power blackout affects the northeast United States and Canada.

2015 – The U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba re-opens after 54 years of being closed when Cuba–United States relations were broken off.

2023 – Former U.S. President Donald Trump is charged in Georgia along with 18 others in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election in that state, his fourth indictment of 2023.