Almanac - Tuesday July 2, 2024

Today Tuesday, the 2nd of July of 2024

July 2 is the 184rd day of the year

182 days remain until the end of the year.

82 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:52:28 am

and sunset will be at 8:35:35 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 43 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:14:01 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.5°F.

The first low tide was at 3:02 am at -0.47 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:53 am at 4.34 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:11 pm at 2.83 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:23 pm at 6.83 feet

The Moon is currently 13.8% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days 5th of July of 2024 at 3:57 pm

Today is….

Freedom From Fear of Speaking Day

I Forgot Day

Made in the USA Day

National Anisette Day

Special Recreation for the Disabled Day

World Sports Journalists Day

World UFO Day

Today is also Flag Day in Curaçao

Palio di Provenzano in Siena, Italy

Police Day in Azerbaijan

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with….

1877 – Hermann Hesse, German-born Swiss poet, novelist, and painter, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1962)

1877 – Rinaldo Cuneo, American artist ("the painter of San Francisco") (d. 1939)

1908 – Thurgood Marshall, American lawyer and civil rights activist, 32nd Solicitor General of the United States, and former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States (d. 1993)

1925 – Medgar Evers, American soldier and activist (d. 1963)

1925 – Patrice Lumumba, Congolese politician, 1st Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (d. 1961)

1929 – Imelda Marcos, Filipino politician; 10th First Lady of the Philippines

1930 – Ahmad Jamal, American jazz musician (d. 2023)

1930 – Carlos Menem, Argentinian lawyer and politician, 50th President of Argentina (d. 2021)

1939 – John H. Sununu, American engineer and politician, 14th White House Chief of Staff

1942 – Vicente Fox, Mexican businessman and politician, 35th President of Mexico

1947 – Larry David, American actor, comedian, producer, and screenwriter

1949 – Greg Brown, American musician

1964 – Jose Canseco, Cuban-American baseball player and mixed martial artist

1964 – Ozzie Canseco, Cuban-American baseball player, coach, and manager

1986 – Lindsay Lohan, American actress and singer

1990 – Margot Robbie, Australian actress and producer

….and on this day in history….

1698 – Thomas Savery patents the first steam engine.

1723 – Bach's Magnificat is first performed.

1839 – Twenty miles off the coast of Cuba, 53 kidnapped Africans led by Joseph Cinqué mutiny and take over the slave ship Amistad.

1897 – British-Italian engineer Guglielmo Marconi obtains a patent for radio in London.

1900 – Jean Sibelius' Finlandia receives its première performance in Helsinki with the Helsinki Philharmonic Society conducted by Robert Kajanus.

1937 – Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan are last heard from over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to make the first equatorial round-the-world flight.

1964 – Civil rights movement: U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Civil Rights Act of 1964 meant to prohibit segregation in public places.

2000 – Vicente Fox Quesada is elected the first President of México from an opposition party, the Partido Acción Nacional, after more than 70 years of continuous rule by the Partido Revolucionario Institucional

