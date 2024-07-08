Almanac - Monday July 8, 2024

Today is Monday, the 8th of July of 2024

July 8 is the 190th day of the year

176 days remain until the end of the year.

76 days until Autumn

The sun rose this morning at 5:55:50 am

and the sun will set this evening at 8:34:01 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 38 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:14:55 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.5°F.

The first high tide was at 12:07 am at 6.15 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:20 am at -0.71 feet

The next high tide at 2:30 pm at 4.98 feet

and the final low tide this evening will be at 7:21 pm at 3.03 feet

The Moon is currently 6.8% visible

It’s now a waxing crescent moon

We had a New Moon last Friday

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Saturday the 13th of July of 2024 at 3:49 pm

Today is …

National Raspberry Day

Be a Kid Again Day

International Town Criers Day

Islamic New Year

Math 2.0 Day

National Blueberry Day

National Freezer Pop Day

National Ice Cream Sundae Day

National Milk Chocolate with Almonds Day

Savor the Comic, Unplug the Drama Day

Today is also….

Air Force and Air Defense Forces Day (Ukraine)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1831 – John Pemberton, American chemist and pharmacist, invented Coca-Cola (d. 1888)

1838 – Eli Lilly, American soldier, chemist, and businessman, founded Eli Lilly and Company (d. 1898)

1838 – Ferdinand von Zeppelin, German general and businessman, founded the Zeppelin Airship Company (d. 1917)

1839 – John D. Rockefeller, American businessman and philanthropist, founded the Standard Oil Company (d. 1937)

1867 – Käthe Kollwitz, German painter and sculptor (d. 1945)

1882 – Percy Grainger, Australian-American pianist and composer (d. 1961)

1885 – Ernst Bloch, German philosopher, author, and academic (d. 1977)

1900 – George Antheil, American pianist, composer, and author (d. 1959)

1907 – George W. Romney, American businessman and politician, 43rd Governor of Michigan (d. 1995)

1908 – Louis Jordan, American singer-songwriter, saxophonist, and actor (d. 1975)

1908 – Nelson Rockefeller, American businessman and politician, 41st Vice President of the United States (d. 1979)

1914 – Billy Eckstine, American singer and trumpet player (d. 1993)

1926 – Elisabeth Kübler-Ross, Swiss-American psychiatrist and author (d. 2004)

1934 – Marty Feldman, English actor and screenwriter (d. 1982)

1948 – Raffi, Egyptian-Canadian singer-songwriter

1949 – Wolfgang Puck, Austrian-American chef, restaurateur and entrepreneur

1951 – Anjelica Huston, American actress and director

1952 – Marianne Williamson, American author and activist

1958 – Kevin Bacon, American actor and musician

1958 – Tzipi Livni, Israeli lawyer and politician, 18th Justice Minister of Israel

1961 – Toby Keith, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor (d. 2024)

1962 – Joan Osborne, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1970 – Beck, American singer-songwriter and producer

1998 – Jaden Smith, American actor and rapper

….and on this day in history….

1776 – Church bells (possibly including the Liberty Bell) are rung after John Nixon delivers the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence of the United States.

1879 – Sailing ship USS Jeannette departs San Francisco carrying an ill-fated expedition to the North Pole.

1889 – The first issue of The Wall Street Journal is published.

1932 – The Dow Jones Industrial Average reaches its lowest level of the Great Depression, closing at 41.22.

1947 – Reports are broadcast that a UFO crash-landed in Roswell, New Mexico in what became known as the Roswell UFO incident.

1948 – The United States Air Force accepts its first female recruits into a program called Women in the Air Force (WAF).

1960 – Francis Gary Powers is charged with espionage resulting from his flight over the Soviet Union.

1968 – The Chrysler wildcat strike begins in Detroit, Michigan.