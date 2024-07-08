Almanac - Monday July 8, 2024
Today is Monday, the 8th of July of 2024
July 8 is the 190th day of the year
176 days remain until the end of the year.
76 days until Autumn
The sun rose this morning at 5:55:50 am
and the sun will set this evening at 8:34:01 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 38 minutes of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 1:14:55 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.5°F.
The first high tide was at 12:07 am at 6.15 feet
The first low tide will be at 7:20 am at -0.71 feet
The next high tide at 2:30 pm at 4.98 feet
and the final low tide this evening will be at 7:21 pm at 3.03 feet
The Moon is currently 6.8% visible
It’s now a waxing crescent moon
We had a New Moon last Friday
We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Saturday the 13th of July of 2024 at 3:49 pm
Today is …
National Milk Chocolate with Almonds Day
Savor the Comic, Unplug the Drama Day
Today is also….
Air Force and Air Defense Forces Day (Ukraine)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1831 – John Pemberton, American chemist and pharmacist, invented Coca-Cola (d. 1888)
1838 – Eli Lilly, American soldier, chemist, and businessman, founded Eli Lilly and Company (d. 1898)
1838 – Ferdinand von Zeppelin, German general and businessman, founded the Zeppelin Airship Company (d. 1917)
1839 – John D. Rockefeller, American businessman and philanthropist, founded the Standard Oil Company (d. 1937)
1867 – Käthe Kollwitz, German painter and sculptor (d. 1945)
1882 – Percy Grainger, Australian-American pianist and composer (d. 1961)
1885 – Ernst Bloch, German philosopher, author, and academic (d. 1977)
1900 – George Antheil, American pianist, composer, and author (d. 1959)
1907 – George W. Romney, American businessman and politician, 43rd Governor of Michigan (d. 1995)
1908 – Louis Jordan, American singer-songwriter, saxophonist, and actor (d. 1975)
1908 – Nelson Rockefeller, American businessman and politician, 41st Vice President of the United States (d. 1979)
1914 – Billy Eckstine, American singer and trumpet player (d. 1993)
1926 – Elisabeth Kübler-Ross, Swiss-American psychiatrist and author (d. 2004)
1934 – Marty Feldman, English actor and screenwriter (d. 1982)
1948 – Raffi, Egyptian-Canadian singer-songwriter
1949 – Wolfgang Puck, Austrian-American chef, restaurateur and entrepreneur
1951 – Anjelica Huston, American actress and director
1952 – Marianne Williamson, American author and activist
1958 – Kevin Bacon, American actor and musician
1958 – Tzipi Livni, Israeli lawyer and politician, 18th Justice Minister of Israel
1961 – Toby Keith, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor (d. 2024)
1962 – Joan Osborne, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1970 – Beck, American singer-songwriter and producer
1998 – Jaden Smith, American actor and rapper
….and on this day in history….
1776 – Church bells (possibly including the Liberty Bell) are rung after John Nixon delivers the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence of the United States.
1879 – Sailing ship USS Jeannette departs San Francisco carrying an ill-fated expedition to the North Pole.
1889 – The first issue of The Wall Street Journal is published.
1932 – The Dow Jones Industrial Average reaches its lowest level of the Great Depression, closing at 41.22.
1947 – Reports are broadcast that a UFO crash-landed in Roswell, New Mexico in what became known as the Roswell UFO incident.
1948 – The United States Air Force accepts its first female recruits into a program called Women in the Air Force (WAF).
1960 – Francis Gary Powers is charged with espionage resulting from his flight over the Soviet Union.
1968 – The Chrysler wildcat strike begins in Detroit, Michigan.