Almanac - Friday March 15, 2024
Today is Friday, 15th of March of 2024,
March 15 is the 75th day of the year
291 days remain until the end of the year.
4 days until spring begins
Spring Equinox will be Tuesday, March 19, at 9:06 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, 8:06 Pacific Standard Time
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:19:28 am
and sunset will be at 7:18:31 pm.
Today we will have 11 hours and 59 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:18:59 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 56.7°F.
The first high tide was at 2:43 am at 6.14 feet
The first low tide will be at 9:56 am at -0.11 feet
The next high tide will be at 4:58 pm at 4.17 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:30 pm at 2.88 feet
Moonrise at 10:29 am today
Moonset at 2:05 am tomorrow
The Moon is currently 32.9% visible
It’s a Waxing Crescent moon
First Quarter Moon in tomorrow Saturday at 16th of March of 2024 at 9:11 pm
Today is…
Everything You Think is Wrong Day
International Day Against Police Brutality
National Preschool Teachers Appreciation Day
Today is also...
International Day To Combat Islamophobia
Joseph Jenkins Roberts' Birthday (Liberia)
National Day, celebrating the Hungarian Revolution of 1848 (Hungary)
World Consumer Rights Day (International)
MARCH 15: TODAY'S INSPIRING WOMEN
Harriet E. Wilson one of the first female African-American novelists, was born today in 1825. Her novel Our Nig, or Sketches from the Life of a Free Black was published anonymously in 1859 in Boston.
Marion Cuthbert who helped found the National Association of College Women to fight discrimination in higher education, was born today in 1896. She was secretary of the National Board of YWCA and member of NAACP and numerous peace and human rights boards.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg the second female U.S. Supreme Court Justice, was born today in 1933.
1948 – Kate Bornstein, American artist, actor, author and activist
Eva Longoria, a popular actress known for her role in the Desperate Housewives and numerous films, was born today in 1975. Her philanthropic work with PADRES Contra el Cancer has also helped millions of families affected by the illness. Longoria is a huge political activist championing equal pay and diversity in Hollywood among other causes.
44 BC – The assassination of Julius Caesar takes place on the Ides of March.
1820 – Maine is admitted as the twenty-third U.S. state.
1917 – Tsar Nicholas II of Russia abdicates the Russian throne, ending the 304-year Romanov dynasty. 1919 – The American Legion is founded. 1927 – The first Women's Boat Race between the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge takes place on The Isis in Oxford.
1965 – President Lyndon B. Johnson, responding to the Selma crisis, tells U.S. Congress "We shall overcome" while advocating the Voting Rights Act.
1978 – Somalia and Ethiopia signed a truce to end the Ethio-Somali War.
1990 – Mikhail Gorbachev is elected as the first President of the Soviet Union.
2019 – Approximately 1.4 million young people in 123 countries go on strike to protest climate change.
Today’s birthdays include….
1767 – Andrew Jackson, American general, judge, and politician, 7th President of the United States (d. 1845)
1852 – Augusta, Lady Gregory, Anglo-Irish landowner, playwright, and translator (d. 1932)
1868 – Grace Chisholm Young, English mathematician (d. 1944)
1874 – Harold L. Ickes, American journalist and politician, United States Secretary of the Interior (d. 1952)
1907 – Zarah Leander, Swedish actress and singer (d. 1981)
1912 – Lightnin' Hopkins, American blues singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1982)
1916 – Harry James, American trumpet player, bandleader, and actor (d. 1983)
1935 – Judd Hirsch, American actor
1935 – Jimmy Swaggart, American pastor and television host
1940 – Phil Lesh, American bassist
1943 – Lynda La Plante, English actress, screenwriter, and author
1943 – Sly Stone, American musician and record producer
1947 – Ry Cooder, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1954 – Isobel Buchanan, Scottish soprano and actress
1955 – Dee Snider, American singer-songwriter
1959 – Ben Okri, Nigerian poet and author
1962 – Terence Trent D'Arby, American singer-songwriter
1968 – Sabrina Salerno, Italian singer-songwriter
1971 – Joanne Wise, English long jumper
1975 – Eva Longoria, American actress
1975 – will.i.am, American rapper, producer, and actor
1976 – Cara Pifko, Canadian actress
1983 – Golda Marcus, Salvadoran swimmer
1985 – Eva Amurri, American actress
1989 – Caitlin Wachs, American actress
2001 – Ellie Leach, English actress