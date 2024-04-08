Almanac - Monday April 8, 2024

Today is Monday, the 8th of April of 2024,

April 8 is the 99th day of the year

267 days remain until the end of the year.

73 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:43:16 am

and sunset will be at 7:40:36 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 57 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:11:56 pm.

The big news of course is….

There will also be a solar eclipse this morning

It will be partially visible here in the Bay Area

The moon starts to pass in front of the sun at 10:14:01 am

The most we will see the moon block the sun will be almost 44.9 percent at 11:13:24 am

The moon finishes the pass before the sun at 12:15:50 in the afternoon

(Of course, Don’t stare at the sun.)

The next 100 per cent total solar eclipse visible in the Bay Area will be in the year 2200

The first low tide will be at 5:07 am at -0.22 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:24 am at 5.48 feet

The next low tide at 5:10 pm at 0.6 feet

The final high tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:33 pm

The moon will rise at 6:41 am

and the moon will set tonight at 8:00 pm

The Moon is currently Zero % Visible

It is a New Moon

When is Eid Al Fitr?

In Mecca, it will be a complete New Moon at 9:20 pm Saudi time, 11:20 am our time

Today is….

NATIONAL ALL IS OURS DAY

National Dog Fighting Awareness Day

Dog Farting Awareness Day

Draw a Picture of a Bird Day

International Feng Shui Awareness Day

International Romani Day

National All is Ours Day

National Empanada Day

Step into the Spotlight! Day

Trading Cards For Grown-ups Day

Zoo Lovers Day

Buddha's Birthday, also known as Hana Matsuri, "Flower Festival" (Japan)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1605 – Mary Stuart, English-Scottish princess (d. 1607)

1892 – Mary Pickford, Canadian-American actress, producer, screenwriter and co-founder of United Artists (d. 1979)

1896 – Yip Harburg, American composer (d. 1981)

1912 – Sonja Henie, Norwegian-American figure skater and actress (d. 1969)

1918 – Betty Ford, American wife of Gerald Ford, 40th First Lady of the United States (d. 2011)

1920 – Carmen McRae, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actress (d. 1994)

1926 – Shecky Greene, American comedian (d. 2023)

1927 – Tilly Armstrong, English author (d. 2010)

1929 – Jacques Brel, Belgian singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1978)

1935 – Oscar Zeta Acosta, American lawyer and politician (d. 1974)

1937 – Seymour Hersh, American journalist and author

1938 – Kofi Annan, Ghanaian economist and diplomat, 7th Secretary-General of the United Nations (d. 2018)

1942 – Douglas Trumbull, American director, producer, and special effects artist (d. 2022)

1946 – Catfish Hunter, American baseball player (d. 1999)

1955 – Barbara Kingsolver, American novelist, essayist and poet

1963 – Julian Lennon, English singer-songwriter

1964 – Biz Markie, American rapper, producer, and actor (d. 2021)

1966 – Robin Wright, American actress, director, producer

1968 – Patricia Arquette, American actress and director

1968 – Tracy Grammer, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1986 – Carlos Santana, Dominican baseball player

1987 – Elton John, Trinidadian footballer

.…and on this day in history….

1730 – Shearith Israel, the first synagogue in continental North America, is dedicated.

1820 – The Venus de Milo is discovered on the Aegean island of Milos.

1908 – Harvard University votes to establish the Harvard Business School.

1913 – The 17th Amendment to the United States Constitution, requiring direct election of Senators, becomes law.

1935 – The Works Progress Administration is formed when the Emergency Relief Appropriation Act of 1935 becomes law.

1959 – A team of computer manufacturers, users, and university people led by Grace Hopper meets to discuss the creation of a new programming language that would be called COBOL.

1975 – Frank Robinson manages the Cleveland Major League Baseball team in his first game as major league baseball's first African American manager.

1992 – Retired tennis great Arthur Ashe announces that he has AIDS, acquired from blood transfusions during one of his two heart surgeries.

1993 – The Space Shuttle Discovery is launched on mission STS-56.

2004 – War in Darfur: The Humanitarian Ceasefire Agreement is signed by the Sudanese government, the Justice and Equality Movement, and the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army.

2005 – A solar eclipse occurs, visible over areas of the Pacific Ocean and Latin American countries such as Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

2008 – The construction of the world's first skyscraper to integrate wind turbines is completed in Bahrain.

2010 – U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev sign the New START Treaty.

2014 – Windows XP reaches its standard End Of Life and is no longer supported.

2020 – Bernie Sanders ends his presidential campaign, leaving Joe Biden as the Democratic Party's nominee.

2024 – Solar eclipse of April 8, 2024: A total solar eclipse takes place at the Moon's ascending node, visible across North America.