Almanac - Friday February 9, 2024

Today is Friday, the 9th of February of 2024

February 9 is the 40th day of the year

326 days remain until the end of the year

38 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:06:13 am

and sunset will be at 5:42:56 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 36 minutes of sun

The solar transit will be at 12:24:34 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54°F

The first low tide was at 3:38 am at 2.58 feet

The first tide will be at 9:34 am at 6.95 feet

The next low tide will be at 4:36 pm at -1.45 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:25 pm at 5.27 feet

The moon is currently 0.4% visible

It's still a waning crescent moon

It will be a New Moon today at 2:59 pm

Tomorrow is The Lunar New Year.

It’s the year of the Dragon!

Today is….

Chocolate Day

International Winter Bike to Work Day

National Cut the Cord Day

National Develop Alternative Vices Day

National No One Eats Alone Day

National Toothache Day

Pizza Pie Day

Read in the Bathtub Day

The Inbox Day

On this day in Black History….

Feb 9, 1902 Juanita Jewel Shanks Craft (1902-1985) and the Long Civil Rights Movement in Texas was born on February 9, 1902 in Round Rock, Texas.

Feb 9, 1906 Death of poet and novelist Paul Laurence Dunbar (33), Dayton, Ohio

Alice Walker , in full Alice Malsenior Walker was born February 9, 1944, Eatonton, Georgia

Leroy Satchel Paige was inducted to Baseball Hall of Fame Feb 9, 1971

Feb 9, 1995 Bernard Harris, African-American astronaut, takes a space walk.

On February 9, 2001, actress and vocalist Diahann Carroll addressed the World Summit Against Cancer meeting in Paris, France. Carroll addressed the audience of scholars and activists as a breast cancer survivor.You can find the text of her speech on BlackFacts.com

Ossie Davis was a twentieth century renowned African-American film and television artist, Broadway actor,

playwright, poet, author and social activist passed away on February 9, 2005, in Florida.