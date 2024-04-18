Almanac - Thursday April 18, 2024

Today is Thursday, the 18th of April of 2024,

April 18 is the 109th day of the year

257 days remain until the end of the year.

63 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:29:10 am

and sunset will be at 7:49:47 pm.

Today we have 13 hours and 20 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:09:28 pm.

The first high tide was in the last hour at 7:40 am at 4.56 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:29 pm at 0.35 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:16 pm at 4.96 feet

The Moon is currently 76.3% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have Full Moon in 5 days on Tuesday the 23rd of April of 2024 at 4:49 pm

on this day in history….

1906 – The 7.9 earthquake and fire destroy much of San Francisco, California, killing more than 3,000 people, making one of the worst natural disaster in American history.

Today is….

NATIONAL EXERCISE DAY

NATIONAL EDUCATION AND SHARING DAY

Adult Autism Awareness Day

College Student Grief Awareness Day

Get to Know Your Customers Day

International Day for Monuments and Sites

International Pizza Cake Day

National Animal Crackers Day

National Ask An Atheist Day

National D.A.R.E. Day

National High Five Day

National Lineman Appreciation Day

National Transfer Money to Your Daughter's Account Day

National Velociraptor Awareness Day

Newspaper Columnists' Day

Pet Owners Independence Day

Piñata Day

Poem in your Pocket Day

Take Action for Libraries Day

Today is also….

Army Day (Iran)

Coma Patients' Day (Poland)

Friend's Day (Brazil)

Independence Day (Zimbabwe)

International Day For Monuments and Sites

Invention Day (Japan)

Victory over the Teutonic Knights in the Battle of the Ice

World Amateur Radio Day -.-. --.- -.. .

April 18 is the name of a 1984 Malayalam-language police-romantic-intrigue film

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

Lucrezia Borgia

Clarence Darrow

Leopold Stokowski

Pigmeat Markham

Clifton Hillegass, American publisher, founded CliffsNotes

Barbara Hale

Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown

Robert Christgau

Kathy Acker

Hayley Mills

James Woods

Rick Moranis

Robert Greenberg

Susan Faludi

Jeff Dunham

Conan O'Brien

David Tennant

Rosa Clemente,

Madeleine Peyroux,

Kourtney Kardashian,

America Ferrera,

Also on this day in history….

1946 – The International Court of Justice holds its inaugural meeting in The Hague, Netherlands.

1946 – Jackie Robinson makes his regular season debut for the Montreal Royals of the International League, to make them the first integrated modern professional baseball team.

1949 – The Republic of Ireland Act comes into force, declaring Éire to be a republic and severing Ireland's "association" with the Commonwealth of Nations.

1955 – Twenty-nine nations meet at Bandung, Indonesia, for the first Asian-African Conference.

2018 – King Mswati III of Swaziland announces that his country's name will change to Eswatini.

2019 – A redacted version of the Mueller report is released to the United States Congress and the public.