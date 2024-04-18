Almanac - Thursday April 18, 2024
Today is Thursday, the 18th of April of 2024,
April 18 is the 109th day of the year
257 days remain until the end of the year.
63 days until summer begins
The sun rose this morning at 6:29:10 am
and sunset will be at 7:49:47 pm.
Today we have 13 hours and 20 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:09:28 pm.
The first high tide was in the last hour at 7:40 am at 4.56 feet
The next low tide will be at 2:29 pm at 0.35 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:16 pm at 4.96 feet
The Moon is currently 76.3% visible
It’s a Waxing Gibbous
We’ll have Full Moon in 5 days on Tuesday the 23rd of April of 2024 at 4:49 pm
on this day in history….
1906 – The 7.9 earthquake and fire destroy much of San Francisco, California, killing more than 3,000 people, making one of the worst natural disaster in American history.
Today is….
NATIONAL EDUCATION AND SHARING DAY
College Student Grief Awareness Day
Get to Know Your Customers Day
International Day for Monuments and Sites
National Lineman Appreciation Day
National Transfer Money to Your Daughter's Account Day
National Velociraptor Awareness Day
Today is also….
Army Day (Iran)
Coma Patients' Day (Poland)
Friend's Day (Brazil)
Independence Day (Zimbabwe)
International Day For Monuments and Sites
Invention Day (Japan)
Victory over the Teutonic Knights in the Battle of the Ice
World Amateur Radio Day -.-. --.- -.. .
April 18 is the name of a 1984 Malayalam-language police-romantic-intrigue film
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
Clifton Hillegass, American publisher, founded CliffsNotes
Madeleine Peyroux,
Also on this day in history….
1946 – The International Court of Justice holds its inaugural meeting in The Hague, Netherlands.
1946 – Jackie Robinson makes his regular season debut for the Montreal Royals of the International League, to make them the first integrated modern professional baseball team.
1949 – The Republic of Ireland Act comes into force, declaring Éire to be a republic and severing Ireland's "association" with the Commonwealth of Nations.
1955 – Twenty-nine nations meet at Bandung, Indonesia, for the first Asian-African Conference.
2018 – King Mswati III of Swaziland announces that his country's name will change to Eswatini.
2019 – A redacted version of the Mueller report is released to the United States Congress and the public.