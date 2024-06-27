Almanac - Thursday June 27, 2024

Today is Thursday, the 27th of June of 2024,

June 27 is the 179th day of the year

187 days remain until the end of the year.

87 days until autumn begins

The sun rose an hour ago at 5:50:12 am

and sunset will be at 8:36:03 pm

Tomorrow we will have 14 hours and 45 minutes of daylight

(One minute less than yesterday!)

The solar transit will be at 1:13:07 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.1°F.

the first high tide will be at 2:50 am at 5.24 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:32 am at -0.29 feet

The next high tide at 4:43 pm at 5.49 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:40 pm at 2.18 feet

The Moon: is currently 66.3% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon tomorrow afternoon at 2:53 pm

Today is….

"Happy Birthday to You" Day

Decide to Be Married Day

Helen Keller Day

Industrial Workers of the World Day

National Bingo Day

National Bomb Pop Day

National Handshake Day

National HIV Testing Day

National Ice Cream Cake Day

National Indian Pudding Day

National Onion Day

National Orange Blossom Day

National Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Day

Sunglasses Day

Today is also….

Canadian Multiculturalism Day (Canada)

Commemoration Day for the Victims of the Communist Regime (Czech Republic)

Day of Turkmen Workers of Culture and Art and poetry of Magtymguly Pyragy (Turkmenistan)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Djibouti from France in 1977.

Mixed Race Day (Brazil)

Seven Sleepers' Day or Siebenschläfertag (Germany)

Unity Day (Tajikistan)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1850 – Lafcadio Hearn, Greek-Japanese historian and author (d. 1904)

1869 – Emma Goldman, Lithuanian-Canadian philosopher and activist (d. 1940)

1872 – Paul Laurence Dunbar, American author, poet, and playwright (d. 1906)

1880 – Helen Keller, American author, academic, and activist (d. 1968)

1927 – Bob Keeshan, American actor and producer (d. 2004)

1930 – Ross Perot, American businessman and politician (d. 2019)

1932 – Anna Moffo, American operatic soprano (d. 2006)

1936 – Lucille Clifton, American author and poet (d. 2010)

1938 – Bruce Babbitt, American lawyer and politician, 47th United States Secretary of the Interior

1942 – Danny Schechter, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2015)

1953 – Alice McDermott, American novelist

1959 – Dan Jurgens, American author and illustrator

1966 – J. J. Abrams, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1984 – Khloé Kardashian, American model, businesswoman, and radio host

…and on this day in history….

1895 – The inaugural run of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad's Royal Blue from Washington, D.C., to New York City, the first U.S. passenger train to use electric locomotives.

1946 – In the Canadian Citizenship Act, the Parliament of Canada establishes the definition of Canadian citizenship.

1974 – U.S. president Richard Nixon visits the Soviet Union.

1981 – The Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party issues its "Resolution on Certain Questions in the History of Our Party Since the Founding of the People's Republic of China", laying the blame for the Cultural Revolution on Mao Zedong.

2007 – Tony Blair resigns as British Prime Minister, a position he had held since 1997. His Chancellor, Gordon Brown succeeds him.