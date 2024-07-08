© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Monday July 8, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published July 8, 2024 at 6:12 AM PDT
Janet Guynn
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Blueberries

Today is Monday, the 8th of July of 2024

July 8 is the 190th day of the year

176 days remain until the end of the year.

76 days until Autumn

The sun rose this morning at 5:55:50 am

and the sun will set this evening at 8:34:01 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 38 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:14:55 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.5°F.

The first high tide was at 12:07 am at 6.15 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:20 am at -0.71 feet

The next high tide at 2:30 pm at 4.98 feet

and the final low tide this evening will be at 7:21 pm at 3.03 feet

The Moon is currently 6.8% visible

It’s now a waxing crescent moon

We had a New Moon last Friday

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Saturday the 13th of July of 2024 at 3:49 pm

Today is …

National Raspberry Day

Be a Kid Again Day

International Town Criers Day

Islamic New Year

Math 2.0 Day

National Blueberry Day

National Freezer Pop Day

National Ice Cream Sundae Day

National Milk Chocolate with Almonds Day

Savor the Comic, Unplug the Drama Day

Today is also….

Air Force and Air Defense Forces Day (Ukraine)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1831John Pemberton, American chemist and pharmacist, invented Coca-Cola (d. 1888)

1838Eli Lilly, American soldier, chemist, and businessman, founded Eli Lilly and Company (d. 1898)

1838 – Ferdinand von Zeppelin, German general and businessman, founded the Zeppelin Airship Company (d. 1917)

1839John D. Rockefeller, American businessman and philanthropist, founded the Standard Oil Company (d. 1937)

1867Käthe Kollwitz, German painter and sculptor (d. 1945)

1882Percy Grainger, Australian-American pianist and composer (d. 1961)

1885Ernst Bloch, German philosopher, author, and academic (d. 1977)

1900George Antheil, American pianist, composer, and author (d. 1959)

1907George W. Romney, American businessman and politician, 43rd Governor of Michigan (d. 1995)

1908Louis Jordan, American singer-songwriter, saxophonist, and actor (d. 1975)

1908 – Nelson Rockefeller, American businessman and politician, 41st Vice President of the United States (d. 1979)

1914 – Billy Eckstine, American singer and trumpet player (d. 1993)

1926 – Elisabeth Kübler-Ross, Swiss-American psychiatrist and author (d. 2004)

1934 – Marty Feldman, English actor and screenwriter (d. 1982)

1948Raffi, Egyptian-Canadian singer-songwriter

1949Wolfgang Puck, Austrian-American chef, restaurateur and entrepreneur

1951 – Anjelica Huston, American actress and director

1952 – Marianne Williamson, American author and activist

1958Kevin Bacon, American actor and musician

1958 – Tzipi Livni, Israeli lawyer and politician, 18th Justice Minister of Israel

1961 – Toby Keith, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor (d. 2024)

1962Joan Osborne, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1970Beck, American singer-songwriter and producer

1998 – Jaden Smith, American actor and rapper

….and on this day in history….

1776 – Church bells (possibly including the Liberty Bell) are rung after John Nixon delivers the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence of the United States.

1879 – Sailing ship USS Jeannette departs San Francisco carrying an ill-fated expedition to the North Pole.

1889 – The first issue of The Wall Street Journal is published.

1932 – The Dow Jones Industrial Average reaches its lowest level of the Great Depression, closing at 41.22.

1947 – Reports are broadcast that a UFO crash-landed in Roswell, New Mexico in what became known as the Roswell UFO incident.

1948 – The United States Air Force accepts its first female recruits into a program called Women in the Air Force (WAF).

1960Francis Gary Powers is charged with espionage resulting from his flight over the Soviet Union.

1968 – The Chrysler wildcat strike begins in Detroit, Michigan.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance