Almanac - Wednesday July 3, 2024

Today is Wednesday, the 3rd of July of 2024,

July 3 is the 185th day of the year

181 days remain until the end of the year.

81 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:52:58 am

and the sun sets this evening at 8:35:24 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 42 minutes of daylight

One minute less than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 1:14:11 pm.

the first low tide was at 3:51 am at -0.86 feet

The first high tide will be later this morning at 10:54 am at 4.63 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:08 pm at 3.1 feet this afternoon

and the final high tide tonight at 9:10 pm will be pretty high at 6.86 feet

New Moon in 2 days on Friday the 5th of July of 2024 at 3:57 pm

Today is….

American Redneck Day

Disobedience Day

National Chocolate Wafer Day

National Compliment Your Mirror Day

National Eat Your Beans Day

National Fried Clam Day

National Independent Beer Run Day

Plastic Bag Free Day

Stay Out of the Sun Day

Today is also….

Emancipation Day on the US Virgin Islands

Independence Day, celebrates the liberation of Minsk from Nazi occupation by Soviet troops in 1944 in Belarus

The start of the Dog Days according to the Old Farmer's Almanac but not according to established meaning in most European cultures

Women's Day in Myanmar

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1854 – Leoš Janáček, Czech composer and theorist (d. 1928)

1878 – George M. Cohan, American songwriter, actor, singer, and dancer (d. 1942)

1883 – Franz Kafka, Czech-Austrian author (d. 1924)

1901 – Ruth Crawford Seeger, American composer (d. 1953)

1908 – M. F. K. Fisher, American author (d. 1992)

1913 – Dorothy Kilgallen, American journalist, actress, and author (d. 1965)

1935 – Cheo Feliciano, Puerto Rican-American singer-songwriter (d. 2014)

1937 – Tom Stoppard, Czech-English playwright and screenwriter

1947 – Dave Barry, American journalist and author

1952 – Laura Branigan, American singer-songwriter (d. 2004)

1956 – Montel Williams, American talk show host and television personality

1957 – Poly Styrene, British musician (d. 2011)

1962 – Tom Cruise, American actor and producer

1971 – Julian Assange, Australian journalist, publisher, and activist, founded WikiLeaks

1980 – Olivia Munn, American actress and television host

.…and on this day in history….

1852 – Congress establishes the United States' 2nd mint in San Francisco.

1886 – The New-York Tribune becomes the first newspaper to use a linotype machine, eliminating typesetting by hand.

1973 – David Bowie retires his stage persona Ziggy Stardust with the surprise announcement that it is "the last show that we'll ever do" on the last day of the Ziggy Stardust Tour.

1996 – British Prime Minister John Major announced the Stone of Scone would be returned to Scotland.