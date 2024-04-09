Almanac - Tuesday April 9, 2024

Today is Tuesday, the 9th of April of 2024,

April 9 is the 99th day of the year

266 days remain until the end of the year.

72 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:41:49 am

and sunset will be at 7:41:31 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 59 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:11:40 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 57.4°F.

The first low tide was at 5:55 am at -0.72 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:23 pm at 5.26 feet

The next low tide at 5:50 pm at 1.22 feet

The final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 6.49 feet at 12 Midnight

The Moon is currently 0.8% visible

We had a New Moon yesterday

Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon

15th of April of 2024 at 12:13 pm

in 6 days

Today is….

NATIONAL LIBRARY WORKERS DAY

Appomattox Day

International ASMR Day

International Be Kind To Lawyers Day

National Cherish an Antique Day

National Chicken Little Awareness Day

National Chinese Almond Cookie Day

National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day

National Gin and Tonic Day

National Name Yourself Day

National Pimento Cheese Day

National Unicorn Day

National Winston Churchill Day

Today is also…Anniversary of the German Invasion of Denmark (Denmark)

Baghdad Liberation Day (Iraqi Kurdistan)

Constitution Day (Kosovo)

Day of National Unity (Georgia)

Day of the Finnish Language (Finland)

Day of Valor or Araw ng Kagitingan (Philippines)

Feast of the Second Day of the Writing of the Book of the Law (Thelema)

Martyr's Day (Tunisia)

Remembrance for Haakon Sigurdsson (The Troth)

Vimy Ridge Day (Canada)

Valour Day for members of the Central Reserve Police Force, India’s National Police

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1821 – Charles Baudelaire, French poet and critic (d. 1867)

1830 – Eadweard Muybridge, English photographer and cinematographer (d. 1904)

1895 – Mance Lipscomb, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1976)

1898 – Paul Robeson, American singer, actor, and activist (d. 1976)

1905 – J. William Fulbright, American lawyer and politician (d. 1995)

1906 – Antal Doráti, Hungarian-American conductor and composer (d. 1988)

1910 – Abraham A. Ribicoff, American lawyer and politician, 4th United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (d. 1998)

1921 – Mary Jackson, African-American mathematician and aerospace engineer (d. 2005)

1925 – Virginia Gibson, American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2013)

1926 – Hugh Hefner, American publisher, founded Playboy Enterprises (d. 2017)

1928 – Tom Lehrer, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and mathematician

1932 – Carl Perkins, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1998)

1933 – Jean-Paul Belmondo, French actor and producer (d. 2021)

1935 – Avery Schreiber, American actor and comedian (d. 2002)

1937 – Marty Krofft, Canadian screenwriter and producer (d. 2023)

1938 – Viktor Chernomyrdin, Russian businessman and politician, 30th Prime Minister of Russia (d. 2010)

1939 – Michael Learned, American actress

1954 – Dennis Quaid, American actor

1963 – Joe Scarborough, American journalist, lawyer, and politician

1991 – Ryan Kelly, American basketball player

1999 – Lil Nas X, American rapper

….and on this day in history….

1784 – The Treaty of Paris, ratified by the United States Congress on January 14, 1784, is ratified by King George III of the Kingdom of Great Britain, ending the American Revolutionary War. Copies of the ratified documents are exchanged on May 12, 1784.

1860 – On his phonautograph machine, Édouard-Léon Scott de Martinville makes the oldest known recording of an audible human voice.

1865 – American Civil War: Robert E. Lee surrenders the Army of Northern Virginia (26,765 troops) to Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House, Virginia, effectively ending the war.

1939 – African-American singer Marian Anderson gives a concert at the Lincoln Memorial after being denied the use of Constitution Hall by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

1947 – The Journey of Reconciliation, the first interracial Freedom Ride begins through the upper South in violation of Jim Crow laws. The riders wanted enforcement of the United States Supreme Court's 1946 Irene Morgan decision that banned racial segregation in interstate travel.

1957 – The Suez Canal in Egypt is cleared and opens to shipping following the Suez Crisis.

1959 – Project Mercury: NASA announces the selection of the United States' first seven astronauts, whom the news media quickly dub the "Mercury Seven".

1991 – Georgia declares independence from the Soviet Union.