Almanac - Friday May 17, 2024

Today is Friday, the 17th of May of 2024

May 17 is the 138th day of the year

228 days remain until the end of the year.

34 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:57:28 am

and sunset will be at 8:15:57 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 18 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:42 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 57.6°F.

The first low tide was at 1:57 am at 1.92 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:05 am at 3.95 feet

The next low tide will be at 1:27 pm at 0.89 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:13 pm at 5.14 feet

The Moon is currently 68.7% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon next week in 6 days on Thursday the 23rd of May of 2024 at 6:53 am

Today is….

Endangered Species Day

International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia

International Virtual Assistants Day

NASCAR Day

National Bike to Work Day

National Cherry Cobbler Day

National Defense Transportation Day

National Mushroom Hunting Day

National Pack Rat Day

National Pinot Grigio Day

National Pizza Party Day

National Walnut Day

O. Henry Pun-off Day

Shades Day

World Hypertension Day

World Neurofibromatosis Awareness Day

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day

Today is also….

Birthday of the Raja (Perlis state in Malaysia)

Children's Day (Norway)

Constitution Day (Nauru)

Constitution Day (Norway)

Feast of ‘Aẓamat (Baháʼí Faith)

Galician Literature Day or Día das Letras Galegas (Galicia, Spain)

Liberation Day (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Navy Day (Argentina)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with….

1866 – Erik Satie, French pianist and composer (d. 1925)

1903 – Cool Papa Bell, American baseball player and manager (d. 1991)

1904 – Marie-Anne Desmarest, French author (d. 1973)

1912 – Archibald Cox, American lawyer and politician, 31st United States Solicitor General (d. 2004)

1918 – Birgit Nilsson, Swedish operatic soprano (d. 2005)

1936 – Dennis Hopper, American actor and director (d. 2010)

1937 – Hazel R. O'Leary, American lawyer and politician, 7th United States Secretary of Energy

1938 – Marcia Freedman, Israeli activist (d. 2021)

1939 – Gary Paulsen, American author (d. 2021)

1942 – Taj Mahal, American blues singer-songwriter and musician

1944 – Jesse Winchester, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2014)

1946 – Udo Lindenberg, German singer-songwriter and drummer

1948 – Dick Gaughan, Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1956 – Sugar Ray Leonard, American boxer

1956 – Bob Saget, American comedian, actor, and television host (d. 2022)

1961 – Enya, Irish singer-songwriter and producer

….and on this day in history…

1792 – The New York Stock Exchange is formed under the Buttonwood Agreement.

1863 – Rosalía de Castro publishes Cantares Gallegos, the first book in the Galician language.

1865 – The International Telegraph Union (later the International Telecommunication Union) is established in Paris.

1900 – The children's novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, by L. Frank Baum, is first published in the United States. The first copy is given to the author's sister.

1902 – Greek archaeologist Valerios Stais discovers the Antikythera mechanism, an ancient mechanical analog computer.

1939 – The Columbia Lions and the Princeton Tigers play in the United States' first televised sporting event, a collegiate baseball game in New York City.

1954 – The United States Supreme Court hands down a unanimous decision in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas, outlawing racial segregation in public schools.

1973 – Watergate scandal: Televised hearings begin in the United States Senate.

1974 – Police in Los Angeles raid the Symbionese Liberation Army's headquarters, killing six members, including Camilla Hall.

1977 – Nolan Bushnell opened the first Chuck E. Cheese's Pizza Time Theatre (later renamed Chuck E. Cheese) in San Jose, California.

1983 – Lebanon, Israel, and the United States sign an agreement on Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon.

1984 – Prince Charles calls a proposed addition to the National Gallery, London, a "monstrous carbuncle on the face of a much-loved and elegant friend", sparking controversies on the proper role of the Royal Family and the course of modern architecture.

1990 – The General Assembly of the World Health Organization (WHO) eliminates homosexuality from the list of psychiatric diseases.

2004 – The first legal same-sex marriages in the U.S. are performed in the state of Massachusetts.

2007 – Trains from North and South Korea cross the 38th Parallel in a test-run agreed by both governments. This is the first time that trains have crossed the Demilitarized Zone since 1953.