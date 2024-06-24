Almanac - Monday June 24, 2024

Today is Monday, the 24th of June of 2024,

June 24 is the 176th day of the year

190 days remain until the end of the year.

91 days until autumn begins

the sun rose an hour ago at 5:49:08 am

and sunset will be at 8:35:58 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight

One minute less daylight than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 1:12:33 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.3°F.

The first high tide was at 12:06 am at 5.47 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:23 am at -1.36 feet

The next high tide at 2:39 pm at 4.88 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 7:10 pm at 3.17 feet

The Moon is currently 92.5%

It's now a Waning Gibbous moon

It was just a full moon a couple of days ago

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Friday the 28th of June of 2024 at 2:53 pm

Today is....

Celebration of the Senses

International Fairy Day

Museum Comes To Life Day

National Pralines Day

Please Take My Children to Work Day

Swim a Lap Day

World UFO Day

Today is also...

Army Day or Battle of Carabobo Day in Venezuela

Bannockburn Day in Scotland

Day of the Caboclo in Amazonas, Brazil

Inti Raymi, a winter solstice festival and a New Year in the Andes of the Southern Hemisphere at Sacsayhuamán, outside of Cusco, Peru

St John's Day and the second day of the Midsummer celebrations

Fors Fortuna, ancient Roman festival to Fortuna

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You celebrate with....

1813 – Henry Ward Beecher, American minister and reformer (d. 1887)

1842 – Ambrose Bierce, American short story writer, essayist, and journalist (d. 1914))

1893 – Roy O. Disney, American businessman, co-founded The Walt Disney Company (d. 1971)

1895 – Jack Dempsey, American boxer and soldier (d. 1983)

1901 – Harry Partch, American composer and theorist (d. 1974)

1936 – Robert Downey Sr., American actor and director (d. 2021)

1937 – Anita Desai, Indian-American author and academic

1938 – Lawrence Block, American author

1941 – Julia Kristeva, Bulgarian-French psychoanalyst and author

1944 – Jeff Beck, English guitarist and songwriter (d. 2023)

1945 – George Pataki, American lawyer and politician, 53rd Governor of New York

1946 – Robert Reich, American economist and politician, 22nd United States Secretary of Labor

1947 – Mick Fleetwood, English-American drummer

1962 – Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexican politician

1979 – Mindy Kaling, American actress and producer

1987 – Lionel Messi, Argentinian footballer

....and on this day in history....

1374 – A sudden outbreak of St. John's Dance causes people in the streets of Aachen, Germany, to experience hallucinations and begin to jump and twitch uncontrollably until they collapse from exhaustion.

1880 – First performance of O Canada at the Congrès national des Canadiens-Français. The song would later become the national anthem of Canada.

1916 – Mary Pickford becomes the first female film star to sign a million-dollar contract.

1922 – The American Professional Football Association is renamed the National Football League.

1947 – Kenneth Arnold makes the first widely reported UFO sighting near Mount Rainier, Washington.

1949 – The first television western, Hopalong Cassidy, starring William Boyd, is aired on NBC.

1957 – In Roth v. United States, the U.S. Supreme Court rules that obscenity is not protected by the First Amendment.

1995 – Rugby World Cup: South Africa defeats New Zealand and Nelson Mandela presents Francois Pienaar with the Webb Ellis Cup in an iconic post-apartheid moment.

2004 – In New York, capital punishment is declared unconstitutional.

2010 – Julia Gillard assumes office as the first female Prime Minister of Australia.

2013 – Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is found guilty of abusing his power and engaging in sex with an underage prostitute, and is sentenced to seven years in prison.

2022 – In Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the U.S. Supreme Court rules that the U.S. Constitution does not assign the authority to regulate abortions to the federal government, thereby returning such authority to the individual states. This overturns the prior decisions in Roe v. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992).

2023 – The Wagner Group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin launches an insurrection against the Russian government.