Almanac - Thursday March 14, 2024
Today is Thursday the 14th of March of 2024,
March 14 is the 74th day of the year
292 days remain until the end of the year
5 days until spring begins
Spring Equinox will be on Tuesday March 19, 2024 at 8:06 PM
the sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:20:58 am
and sunset will be at 7:17:35 pm.
Today we will have 11 hours and 56 minutes of daylight
That’s two minutes and 26 seconds more than yesterday
The solar transit will be at 1:19:16 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 56.3°F
the first high tide was at 2:00 am at 6.3 feet
The first low tide will be at 8:51 am at -0.21 feet
The next high tide will be at 3:31 pm at 4.44 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight at 8:31 pm at 2.27 feet
The moon rises this morning at 9:49 am
and sets early tomorrow morning at 12:56 am
The Moon is currently 22.7% visible
It’s a Waxing Crescent
We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days Saturday the 16th of March of 2024 at 9:11 pm
Today is…
National Learn About Butterflies Day
International Ask a Question Day
Today is also….
Heroes' Day (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines)
Nanakshahi New Year, first day of the month of Chet (Sikhism)
Summer Day (Albania)
White Day on which men give gifts to women; complementary to Valentine's Day (Japan and other Asian nations)
Today’s Women In History celebrants…
Sylvia Beach, an American-born bookseller and publisher, was born today in 1887. She was perhaps best known for her Paris bookstore, Shakespeare and Company.
Ada Louise Huxtable, an architecture critic and writer on architecture, was born today in 1921. She was awarded the first ever Pulitzer Prize for Criticism.
Simone Arianne Biles, an American artistic gymnast, was born today in 1997. She is the 2016 Olympic individual all-around, vault and floor gold medalist, and balance beam bronze medalist. She was part of the gold medal-winning team dubbed the "Final Five" at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
1923 – Diane Arbus, American photographer (d. 1971)
Also on this day of history…
1900 – The Gold Standard Act is ratified, placing the United States currency on the gold standard.
1931 – Alam Ara, India's first talking film, is released.
1942 – Anne Miller becomes the first American patient to be treated with penicillin, under the care of Orvan Hess and John Bumstead.
1995 – Norman Thagard becomes the first American astronaut to ride to space on board a Russian launch vehicle
2008 – A series of riots, protests, and demonstrations erupt in Lhasa and subsequently spread elsewhere in Tibet.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1804 – Johann Strauss I, Austrian composer and conductor (d. 1849)
1822 – Teresa Cristina of the Two Sicilies (d. 1889)
1833 – Lucy Hobbs Taylor, American dentist and educator (d. 1910)
1836 – Isabella Beeton, English author of Mrs Beeton's Book of Household Management (d. 1865)
1854 – Paul Ehrlich, German physician and biologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1915)
1864 – Casey Jones, American engineer (d. 1900)
1879 – Albert Einstein, German-American physicist, engineer, and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1955)
1887 – Sylvia Beach, American-French bookseller and publisher, who founded Shakespeare and Company (d. 1962
1904 – Doris Eaton Travis, American actress and dancer (d. 2010)
1908 – Maurice Merleau-Ponty, French philosopher and academic (d. 1961)
1912 – Les Brown, American saxophonist, composer, and bandleader (d. 2001)
1914 – Lee Hays, American singer-songwriter (d. 1981)
1920 – Hank Ketcham, American author and cartoonist, created Dennis the Menace (d. 2001)
1920 – Dorothy Tyler-Odam, English high jumper (d. 2014)
1921 – Ada Louise Huxtable, American author and critic (d. 2013)
1922 – Les Baxter, American pianist and composer (d. 1996)
1923 – Diane Arbus, American photographer (d. 1971)
1932 – Naina Yeltsina, Russian wife of Boris Yeltsin, First Lady of Russia
1933 – Michael Caine, English actor
1933 – Quincy Jones, American producer
1938 – Eleanor Bron, English actress and screenwriter
1942 – Rita Tushingham, English actress
1943 – Anita Morris, American actress and singer (d. 1994)
1948 – Billy Crystal, American actor, comedian, director, producer, and screenwriter
1950 – Rick Dees, American actor and radio host
1959 – Laila Robins, American actress
1959 – Tamara Tunie, American actress
1960 – Heidi Hammel, American astronomer and academic
1966 – Elise Neal, American actress and producer
1968 – Megan Follows, Canadian-American actress
1969 – Larry Johnson, American basketball player and actor
1973 – Betsy Brandt, American actress
1975 – Grace Park, American-Canadian actress and model
1982 – Kate Maberly, English actress, writer, director, and musician
1986 – Jessica Gallagher, Australian skier and cyclist
1988 – Stephen Curry, American basketball player
1997 – Simone Biles, American gymnast
2008 – Abby Ryder Fortson, American actress