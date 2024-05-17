Almanac - Friday May 17, 2024
Today is Friday, the 17th of May of 2024
May 17 is the 138th day of the year
228 days remain until the end of the year.
34 days until summer begins
The sun rose this morning at 5:57:28 am
and sunset will be at 8:15:57 pm.
Today we will have 14 hours and 18 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:06:42 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 57.6°F.
The first low tide was at 1:57 am at 1.92 feet
The first high tide will be at 7:05 am at 3.95 feet
The next low tide will be at 1:27 pm at 0.89 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:13 pm at 5.14 feet
The Moon is currently 68.7% visible
It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon
We’ll have a Full Moon next week in 6 days on Thursday the 23rd of May of 2024 at 6:53 am
Today is….
International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia
International Virtual Assistants Day
National Defense Transportation Day
World Neurofibromatosis Awareness Day
World Telecommunication and Information Society Day
Today is also….
Birthday of the Raja (Perlis state in Malaysia)
Feast of ‘Aẓamat (Baháʼí Faith)
Galician Literature Day or Día das Letras Galegas (Galicia, Spain)
Liberation Day (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with….
1866 – Erik Satie, French pianist and composer (d. 1925)
1903 – Cool Papa Bell, American baseball player and manager (d. 1991)
1904 – Marie-Anne Desmarest, French author (d. 1973)
1912 – Archibald Cox, American lawyer and politician, 31st United States Solicitor General (d. 2004)
1918 – Birgit Nilsson, Swedish operatic soprano (d. 2005)
1936 – Dennis Hopper, American actor and director (d. 2010)
1937 – Hazel R. O'Leary, American lawyer and politician, 7th United States Secretary of Energy
1938 – Marcia Freedman, Israeli activist (d. 2021)
1939 – Gary Paulsen, American author (d. 2021)
1942 – Taj Mahal, American blues singer-songwriter and musician
1944 – Jesse Winchester, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2014)
1946 – Udo Lindenberg, German singer-songwriter and drummer
1948 – Dick Gaughan, Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist
1956 – Sugar Ray Leonard, American boxer
1956 – Bob Saget, American comedian, actor, and television host (d. 2022)
1961 – Enya, Irish singer-songwriter and producer
….and on this day in history…
1792 – The New York Stock Exchange is formed under the Buttonwood Agreement.
1863 – Rosalía de Castro publishes Cantares Gallegos, the first book in the Galician language.
1865 – The International Telegraph Union (later the International Telecommunication Union) is established in Paris.
1900 – The children's novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, by L. Frank Baum, is first published in the United States. The first copy is given to the author's sister.
1902 – Greek archaeologist Valerios Stais discovers the Antikythera mechanism, an ancient mechanical analog computer.
1939 – The Columbia Lions and the Princeton Tigers play in the United States' first televised sporting event, a collegiate baseball game in New York City.
1954 – The United States Supreme Court hands down a unanimous decision in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas, outlawing racial segregation in public schools.
1973 – Watergate scandal: Televised hearings begin in the United States Senate.
1974 – Police in Los Angeles raid the Symbionese Liberation Army's headquarters, killing six members, including Camilla Hall.
1977 – Nolan Bushnell opened the first Chuck E. Cheese's Pizza Time Theatre (later renamed Chuck E. Cheese) in San Jose, California.
1983 – Lebanon, Israel, and the United States sign an agreement on Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon.
1984 – Prince Charles calls a proposed addition to the National Gallery, London, a "monstrous carbuncle on the face of a much-loved and elegant friend", sparking controversies on the proper role of the Royal Family and the course of modern architecture.
1990 – The General Assembly of the World Health Organization (WHO) eliminates homosexuality from the list of psychiatric diseases.
2004 – The first legal same-sex marriages in the U.S. are performed in the state of Massachusetts.
2007 – Trains from North and South Korea cross the 38th Parallel in a test-run agreed by both governments. This is the first time that trains have crossed the Demilitarized Zone since 1953.