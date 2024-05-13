Almanac - Monday May 13, 2024

Today is Monday, the 13th of May of 2024,

May 13 is the 134th day of the year

232 days remain until the end of the year.

38 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:00:45 am

and the sun sets will be at 8:12:32 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 11 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:38 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61°F.

The first high tide was at 2:24 am at 5.32 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:54 am at -0.41 feet

The next high tide will be at 5:33 pm at 4.61 feet

And the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:32 pm at 3.21 feet

The Moon is 30.9% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Wednesday the 15th of May of 2024 at 4:48 am

Today is…

Cough Drop Day

Frog Jumping Day

International Hummus Day

Leprechaun Day

National Apple Pie Day

National Fruit Cocktail Day

National Women's Check-Up Day

Top Gun Day

Tulip Day

World Cocktail Day

Today is also

Abbotsbury Garland Day in Dorset, England

Rotuma Day on Rotuma Island, Fiji

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1221 – Alexander Nevsky, Russian prince and saint (d. 1263)

1830 – Zebulon Baird Vance, American colonel, lawyer, and politician, 37th Governor of North Carolina (d. 1894)

1907 – Daphne du Maurier, English novelist and playwright (d. 1989)

1911 – Maxine Sullivan, American singer and actress (d. 1987)

1912 – Gil Evans, Canadian-American pianist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1988)

1913 – William R. Tolbert, Jr., Liberian politician, 20th President of Liberia (d. 1980)

1914 – Joe Louis, American boxer (d. 1981)

1920 – Gareth Morris, English flute player (d. 2007)

1922 – Bea Arthur, American actress and singer (d. 2009)

1927 – Fred Hellerman, American folk singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2016)

1931 – Jim Jones, American cult leader, founder of the Peoples Temple (d. 1978)

1937 – Roger Zelazny, American author and poet (d. 1995)

1939 – Harvey Keitel, American actor

1940 – Bruce Chatwin, English author (d. 1989)

1941 – Ritchie Valens, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1959)

1943 – Mary Wells, American singer-songwriter (d. 1992)

1944 – Armistead Maupin, American author, screenwriter, and actor

1950 – Manning Marable, American author and academic (d. 2011)

1950 – Stevie Wonder, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer

1961 – Dennis Rodman, American basketball player, wrestler, and actor

1964 – Stephen Colbert, American comedian and talk show host

1966 – Darius Rucker, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1976 – Ana Popović, Serbian-American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1978 – Barry Zito, American baseball player

1986 – Lena Dunham, American actress, director, and screenwriter

1987 – Laura Izibor, Irish singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer

…and on this day in history…

1862 – The USS Planter, a steamer and gunship, steals through Confederate lines and is passed to the Union, by a southern slave, Robert Smalls, who later was officially appointed as captain, becoming the first black man to command a United States ship.

1888 – With the passage of the Lei Áurea ("Golden Law"), the Empire of Brazil abolishes slavery.

1958 – During a visit to Caracas, Venezuela, the US Vice President Richard Nixon's car is attacked by anti-American demonstrators.

1958 – Ben Carlin becomes the first (and only) person to circumnavigate the world by amphibious vehicle, having travelled over 17,000 kilometres (11,000 mi) by sea and 62,000 kilometres (39,000 mi) by land during a ten-year journey.

1960 – Hundreds of University of California, Berkeley students congregate for the first day of protest against a visit by the House Committee on Un-American Activities.

1967 – Dr. Zakir Husain becomes the third President of India. He is the first Muslim President of the Indian Union. He holds this position until August 24, 1969.

1989 – Large groups of students occupy Tiananmen Square and begin a hunger strike.

1995 – Alison Hargreaves, a 33-year-old British mother, becomes the first woman to conquer Everest without oxygen or the help of sherpas.