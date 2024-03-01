Almanac - Friday March 1, 2024

Today is Friday, the 1st of March of 2024,

March 1 is the 61st day of the year

305 days remain until the end of the year.

17 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:40:00 am

and sunset will be at 6:05:00 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 25 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:22:30 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 55.4°F

The first high tide was early this morning at 1:38 am at 5.47 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:33 am at 0.96 feet

The next high tide at 3:03 pm at 3.71 feet

The final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:42 pm at 2.68 feet

The moon sets at 9:26 am this morning

and the moon rises early tomorrow morning at 12:19 am

The Moon is currently 70.6% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Sunday the 3rd of March of 2024 at 7:24 am

Today is….

Asiatic Fleet Memorial Day

Beer Day (Iceland)

Dress in Blue Day

Employee Appreciation Day

National Dadgum That's Good Day

National Day of Unplugging

National Fruit Compote Day

National Horse Protection Day

National Peanut Butter Lover's Day

National Pig Day

National Speech and Debate Education Day

National Sunkist Citrus Day

National Wedding Planning Day

Plan a Solo Vacation Day

Read Across America Day

Refired Not Retired Day

Self-injury Awareness Day

Share a Smile Day

World Compliment Day

World Day of Prayer

Today is also…

Beer Day, marked the end of beer prohibition in 1989 in Iceland

Commemoration of Mustafa Barzani's Death in Iraqi Kurdistan

Disability Day of Mourning

Heroes' Day in Paraguay

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Bosnia and Herzegovina from Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia in 1992.

National "Cursed Soldiers" Remembrance Day in Poland

Remembrance Day on the Marshall Islands

Samiljeol in South Korea

Southeastern Europe celebration of the beginning of spring:

Baba Marta Day in Bulgaria

Mărțișor in Romania and Moldova

The final day (fourth or fifth) of Ayyám-i-Há in the Baháʼí Faith

World Seagrass Day

Yap Day in Yap State in Micronesia in the Pacific Ocean

Zero Discrimination Day

On this day in Women’s History….

Today in 1987, Congress passed a resolution designating March as Women’s History Month.

One sad item…1692 – Sarah Good, Sarah Osborne and Tituba are brought before local magistrates in Salem Village, Massachusetts, beginning what would become known as the Salem witch trials.

On March 2nd in 1955, 15-year-old Black teenager Claudette Colvin was arrested for refusing to give her seat to a white woman on a public bus in Montgomery, Alabama.

and on March 3rd In 1913, the Women’s Suffrage Parade in Washington, DC, gathered over 8,000 women to demand a constitutional amendment guaranteeing the right to vote.

Also on this day in history….

1781 – The Articles of Confederation goes into effect in the United States.

1815 – Napoleon returns to France from his banishment on Elba.

1867 – Nebraska is admitted as the 37th U.S. state.

1872 – Yellowstone National Park is established as the world's first national park.

1893 – Electrical engineer Nikola Tesla gives the first public demonstration of radio in St. Louis, Missouri.

1896 – Henri Becquerel discovers radioactive decay.

1917 – The Zimmermann Telegram is reprinted in newspapers across the United States after the U.S. government releases its unencrypted text.

1921 – Following mass protests in Petrograd demanding greater freedom in the RSFSR, the Kronstadt rebellion begins, with sailors and citizens taking up arms against the Bolsheviks.

1932 – Aviator Charles Lindbergh's 20-month-old son Charles Jr is kidnapped from his home in East Amwell, New Jersey. His body would not be found until May 12.

1947 – The International Monetary Fund begins financial operations.

1950 – Cold War: Klaus Fuchs is convicted of spying for the Soviet Union by disclosing top secret atomic bomb data.

1953 – Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin suffers a stroke and collapses; he dies four days later.

1954 – Armed Puerto Rican nationalists attack the United States Capitol building, injuring five Representatives.

1956 – The International Air Transport Association finalizes a draft of the Radiotelephony spelling alphabet for the International Civil Aviation Organization.

1974 – Watergate scandal: Seven are indicted for their role in the Watergate break-in and charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice.

1981 – Provisional Irish Republican Army member Bobby Sands begins his hunger strike in HM Prison Maze.

1991 – Uprisings against Saddam Hussein begin in Iraq, leading to the deaths of more than 25,000 people, mostly civilians.

1992 – Bosnia and Herzegovina declares its independence from Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.

1998 – Titanic became the first film to gross over $1 billion worldwide.

2003 – Management of the United States Customs Service and the United States Secret Service move to the United States Department of Homeland Security.

2005 – In Roper v. Simmons, the U.S. Supreme Court rules that the execution of juveniles found guilty of any crime is unconstitutional.

2006 – English-language Wikipedia reaches its one millionth article, Jordanhill railway station.

Today’s birthdays include…

1432 – Isabella of Coimbra (d. 1455)

1683 – Caroline of Ansbach, British queen and regent (d. 1737)

1810 – Frédéric Chopin, Polish pianist and composer (d. 1849)

1839 – Laura Netzel (née Pistolekors), Finnish-Swedish pianist, composer, concert organizer, and humanitarian, born in Rantasalmi, Finland (d. 1927)

1882 – Ida Moore, American character actress (Mr. Music; Ma and Pa Kettle; Desk Set), born in Altoona, Kansas (d. 1964)

1886 – Oskar Kokoschka, Austrian-Swiss painter, poet, and playwright (d. 1980)

1890 – Theresa Bernstein, Polish-American painter and author (d. 2002)

1893 – Mercedes de Acosta, American author, poet, and playwright (d. 1968)

1904 – Glenn Miller, American trombonist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1944)

1905 – Doris Hare, Welsh-English actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2000)

1906 – Phạm Văn Đồng, Vietnamese lieutenant and politician, 2nd Prime Minister of Vietnam (d. 2000)

1910 – David Niven, English soldier and actor (d. 1983)

1914 – Ralph Ellison, American novelist and literary critic (d. 1994)

1917 – Dinah Shore, American singer and actress (d. 1994)

1918 – Gladys Spellman, American educator and politician (d. 1988)

1921 – Richard Wilbur, American poet, translator, and essayist (d. 2017)

1922 – Yitzhak Rabin, Israeli general and politician, 5th Prime Minister of Israel, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1995)

1926 – Robert Clary, French-American actor and author (d. 2022)

1926 – Pete Rozelle, American businessman and 3rd National Football League Commissioner (d. 1996)

1927 – Harry Belafonte, American singer-songwriter and actor (d. 2023)

1927 – Robert Bork, American lawyer and scholar, United States Attorney General (d. 2012)

1927 – Lusine Amara, American concert and operas soprano (Metropolitan Opera, 1950-91), born in Hartford, Connecticut

1935 – Robert Conrad, American actor, radio host and stuntman (d. 2020)

1939 – Leo Brouwer, Cuban guitarist, composer, and conductor

1941 – Robert Hass, American poet

1944 – Roger Daltrey, English singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1947 – Alan Thicke, Canadian-American actor and composer (d. 2016)

1952 – Nevada Barr, American actress and author

1952 – Jerri Nielsen, American physician and explorer (d. 2009) She self-treated her breast cancer while stationed at Amundsen–Scott South Pole Station in Antarctica until she could be evacuated safely.

1954 – Catherine Bach, American actress

1954 – Ron Howard, American actor, director, and producer

1954 – Janis Gill, American country singer (Sweethearts of Rodeo - "Midnight Girl"), born in Torrance, California

1954 – Lorraine Hunt Lieberson, American violist and operatic mezzo-soprano, born in San Francisco, California (d. 2006)

1956 – Dalia Grybauskaitė, Lithuanian politician, 8th President of Lithuania

1969 – Javier Bardem, Spanish actor and producer

1970 – Yolanda Griffith, American basketball player and coach

1983 – Lupita Nyong'o, Kenyan-Mexican actress

1987 – Kesha, American singer-songwriter and actress

1987 – Sammie Bush, American R&B singer ("I Like It"), born in Boynton Beach, Florida

1989 – Sonya Kitchell, American contemporary folk singer-songwriter ("Can't Get You Out Of My Mind"), born in Northampton, Massachusetts

1989 – Tenille Dashwood, Australian professional wrestler

1994 – Justin Bieber, Canadian singer-songwriter

2003 – Millicent Simmonds, American actress