Almanac - Friday March 1, 2024
Today is Friday, the 1st of March of 2024,
March 1 is the 61st day of the year
305 days remain until the end of the year.
17 days until spring begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:40:00 am
and sunset will be at 6:05:00 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 25 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:22:30 pm
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 55.4°F
The first high tide was early this morning at 1:38 am at 5.47 feet
The first low tide will be at 8:33 am at 0.96 feet
The next high tide at 3:03 pm at 3.71 feet
The final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:42 pm at 2.68 feet
The moon sets at 9:26 am this morning
and the moon rises early tomorrow morning at 12:19 am
The Moon is currently 70.6% visible
It’s a Waning Gibbous moon
Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Sunday the 3rd of March of 2024 at 7:24 am
Today is….
National Dadgum That's Good Day
National Peanut Butter Lover's Day
National Speech and Debate Education Day
Today is also…
Beer Day, marked the end of beer prohibition in 1989 in Iceland
Commemoration of Mustafa Barzani's Death in Iraqi Kurdistan
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Bosnia and Herzegovina from Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia in 1992.
National "Cursed Soldiers" Remembrance Day in Poland
Remembrance Day on the Marshall Islands
Southeastern Europe celebration of the beginning of spring:
Mărțișor in Romania and Moldova
The final day (fourth or fifth) of Ayyám-i-Há in the Baháʼí Faith
Yap Day in Yap State in Micronesia in the Pacific Ocean
On this day in Women’s History….
Today in 1987, Congress passed a resolution designating March as Women’s History Month.
One sad item…1692 – Sarah Good, Sarah Osborne and Tituba are brought before local magistrates in Salem Village, Massachusetts, beginning what would become known as the Salem witch trials.
On March 2nd in 1955, 15-year-old Black teenager Claudette Colvin was arrested for refusing to give her seat to a white woman on a public bus in Montgomery, Alabama.
and on March 3rd In 1913, the Women’s Suffrage Parade in Washington, DC, gathered over 8,000 women to demand a constitutional amendment guaranteeing the right to vote.
Also on this day in history….
1781 – The Articles of Confederation goes into effect in the United States.
1815 – Napoleon returns to France from his banishment on Elba.
1867 – Nebraska is admitted as the 37th U.S. state.
1872 – Yellowstone National Park is established as the world's first national park.
1893 – Electrical engineer Nikola Tesla gives the first public demonstration of radio in St. Louis, Missouri.
1896 – Henri Becquerel discovers radioactive decay.
1917 – The Zimmermann Telegram is reprinted in newspapers across the United States after the U.S. government releases its unencrypted text.
1921 – Following mass protests in Petrograd demanding greater freedom in the RSFSR, the Kronstadt rebellion begins, with sailors and citizens taking up arms against the Bolsheviks.
1932 – Aviator Charles Lindbergh's 20-month-old son Charles Jr is kidnapped from his home in East Amwell, New Jersey. His body would not be found until May 12.
1947 – The International Monetary Fund begins financial operations.
1950 – Cold War: Klaus Fuchs is convicted of spying for the Soviet Union by disclosing top secret atomic bomb data.
1953 – Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin suffers a stroke and collapses; he dies four days later.
1954 – Armed Puerto Rican nationalists attack the United States Capitol building, injuring five Representatives.
1956 – The International Air Transport Association finalizes a draft of the Radiotelephony spelling alphabet for the International Civil Aviation Organization.
1974 – Watergate scandal: Seven are indicted for their role in the Watergate break-in and charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice.
1981 – Provisional Irish Republican Army member Bobby Sands begins his hunger strike in HM Prison Maze.
1991 – Uprisings against Saddam Hussein begin in Iraq, leading to the deaths of more than 25,000 people, mostly civilians.
1992 – Bosnia and Herzegovina declares its independence from Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.
1998 – Titanic became the first film to gross over $1 billion worldwide.
2003 – Management of the United States Customs Service and the United States Secret Service move to the United States Department of Homeland Security.
2005 – In Roper v. Simmons, the U.S. Supreme Court rules that the execution of juveniles found guilty of any crime is unconstitutional.
2006 – English-language Wikipedia reaches its one millionth article, Jordanhill railway station.
Today’s birthdays include…
1432 – Isabella of Coimbra (d. 1455)
1683 – Caroline of Ansbach, British queen and regent (d. 1737)
1810 – Frédéric Chopin, Polish pianist and composer (d. 1849)
1839 – Laura Netzel (née Pistolekors), Finnish-Swedish pianist, composer, concert organizer, and humanitarian, born in Rantasalmi, Finland (d. 1927)
1882 – Ida Moore, American character actress (Mr. Music; Ma and Pa Kettle; Desk Set), born in Altoona, Kansas (d. 1964)
1886 – Oskar Kokoschka, Austrian-Swiss painter, poet, and playwright (d. 1980)
1890 – Theresa Bernstein, Polish-American painter and author (d. 2002)
1893 – Mercedes de Acosta, American author, poet, and playwright (d. 1968)
1904 – Glenn Miller, American trombonist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1944)
1905 – Doris Hare, Welsh-English actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2000)
1906 – Phạm Văn Đồng, Vietnamese lieutenant and politician, 2nd Prime Minister of Vietnam (d. 2000)
1910 – David Niven, English soldier and actor (d. 1983)
1914 – Ralph Ellison, American novelist and literary critic (d. 1994)
1917 – Dinah Shore, American singer and actress (d. 1994)
1918 – Gladys Spellman, American educator and politician (d. 1988)
1921 – Richard Wilbur, American poet, translator, and essayist (d. 2017)
1922 – Yitzhak Rabin, Israeli general and politician, 5th Prime Minister of Israel, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1995)
1926 – Robert Clary, French-American actor and author (d. 2022)
1926 – Pete Rozelle, American businessman and 3rd National Football League Commissioner (d. 1996)
1927 – Harry Belafonte, American singer-songwriter and actor (d. 2023)
1927 – Robert Bork, American lawyer and scholar, United States Attorney General (d. 2012)
1927 – Lusine Amara, American concert and operas soprano (Metropolitan Opera, 1950-91), born in Hartford, Connecticut
1935 – Robert Conrad, American actor, radio host and stuntman (d. 2020)
1939 – Leo Brouwer, Cuban guitarist, composer, and conductor
1941 – Robert Hass, American poet
1944 – Roger Daltrey, English singer-songwriter, producer, and actor
1947 – Alan Thicke, Canadian-American actor and composer (d. 2016)
1952 – Nevada Barr, American actress and author
1952 – Jerri Nielsen, American physician and explorer (d. 2009) She self-treated her breast cancer while stationed at Amundsen–Scott South Pole Station in Antarctica until she could be evacuated safely.
1954 – Catherine Bach, American actress
1954 – Ron Howard, American actor, director, and producer
1954 – Janis Gill, American country singer (Sweethearts of Rodeo - "Midnight Girl"), born in Torrance, California
1954 – Lorraine Hunt Lieberson, American violist and operatic mezzo-soprano, born in San Francisco, California (d. 2006)
1956 – Dalia Grybauskaitė, Lithuanian politician, 8th President of Lithuania
1969 – Javier Bardem, Spanish actor and producer
1970 – Yolanda Griffith, American basketball player and coach
1983 – Lupita Nyong'o, Kenyan-Mexican actress
1987 – Kesha, American singer-songwriter and actress
1987 – Sammie Bush, American R&B singer ("I Like It"), born in Boynton Beach, Florida
1989 – Sonya Kitchell, American contemporary folk singer-songwriter ("Can't Get You Out Of My Mind"), born in Northampton, Massachusetts
1989 – Tenille Dashwood, Australian professional wrestler
1994 – Justin Bieber, Canadian singer-songwriter
2003 – Millicent Simmonds, American actress